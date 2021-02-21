 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Relax, people, CPS Energy has a plan for those people who received massive energy bills   (twitter.com) divider line
93
    More: Followup, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In republican texas, power companies charge you ten years of payments, for having your power go out during a disaster.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lol.  Payment plan.  Enjoy your free market.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Get farking farked
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bloobeary: In republican texas, power companies charge you ten years of payments, for having your power go out during a disaster.


And they will vote for the same people who allow it to happen again.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So because there was no power, the power companies get rewarded?

That's Texas, alright.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Capitalism making its case.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: Capitalism making its case.


Yeah, but Giuliani is the lawyer
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Irving Maimway: Capitalism making its case.

Yeah, but Giuliani is the lawyer


And thank gawd he is.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean, I supposed I'd prefer a $20K power bill to one of my children freezing to death.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And I'm sure this payment plan will be interest-free.


**snork**
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are these the same "freedum-loving" 'Muricans who think that nobody should get any student loan forgiveness?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Its the smug attempt at compassion that sells it.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kornchex: Lol.  Payment plan.  Enjoy your free market.


But, every month you also use more energy, costing you more. Enjoy your indentured servitude.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
mattopedia.wdfiles.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pay it over 10 years? Or, they could just never pay it. And arrest all of the company's executives for price gouging.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Pay it over 10 years? Or, they could just never pay it. And arrest all of the company's executives for price gouging.


Baaahahahahahaa! That's funny!
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: iheartscotch: Pay it over 10 years? Or, they could just never pay it. And arrest all of the company's executives for price gouging.

Baaahahahahahaa! That's funny!


I know, I know. But, we can dream that they'll just arrest the company executives and toss them into a non-climate controlled cell in the middle of the worst winter storm in quite some time.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I look forward to seeing what the interest rates on this indentured servitude loans are
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So we have the student loan bubble the car loan bubble and the energy bill bubble?
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio has its issues but thank fark we don't have these kinds of problems.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, at lease send a complimentary bottle of lube before sending that tweet.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I mean, I supposed I'd prefer a $20K power bill to one of my children freezing to death.


What is the response of an idiot, Alex?
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1: Agree to payment plan
Step 2: Move out of CPS territory
Step 3: Tell them to EABOD
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And 1.4 million liens will be filed Monday morning.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe someone could toss some paper towels through the air to them for a photo op of "compassion"?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


New meaning to 'customers for life'.  Assume those 10 year loans will have interest and a sizeable chunk of these folks are going to have to renegotiate their power payment plan down the road.  Or go bankrupt.
 
aba
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't these blizzards happen approximately every 10 years?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think someone's been hacked. And I don't think CPS was doing the price hike thing. And ten years sounds farked.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CPS is the largest city owned utility in the country.  There is a special name for a company that is owned by the people and their government.    It's what Cancun Cruz fears most, according to his election campaign.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I mean, I supposed I'd prefer a $20K power bill to one of my children freezing to death.


/whynotboth.jpg
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I mean, I supposed I'd prefer a $20K power bill to one of my children freezing to death.


If this is real, I guess we're going to see a fark ton of BBQ 🍽 sales on the side of the farking 🛣?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, I'm trying to find some sympathy for people from a state that worships trump and wants to secede.

My concern for texans suffering from a problem that they all created because they hate America is well in the negatives.
 
mungo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading all this from the UK, it seems insane - private individuals are committed to paying fluctuating rates bidded for on their behalf by power companies, irrespective of cost, and they might not even know what cost they've incurred until it's too late - and this is for an essential amenity ?!

Is there no planning, foresight, or protection for the common citizen in the US? What the hell are you all playing at over there?!

In the UK, all contacts are fixed rates for the term, and price increases are capped based on an annual review with the Gov't, because y'know, old people freezing is bad. Yet we have pretty good infrastructure and and a mutual link with the grid with France to protect against the sort of isolationist clusterf*ck happening in Texas right now.

You've really got to change your systems, folks. And not just for power.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sliding Carp: [mattopedia.wdfiles.com image 550x358]


You are my hero.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: And I'm sure this payment plan will be interest-free.


**snork**


Of course.  Can't pass up an opportunity to make a few more cents, after all.

Maybe they can tack on some installment fees and financing, too.  Might as well.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mungo: Is there no planning, foresight, or protection for the common citizen in the US?

Not since the 1960s.  Who'd want that, when you can have all this freedom?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At zero percent interest it's ONLY $139.60/month for 10 years.  This guy claims having lights and heat isn't worth that?

Fark user imageView Full Size


They will let this go at zero percent interest won't they?  Sell the debt to a faceless Illuminati run organization who won't have to abide by the original 'deal' like miss a payment and the 22% retroactively kicks in.

/ me cynical?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This can't be real.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mungo: Reading all this from the UK, it seems insane - private individuals are committed to paying fluctuating rates bidded for on their behalf by power companies, irrespective of cost, and they might not even know what cost they've incurred until it's too late - and this is for an essential amenity ?!

Is there no planning, foresight, or protection for the common citizen in the US? What the hell are you all playing at over there?!

In the UK, all contacts are fixed rates for the term, and price increases are capped based on an annual review with the Gov't, because y'know, old people freezing is bad. Yet we have pretty good infrastructure and and a mutual link with the grid with France to protect against the sort of isolationist clusterf*ck happening in Texas right now.

You've really got to change your systems, folks. And not just for power.


Nope.  No planning, no oversight, no consequences except to the end consumer.

Welcome to Murica.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um... Here's the issue and I haven't been able to find confirmation: was this customer on a fixed or variable rate plan?
1. Fixed rate and CPS charges him this: then CPS can f themselves because that's not how it works.
2. Variable rate charge: This customer is paying a market rate, unknown to REP or customer ... He is at the mercy of the market.
Think of it as choosing a fixed mortgage rate or choosing the balloon or the adjustable rate mortgage. This is a risk you are contractually agreeing to. I'm struggling to understand how every is upset with CPS if it turns out that #2 (above) is true..  which sounds like it may be the case.
If it is #1, then all the guy needs is a lawyer. CPS can't charge him more per kWh than was contracted.
 
Fissile
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: bloobeary: In republican texas, power companies charge you ten years of payments, for having your power go out during a disaster.

And they will vote for the same people who allow it to happen again.


Come November this will be long forgotten.  That or they will be blaming the real culprits...New York and California liberals.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Someone help me out here. I though the current narrative was laughing at texans because they voted for this stuff and are republican. Now we need to feel bad?
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I mean, I supposed I'd prefer a $20K power bill to one of my children freezing to death.


Or you could spend $10 on blankets...
 
fsbilly
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mungo: In the UK, all contacts are fixed rates for the term, and price increases are capped based on an annual review with the Gov't, because y'know, old people freezing is bad.


Part of deregulation is that the customer can choose which one he wants. He can pay for a fixed rate or roll the dice and pay market price. It's a gamble the customer signs up for.
States that did not deregulate are like what you describe in the UK.
 
hej
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Has Texas considered a GoFundMe campaign?
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
'We understand it would be unacceptable for customers to pay their bills?'

Is that tweet dripping with sarcasm or am I reading it wrong?
 
Fissile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Someone help me out here. I though the current narrative was laughing at texans because they voted for this stuff and are republican. Now we need to feel bad?


I don't feel bad for them, stories like these make me laugh even harder.
 
