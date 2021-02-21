 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Houston Chronicle)   Here come the ERCOT lawsuits   (houstonchronicle.com) divider line
100
    More: Obvious, Winter storm, Family, Power outage, Storm, Texas, behalf of the family, suspected hypothermia death of Cristian Pineda, Houston attorney  
•       •       •

1993 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2021 at 4:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



100 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Claim of sovereign immunity in 3,2,1...

and realize that the Supreme Court of Texas is the finest court money can buy and often does.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure what we'll end up seeing are class action lawsuits in Texas.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good, they've earned every single one of them.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bury them.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Considering the state legislature forbade them from actually regulating anything, I think they've got good odds.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's some dipshiat in another thread who'll be in here sorely, arguing that people who die of hypothermia are intentionally committing  suicide.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dv-ous: Bury them.


Meaning ERCOT, agreed
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ArkPanda: Considering the state legislature forbade them from actually regulating anything, I think they've got good odds.


I'm expecting maybe an executive or board member or two get golden parachutes as sacrificial goats and that's the end of the consequences for them.  Best case, they're actually forced to perform system upgrades to prevent this from happening again.  Being Texas, I think even that is a longshot.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm just shocked that as a nation we don't have enough energy for demand.

I get that we want to be using cleaner energy sources.  And there are third world countries without resources we have.  But in terms of not having enough energy (even if it's causing climate change)...
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

downstairs: I'm just shocked that as a nation we don't have enough energy for demand.

I get that we want to be using cleaner energy sources.  And there are third world countries without resources we have.  But in terms of not having enough energy (even if it's causing climate change)...


Texas had plenty of energy. What they don't have is reliable energy, because they all assumed it would never get cold.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: downstairs: I'm just shocked that as a nation we don't have enough energy for demand.

I get that we want to be using cleaner energy sources.  And there are third world countries without resources we have.  But in terms of not having enough energy (even if it's causing climate change)...

Texas had plenty of energy. What they don't have is reliable energy, because they all assumed it would never get cold.


And they did not want any federal regulation so they "disconnected" their grid from the rest of the U.S. Because freedumbs or some such.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do not settle out of court.
Do not sign a do not talk thingy.

fark em for every penny they have and call them assholes after the check clears.

Tell the judge they have to cover the capital gains tax, too.

fark em.
And be very savage about it.

Make them question their right to breathe free air.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Houston Chronicle has a paywall.  How cute.
 
dericwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AOC will bring legislation to use the Fed to force ERCOT to do its job.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: I'm just shocked that as a nation we don't have enough energy for demand.

I get that we want to be using cleaner energy sources.  And there are third world countries without resources we have.  But in terms of not having enough energy (even if it's causing climate change)...


We do.  Just like the world has plenty of food and water for everyone.  It's a matter of getting it from A to B.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that energy providers "put profits over the welfare of people"

Well yeah.  What else would they do?  Spend their money on those people?
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna need more of these so they lose more money than they gained.
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Texas - they'll just settle and pass the cost onto their sucker consumers who will gladly take it up the pooper AGAIN because Jebus and keeping down teh brouns. There are many whom I love there, and sorrow for, but unfortunately far more that had this coming in spades and are too goddamned dumb to do anything about it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll pay a million dollar fine and press the homeowners to pay up.  Maybe. Maybe cut the gouge by half.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd hope there were requirements for the federal assistance Texas got.  The extent of the emergency was highly mitigatable, and it was as bad as it was due to intentional negligence.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: Gonna need more of these so they lose more money than they gained.


The only money they are going to lose is maybe lawyers fees.  The historical model shows this was the time for them to perform maintenance.  Sue whoever designed the grid so they were an island.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP EGOT
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No healthy 11-year-old died of hypothermia if they had adequate clothing and blankets.

I've been camping in weather colder than these Texans are biatching about.

We don't even have a cause of death from the autopsy, but I doubt hypothermia was the cause.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: [Fark user image image 600x338]RIP EGOT


Did EGOT die from ergot?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawyers:. We got them to agree to never do this again for 90 days. A special Rate Commission will over see the rates and after our fees, everyone will get Buc Ees Gift Card for 50 bucks.  Can't be used for gasoline.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: [Fark user image image 425x282]

RIP


And The Mexican Pavilion is gonna pay for it!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: [Fark user image 600x338]
RIP EGOT


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: There's some dipshiat in another thread who'll be in here sorely, arguing that people who die of hypothermia are intentionally committing  suicide.


I was arguing against people who thought more clothes and blankets wouldn't help. As for ERCOT I'll bet they get off unscathed legally because it sounds like they operated within the law. From the sounds of it the actual laws in Texas are a gong show. Also, Texas judges aren't known for their common sense rulings.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dericwater: AOC will bring legislation to use the Fed to force ERCOT to do its job.


