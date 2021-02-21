 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   If you're driving a passenger bus, it's probably not a great idea to suddenly start dancing   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What the hell was he supposed to do when those wheels kept going round and round?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dibs on Spontaneous Boogie for a band name!
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 Welp, I see.that Otto has been covered. I'll get the lights.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The problem isn't so much the dancing as it is driving under 50 MPH.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Crazy Mexican bus driver
Youtube vnFbW9gg6ts


Perfectly safe.
 
