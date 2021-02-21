 Skip to content
(CNN)   Oath Keeper says she met with Secret Service about "providing security" for the January 6th Trump rally and insurrection   (cnn.com) divider line
    Murica, United States Senate, Washington, D.C., defense attorney, United States Capitol, new court filing, Supreme Court of the United States, United States Congress, Watkins' attorney  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Buried:

The attorney also noted that Watkins now faces risks in jail, because of the coronavirus and because she is transgender.

The big tent of Fascism becoming more diverse.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"However misguided, her intentions were not in any way related to an intention to overthrow the government, but to support what she believed to be the lawful government. She took an oath to support the Constitution and had no intention of violating that oath or of committing any violent acts."

I read that as 'she believed everything Trump and his cronies told her'
Support ain't defend, and who administered that piece of crap to her.
This'll be good
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Watkins' attorney argued in the new filing she isn't alleged to have been violent in the melee, and that, though she is charged with aiding the destruction of property, didn't participate in vandalism and encouraged others not to as well. The court filing is the first meaty defense of the high-profile defendant in court.

Lady, vandalism is the least of your crimes.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Buried:

The attorney also noted that Watkins now faces risks in jail, because of the coronavirus and because she is transgender.

The big tent of Fascism becoming more diverse.


Why would you think transgenders don't want to slurp mushroom knobs?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I wasn't a traitor, I was simply armed private security for people committing treason.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"However misguided, her intentions were not in any way related to an intention to overthrow the government, but to support what she believed to be the lawful government. She took an oath to support the Constitution and had no intention of violating that oath or of committing any violent acts."

Suuuuure.

" "We need to go underground if this coup works," she texted a few days later."
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

thorpe: "However misguided, her intentions were not in any way related to an intention to overthrow the government, but to support what she believed to be the lawful government. She took an oath to support the Constitution and had no intention of violating that oath or of committing any violent acts."

Suuuuure.

" "We need to go underground if this coup works," she texted a few days later."


Which coup was she referencing? The real one she attempted, or the imaginary one about Biden?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: thorpe: "However misguided, her intentions were not in any way related to an intention to overthrow the government, but to support what she believed to be the lawful government. She took an oath to support the Constitution and had no intention of violating that oath or of committing any violent acts."

Suuuuure.

" "We need to go underground if this coup works," she texted a few days later."

Which coup was she referencing? The real one she attempted, or the imaginary one about Biden?


From the text of the article I linked, the one on January 6 they were training for.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What does "meeting with the Secret Service" even mean?
We know these assholes have inflated senses of worth and will do anything to make themselves look important and become famous.

This sounds more like orientation and less like sinister evil plot.
But go ahead and shiat your pants all you want.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And yes , it does beg the question as to why there was volunteer "security" who needed to know where the bathrooms and break room were.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: What does "meeting with the Secret Service" even mean?
We know these assholes have inflated senses of worth and will do anything to make themselves look important and become famous.

This sounds more like orientation and less like sinister evil plot.
But go ahead and shiat your pants all you want.


What legitimate reason would OK have to meet and coordinate with the USSS?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: cretinbob: What does "meeting with the Secret Service" even mean?
We know these assholes have inflated senses of worth and will do anything to make themselves look important and become famous.

This sounds more like orientation and less like sinister evil plot.
But go ahead and shiat your pants all you want.

What legitimate reason would OK have to meet and coordinate with the USSS?


To show them where the bathrooms and break rooms are.
Have you never volunteered for anything before?
Let's wait for the full story to come out instead of jumping to conclusions. I really don't trust any of these assholes to tell the truth.
She may have said Hi to one and considers that meeting with them.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She met with Secret Service agents. Oh, give me a break.

I've "met with" Secret Service agents. When I went on a public tour of the White House. And before that when I was at an event when then President Carter was on our college campus. 

When Trump was speaking at their Koup Klux Klan rally, she probably "met with" dozens of them. Probably a bunch cosplaying as rally-goers.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thorpe: GardenWeasel: thorpe: "However misguided, her intentions were not in any way related to an intention to overthrow the government, but to support what she believed to be the lawful government. She took an oath to support the Constitution and had no intention of violating that oath or of committing any violent acts."

Suuuuure.

" "We need to go underground if this coup works," she texted a few days later."

Which coup was she referencing? The real one she attempted, or the imaginary one about Biden?

From the text of the article I linked, the one on January 6 they were training for.


She also confirmed that she stormed the building on Parler, taking a selfie in the building's rotunda.
"Me before forcing entry into the Capitol Building," she posted on Parler. "#stopthesteal #stormthecapitol #oathkeepers #ohiomilitia."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is not an admission of some kind of conspiracy.

