(Yahoo)   History says that frozen Texas can expect Texas-sized floods in a few months. Ah, I'll just ignore history   (yahoo.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hurricane season starts in May, but they can form any time.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Larry Davis & his band, Texas flood
Youtube w8pyFt5KEEk
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't forget the summer locusts! (And flying roaches in Houston).
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What grifters can they get to steal all the money in the meantime?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Further evidence that this is not the first time Hell has frozen over
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Further evidence that this is not the first time Hell has frozen over


It seemingly does so every winter!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If the climate is changing, why would you look at history?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

KungFuJunkie: If the climate is changing, why would you look at history?


Because this isn't the first extinction event caused by CO2 buildup, but it's definitely the first man-made one.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
state bureaucrats' grossly lazy oversight of energy companies

They worked their assess off to pass Enron's legislation.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually absorbing meaningful life lessons caused by our own lack of preparedness?
In my PC?

......
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
then drought and then grass fires.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Texas' pinchpenny failure to prepare for decennial winter storms, along with state bureaucrats' grossly lazy oversight of energy companies, put another giant dent in the myth of an invincible Texas.

I never heard of Texas being invincible. Glad I don't have to unlearn it.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: then drought and then grass fires.


But the gorillas froze last week, didn't they?
 
6nome
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good thing Jesus will send a ark because He loves Texas.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: then drought and then grass fires.


[ibetthejewsandtheirspacelasersdidthis​.com]
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Revenge is a dish best served frozen.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Been there, done that

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
thumbnails.texastribune.orgView Full Size


"I'll just continue to bloviate like a Southern Baptist preacher and do nothing."
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

koder: KungFuJunkie: If the climate is changing, why would you look at history?

Because this isn't the first extinction event caused by CO2 buildup, but it's definitely the first man-made one.


your own breath contains CO2, so guess what you have to do to help....
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: state bureaucrats' grossly lazy oversight of energy companies

They worked their assess off to pass Enron's legislation.


To be fair.. they were PAID for that grossly lazy oversight.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Great, AOC's windmills are going at it again.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Been there, done that

[Fark user image 321x311]


Also worth hearing here:

Stevie Ray Vaughan - Texas Flood (Remastered 1999)
Youtube m3159YIe2OU
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dear Texas,
If you are still calling the rest of the nation 'Yankees', you have even bigger problems than we thought.
 
Iczer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Blue Oyster Cult - Godzilla
Youtube RTzb-sduiWc
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good. Maybe Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott will drown
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WTP 2: koder: KungFuJunkie: If the climate is changing, why would you look at history?

Because this isn't the first extinction event caused by CO2 buildup, but it's definitely the first man-made one.

your own breath contains CO2, so guess what you have to do to help....


Your breath does not introduce sequestered carbon into the biosphere.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Iczer: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/RTzb-sdu​iWc]


Came here to mention that history shows again and again how nature points out the folly of man, but it seems you have it covered.

Oh, no, there goes Waco
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Good. Maybe Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott will drown


Do
Not
Tempt
Me
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

6nome: Good thing Jesus will send a ark because He loves Texas.


I thought this water wall would keep the illegals out? Thats what Orange man said.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll deal with the floods, but if we start seeing frogs, locusts, or the water turning to blood, I'm taking my firstborn and moving to the midwest.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey, mods, i thought we moved on to feeling bad for texas instead of making fun of them.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Hey, mods, i thought we moved on to feeling bad for texas instead of making fun of them.


I'm not a mod, but whynotboth.jpg
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dallas flooded in 1908 or 09, then they moved the river, built levees around a surge basin, and built a series of dams and lakes. The river and levees, done in the 1920s, was a bigger earthmoving project than the Panama Canal.

/Dallas is from a Scottish dialect for dales
//river valleys
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
History has a liberal bias.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: History has a liberal bias.


Is it because we have the weather machine?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jso2897: WTP 2: koder: KungFuJunkie: If the climate is changing, why would you look at history?

Because this isn't the first extinction event caused by CO2 buildup, but it's definitely the first man-made one.

your own breath contains CO2, so guess what you have to do to help....

Your breath does not introduce sequestered carbon into the biosphere.


unless you are coughing out bricks, your breath contains CO2.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Hey, mods, i thought we moved on to feeling bad for texas instead of making fun of them.


Bit bad now, as I have a daughter and two cousins in San Antonio. Haven't heard from any this week.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LineNoise: Hey, mods, i thought we moved on to feeling bad for texas instead of making fun of them.


Animal farming is the leading cause of climate change, followed by fossil fuel use. Texas leads the US in the production of both.

They can take a little schadenfraude with the sympathy.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wildcardjack: Dallas flooded in 1908 or 09, then they moved the river, built levees around a surge basin, and built a series of dams and lakes. The river and levees, done in the 1920s, was a bigger earthmoving project than the Panama Canal.

/Dallas is from a Scottish dialect for dales
//river valleys


Houston floods all the damn time and is doing so increasingly. We have bayou infrastructure and levees built years ago without any other sort of mass drainage plans on the horizon. Our City and Mayor took millions upon millions of dollars and has, to my knowledge, done absolutely nothing to address flooding events in the future.
 