"the Fed"?! The "Fed" is shorthand for the Federal Reserve, which has nothing to do with this situation.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: No healthy 11-year-old died of hypothermia if they had adequate clothing and blankets.

I've been camping in weather colder than these Texans are biatching about.

We don't even have a cause of death from the autopsy, but I doubt hypothermia was the cause.


Christ, you don't think Covid kills anyone, you don't think freezing cold kills anyone . . . what the fark DOES kill people in your world?  Ghosts?
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all seen this sh*t from San Antonio regarding the $16,000 bills people are getting?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Haven't been scrolling much, so I may have missed it if already posted.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: mrmopar5287: No healthy 11-year-old died of hypothermia if they had adequate clothing and blankets.

I've been camping in weather colder than these Texans are biatching about.

We don't even have a cause of death from the autopsy, but I doubt hypothermia was the cause.

Christ, you don't think Covid kills anyone, you don't think freezing cold kills anyone . . . what the fark DOES kill people in your world?  Ghosts?


It is beyond unlikely that any deaths are pinned on the utility.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have no right to electricity, or water for that matter, under the Texas constitution.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it the rule almost everywhere that you can't sue for consequential damages for loss of electricity? Around here (blue state) some electricity contracts even exclude claims for gross negligence. (State regulators approved the language; you can't unilaterally disclaim liability for gross negligence.)
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: I'd hope there were requirements for the federal assistance Texas got.  The extent of the emergency was highly mitigatable, and it was as bad as it was due to intentional negligence.


I griped in another thread that Biden passed up a perfect opportunity to condition federal aid on some action in the public interest by TX officials. My suggestion related to dunking on Sen. Cruz, but yours is more sensible.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Electricity isn't in the constitution, libs. Checkmate.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That took longer than expected.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Isn't it the rule almost everywhere that you can't sue for consequential damages for loss of electricity? Around here (blue state) some electricity contracts even exclude claims for gross negligence. (State regulators approved the language; you can't unilaterally disclaim liability for gross negligence.)


Most utility contracts don't guarantee service. Costs would be insane if they had to. Redundancy is expensive.
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deregulation causes an unreliable system, that causes the death of an innocent child, that, results in one of many lawsuits against the offending company, which further results it them declaring bankruptcy and walking away.

See - the free market system works.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sue them for what?  ERCOT has not assets.  That's their purpose.  They are a liability buffer between customers and the power companies.

Free-market for the profit.  Socialism for the risk.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Alebak: Gonna need more of these so they lose more money than they gained.

The only money they are going to lose is maybe lawyers fees.  The historical model shows this was the time for them to perform maintenance.  Sue whoever designed the grid so they were an island.


The decision to disconnect the TX electrical grid from the national grid was made in the early 1930's. How are you going to sue some corpses?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here come the ERCOT lawsuits
And they're riding on their ERCOT bike
Well, we have to find out right now
What kind of ice cream do the ERCOTs like?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: mrmopar5287: No healthy 11-year-old died of hypothermia if they had adequate clothing and blankets.

I've been camping in weather colder than these Texans are biatching about.

We don't even have a cause of death from the autopsy, but I doubt hypothermia was the cause.

Christ, you don't think Covid kills anyone, you don't think freezing cold kills anyone . . . what the fark DOES kill people in your world?  Ghosts?


I've been in ice storms where it was colder than that without power. Yes, it totally sucks but you get under blankets and it's tolerable.  Between hurricanes and ice storms I'm out of power more then 24 hours every couple years. The last time was 3 days when Zeta cruised through, though the lows were only in the 40s. I was out for 2 days with lows below 10 and the only mode of transportation was ice skates.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: I'm pretty sure what we'll end up seeing are class action lawsuits in Texas.


Pity the GOP at large...including, especially, Texan Republicans...have been gutting class actions.

Sucks to be them.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: mrmopar5287: No healthy 11-year-old died of hypothermia if they had adequate clothing and blankets.

I've been camping in weather colder than these Texans are biatching about.

We don't even have a cause of death from the autopsy, but I doubt hypothermia was the cause.

Christ, you don't think Covid kills anyone, you don't think freezing cold kills anyone . . . what the fark DOES kill people in your world?  Ghosts?


The weird thing is that her child would be alive if they had remained in Guatemala (with or without electricity).

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trippdogg: Deregulation causes an unreliable system, that causes the death of an innocent child, that, results in one of many lawsuits against the offending company, which further results it them declaring bankruptcy and walking away.

See - the free market system works.


You think they'll lose or settle any of these lawsuits? They're still pursuing the crazy electricity bills they've sent out. I'll be surprised if they're forced to reduce those bills. It's more likely that the government will step in to pay them rather than order that.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If only they had invested that into winterizing the power grid.

Amazing that no one took into account the potential massive liability and cost from this kind of f*ck up.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, I thought Texas was all super duper Murikan-y about the sanctity of contract?
 
Displayed 50 of 100 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.