This is an idiot over selling themselves and their role in society to justify their actions.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blastoh: This is not an admission of some kind of conspiracy.

This is an idiot over selling themselves and their role in society to justify their actions.


Why not both?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thealgorerhythm: blastoh: This is not an admission of some kind of conspiracy.

This is an idiot over selling themselves and their role in society to justify their actions.

Why not both?


Because she's too stupid to be part of some grand conspiracy.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blastoh: thealgorerhythm: blastoh: This is not an admission of some kind of conspiracy.

This is an idiot over selling themselves and their role in society to justify their actions.

Why not both?

Because she's too stupid to be part of some grand conspiracy.


Neither was trumppuppet.
The 9-heads are.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thealgorerhythm: blastoh: This is not an admission of some kind of conspiracy.

This is an idiot over selling themselves and their role in society to justify their actions.

Why not both?


Because there is no evidence at this point and stop with the farking conspiracy theory bullshiat.
There are people who are smarter than you who are investigating these things. We will know the truth over time. The facts will come out.
Doubting a member of a cult which believes in an alternate reality is a pretty smart move.
It is also not the same as defending someone.
Dumbfark conspiracy theory morons need to sit the fark down and shut the fark up.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know all the facts, you don't know all the facts.
The difference is, I'm willing to wait instead of make up bullshiat to fill in the blanks.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: What does "meeting with the Secret Service" even mean?
We know these assholes have inflated senses of worth and will do anything to make themselves look important and become famous.

This sounds more like orientation and less like sinister evil plot.
But go ahead and shiat your pants all you want.


Apparently "meeting" doesn't include vetting. Jesus Christ.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: thealgorerhythm: blastoh: This is not an admission of some kind of conspiracy.

This is an idiot over selling themselves and their role in society to justify their actions.

Why not both?

Because there is no evidence at this point and stop with the farking conspiracy theory bullshiat.
There are people who are smarter than you who are investigating these things. We will know the truth over time. The facts will come out.
Doubting a member of a cult which believes in an alternate reality is a pretty smart move.
It is also not the same as defending someone.
Dumbfark conspiracy theory morons need to sit the fark down and shut the fark up.


That's just the grey aliens WANT you to think!
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: thorpe: GardenWeasel: thorpe: "However misguided, her intentions were not in any way related to an intention to overthrow the government, but to support what she believed to be the lawful government. She took an oath to support the Constitution and had no intention of violating that oath or of committing any violent acts."

Suuuuure.

" "We need to go underground if this coup works," she texted a few days later."

Which coup was she referencing? The real one she attempted, or the imaginary one about Biden?

From the text of the article I linked, the one on January 6 they were training for.

She also confirmed that she stormed the building on Parler, taking a selfie in the building's rotunda.
"Me before forcing entry into the Capitol Building," she posted on Parler. "#stopthesteal #stormthecapitol #oathkeepers #ohiomilitia."

[Fark user image 480x366]


Fark user imageView Full Size

I pulled the animated one a while ago, here ya go.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
so, you were going to support the constitution by raping said document.

makes sense.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The claims that several GOP Congresscritters held "tours" of the Capitol on January 5 mesh kind of nicely with her claim.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really? Then the Secret Service agents you definitely met with should totally back your claim....
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really hope she's full of shiat about the Secret Service. The thought that they might be compromised is disturbing.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: cretinbob: What does "meeting with the Secret Service" even mean?
We know these assholes have inflated senses of worth and will do anything to make themselves look important and become famous.

This sounds more like orientation and less like sinister evil plot.
But go ahead and shiat your pants all you want.

Apparently "meeting" doesn't include vetting. Jesus Christ.


I mean....it was the Trump administration. Either they didn't vet anyone or nobody listened to the vetters. What's her face from Borat 2 got into the White House under an assumed name FFS.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wingers: bad people
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I really hope she's full of shiat about the Secret Service. The thought that they might be compromised is disturbing.


Not least of all because it would be the clearest line of direct evidence tying Trump to the attack.

Of course, we had to rush the trial because reasons, so it doesn't matter any more...
 
kyleaugustus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It shouldn't be that surprising that some LGBTQ folks support fascists. The German Brownshirts' leader was gay.

/until the Night of the Long Knives
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: so, you were going to support the constitution by raping said document.

makes sense.


NO! They were "correcting" the living document. And if you want another black eye, they will be happy to apply another correction.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That earth-shaking fapping sound is from most of fark furiously masterbating.

