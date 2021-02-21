 Skip to content
(Connecticut Post)   The differences between weed, coke and PCP can be subtle. Like whether you go to the McDonalds drive-thru for munchies, or just try to drive-thru the McDonalds   (ctpost.com) divider line
23
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No...not subtle at all. They are all distinctly different things.
And it's the PCP that would make you do something like that.
Definitely the PCP.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was on a mission
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McDonalds. Not even once.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: No...not subtle at all. They are all distinctly different things.
And it's the PCP that would make you do something like that.
Definitely the PCP.


the last thing I want when rippered on coke is McDonald's.

I seek booze and tail.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess if you cannot stroke the furry wall then driving through a McDonalds playland ball pit is the next best thing?
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I felt stoned just viewing the picture in TFA

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: No...not subtle at all. They are all distinctly different things.
And it's the PCP that would make you do something like that.
Definitely the PCP.


Agreed.  Because if you are doing coke, you don't give a crap about eating, and wouldn't go to McDonald's.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"subtle" and "PCP" have always sounded like they belong in two different dictionaries entirely....
 
AtomPeepers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You already chose poorly with the cocaine. The PCP isn't going to help.

/Stick to weed.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My daddy ate my eyes"

This almost broke me.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: "subtle" and "PCP" have always sounded like they belong in two different dictionaries entirely....


On two different shelves.  In two different buildings.  In two different cities in two different... yeah that list kinda goes on infinitely.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: McDonalds. Not even once.


...nuh uh, it's Shamrock Shake season again.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've been craving Wendy's all day.

And crack.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anything is a drive-thru if you're brave enough.
/Provided your F=ma is sufficient to overcome the fixed obstruction that you encounter.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ugh, another sad story of the dangers of Marijuana use.
 
drayno76
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Angel Dust is still around? Wow, I thought that had taken a subtle exit in the late 90's when cops were getting busted left and right dusting it on weed and having their CI's sell it to kids.

I seriously thought that meth and bath salts ruled the crazies these days.

/More and more glad we have dispensaries now.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

drayno76: Angel Dust is still around? Wow, I thought that had taken a subtle exit in the late 90's when cops were getting busted left and right dusting it on weed and having their CI's sell it to kids.

I seriously thought that meth and bath salts ruled the crazies these days.

/More and more glad we have dispensaries now.


I have never smelled anything as chemically weird as pcp. Just... whoa.
 
flemardo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess she needed a place to go.

Electric Six - Down At McDonaldz
Youtube NF4azs25kUw
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

drayno76: Angel Dust is still around? Wow, I thought that had taken a subtle exit in the late 90's when cops were getting busted left and right dusting it on weed and having their CI's sell it to kids.

I seriously thought that meth and bath salts ruled the crazies these days.

/More and more glad we have dispensaries now.


There's a show on Vice called Hamilton's Pharmacopia that is really great. It's a non-judgmental look at different types of drugs. They go into history and processing and talk to users and it's very well done.
It was streaming on Hulu.
Yes, PCP is still around.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cocaine AND PCP? At the same time?

That's a friggen mistake right there.
 