Trump is no longer president.  Let it go.

He's not gonna get prosecuted. Hell, Biden already has more provable dirt on him than Trump ever did.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be nice if this incident shines some disinfecting sunlight of justice on racists working for the secret service who consider themselves to be above the law.

/ain't nothing gonna happen
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is no small claim
That better be true.
That woman is in enough trouble already.  If she is caught lying through her attorney she is in even more trouble.

And if that attorney busts out with that in court and it isn't true, oh boy. No, "well, she said so" excuse is going to get him off the hook.
That attorney better have hard proof of that.

The DHS OIG (I believe that is the controlling authority but I'm not sure) needs to get out in front of this directly and launch an investigation.

If it is not true, then those issues are somewhat easily solved.
If it is true then we have a massive and historic security breach and would require a full top down investigation into any agency even remotely involved leading up to this event and the daily functioning of those agencies.

If ICE can corrupted (it still is) then so can the Secret Service.
The common thread? The DHS.

We need a Truth and Reconciliation Committee if we are ever to get to the bottom of these last four years.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Watkins' attorney argued in the new filing she isn't alleged to have been violent in the melee, and that, though she is charged with aiding the destruction of property, didn't participate in vandalism and encouraged others not to as well. The court filing is the first meaty defense of the high-profile defendant in court.

Lady, vandalism is the least of your crimes.


This is almost akin to, "Yeah, we beat that dude to a pulp, but in no way was I responsible for leaving that wadded up ball of paper outside the garbage can."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She met with Secret Service agents."* "She was within 50 feet of the stage during the rally to provide security for the speakers."**

*A Secret Service agent yelled at her to stand behind that line.
**This one time I was within 50 feet of Scarlett Johansson to go on a date with her.***

***Ms. Johansson was apparently unaware of the fact that we were on a date BUT WE WERE. I DON''T CARE WHAT HER LAWYER SAYS AND I DID NOT APPRECIATE THE TONE OF HIS LAST LETTER.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, CNN.  Good one.
 
stk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Buried:

The attorney also noted that Watkins now faces risks in jail, because of the coronavirus and because she is transgender.

The big tent of Fascism becoming more diverse.


So were the Nazis until the night of the long knives.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: We need a Truth and Reconciliation Committee if we are ever to get to the bottom of these last four years.


Little early to be handing out mass promises of immunity in exchange for testimony. Let's see what conventional criminal processes can dig up before we decide to let everyone off the hook.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have had the opportunity to work closely alongside the Secret Service. They do not, ever, allow any non-law enforcement to aide in providing any actual security, much less armed security, around a protectee. Never. She may have "met" with them in that she spoke to a couple of them at one point, but I guarantee she was not ever asked or authorized to provide any security at all.
 
hubiestubert [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: thealgorerhythm: blastoh: This is not an admission of some kind of conspiracy.

This is an idiot over selling themselves and their role in society to justify their actions.

Why not both?

Because she's too stupid to be part of some grand conspiracy.


You're never too stupid to be used as a pawn or a patsy.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: I have had the opportunity to work closely alongside the Secret Service. They do not, ever, allow any non-law enforcement to aide in providing any actual security, much less armed security, around a protectee. Never. She may have "met" with them in that she spoke to a couple of them at one point, but I guarantee she was not ever asked or authorized to provide any security at all.


Apparently they never do until now.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: so, you were going to support the constitution by raping said document.

makes sense.


Legitimate Constitutional rape, or just Constitutional rape?  Asking for Todd Akin.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People hate Trump.
He's an egotistical, self-serving asshole. He always has been. So how did he get elected? Stop and think about that. Even though he's essentially a has-been reality show joke, Trump accomplished a lot during his presidency. Like him or not, he got things done. If someone had slapped the phone out of his hand early on, He wouldn't have (Relatively) been hated nearly as much.

Of course the zealots hate anyone and everyone.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: We need a Truth and Reconciliation Committee if we are ever to get to the bottom of these last four forty years.


fix'd
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The claim she is making is extraordinary and requires extraordinary evidence.

The secret service currently says she's full of shiat.

Given the information at my disposal, it would seem more likely the secret service is the side being truthful.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite part is that she's transgender. So she was supporting a president who would've kicked her/him out of the military. Lol
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She met with Secret Service agents."*

Can she provide names?  If so, then they can be questioned.

"She was within 50 feet of the stage during the rally to provide security for the speakers."

Any photo proof of this?  Any corroborating witnesses?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I took away from this is she's telling the truth or lying, but still probably farked worse than before either way.
 
