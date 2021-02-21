 Skip to content
(KTVZ Bend)   DUI level expert   (ktvz.com)
36
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
o_O
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: o_O


Oh it couldn't be that bad.
*clicks*
O_O
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, that means over 3/4 of his blood was alcohol....

Most are unconscious after 0.30, and dead at .450

Must be Russian or undead
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Wait, that means over 3/4 of his blood was alcohol....

Most are unconscious after 0.30, and dead at .450

Must be Russian or undead


3/4th?
Might need to check that math.
 
BBH
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That is Wisconsin level DUI.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Judge:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Wait, that means over 3/4 of his blood was alcohol....

Most are unconscious after 0.30, and dead at .450

Must be Russian or undead


You mean 3/4 of 1% of his blood was alcohol?
his BAC was 0.77 %not 77/100ths (77%)
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He could have been hurt if he wasn't so drunk.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He should be given an award for even being able to start his car. Just before the sentence.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Daaaammmmnnnn.

He wasn't seizing? That is not going to be an easy detox.
 
buster_v
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How is that even possible? He should be dead.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That is wet-brain level drunk right there if he was operating a vehicle.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Wait, that means over 3/4 of his blood was alcohol....

Most are unconscious after 0.30, and dead at .450

Must be Russian or undead


Not quite how the BAC percentage works.  I'm pretty sure it means that almost 8% of his blood was alcohol.

Looking at GIS, highest recorded was a Polish man at 1.47, so almost 15% of his blood was alcohol.

Like 3 of the top 5 were Polish men, hmm.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

buster_v: How is that even possible? He should be dead.


I would think the breathalyzer isn't very precise at that operating range.

A blood test would be better.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
(whoops, read it wrong, drop a factor of 10, haha)
 
soupafi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How is he not dead? I know I should be mad at that, but I am actually impressed.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

buster_v: How is that even possible? He should be dead.


Hardcore alcoholic. Probably blows a .10  "sober."
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Wait, that means over 3/4 of his blood was alcohol....

Most are unconscious after 0.30, and dead at .450

Must be Russian or undead


Or a Farker. Did any of the mods call in "sick" today?
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's not possible. He probably downed the last of his bottle at the end of the pursuit and they immediately put the breathalyzer on him.

I had a friend who got a dui, we had one single beer after work and she left right away after the beer. She was pulled over less than a minute away and figured one beer wouldn't put her over the limit so she submitted to the breathalyzer and blew a high number due to the residual alcohol in the saliva. You are supposed to wait 20 minutes.

I also know a chronic alcoholic who was hit by a drunk driver while he was absolutely hammered behind the wheel himself (The irony is off the charts, but I can say after many crazy nights that this guy was the absolute best drunk driver to ever grace this planet). He had a .320 and was the second highest BAC to leave that hospital alive.

A true .7 is just not possible.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LittleJoeSF: That's not possible. He probably downed the last of his bottle at the end of the pursuit and they immediately put the breathalyzer on him.

I had a friend who got a dui, we had one single beer after work and she left right away after the beer. She was pulled over less than a minute away and figured one beer wouldn't put her over the limit so she submitted to the breathalyzer and blew a high number due to the residual alcohol in the saliva. You are supposed to wait 20 minutes.

I also know a chronic alcoholic who was hit by a drunk driver while he was absolutely hammered behind the wheel himself (The irony is off the charts, but I can say after many crazy nights that this guy was the absolute best drunk driver to ever grace this planet). He had a .320 and was the second highest BAC to leave that hospital alive.

A true .7 is just not possible.


Someone who drinks heavily and constantly builds up quite a tolerance. I've know guys who've blood tested to .6's and higher.
 
yuthinasia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's either eastern european, australian, or a high school principal at lunch...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LittleJoeSF: He probably downed the last of his bottle at the end of the pursuit


You're supposed to do that to get out of DUI convictions.

I know a guy from high school who is a huge loser in every sense of the word. He's the local drunk driving champion with the PD. He constantly skates on DUI charges because he keeps a half pint of cheap scotch in the car. When he gets stopped by police, he jumps out of the car and throws the keys into the front yard of whatever house he is by, and then chugs the scotch in view of the patrol car camera. They can't nail him on a DUI because he is no longer in control of the car (because the keys aren't in his physical possession) and because he drank a bunch of liquor right after police stopped him, but before they could restrain him and test him. The worst they can get him for is an open container ticket and maybe a public intoxication charge.

He's done this more than once, but I don't know the total number of times.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That seems high, and I know a thing or two about having a high BAC
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My neighbor had a level of .62, and survived. She was in the ICU for three days. Her husband found her drunk as hell on the floor. A week later she went into the ER for falling, and breaking her nose. Her level was a .49. She is still alive, and still a drunk, but she hides it more, because of a court order. However, she is no longer on probation, so once winter ends her drunk ass is going to be in my yard soon. You can survive at those levels as long as you have a horrible drinking problem for your entire life.
 
crozzo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Wait, that means over 3/4 of his blood was alcohol....

Most are unconscious after 0.30, and dead at .450

Must be Russian or undead


The guy's been pickled for a long time. He might have to wake up in the morning with 0.30% just to function. A quick shot or three of vodka to get his eyes open - well maybe just one more - then off to work and the occasional breaks for some maintenance drinking, a cold twelve-pack for the ride home because he's never caught that one light green, then he can finish off the vodka and start hitting the hard stuff. Boost that BAC to 0.7 or 0.8 so he can take an eight-hour nap and not get that tremens crap.

Abstaining would probably kill the guy, sad to say. Now here's Jerry with the weather.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: LittleJoeSF: He probably downed the last of his bottle at the end of the pursuit

You're supposed to do that to get out of DUI convictions.

I know a guy from high school who is a huge loser in every sense of the word. He's the local drunk driving champion with the PD. He constantly skates on DUI charges because he keeps a half pint of cheap scotch in the car. When he gets stopped by police, he jumps out of the car and throws the keys into the front yard of whatever house he is by, and then chugs the scotch in view of the patrol car camera. They can't nail him on a DUI because he is no longer in control of the car (because the keys aren't in his physical possession) and because he drank a bunch of liquor right after police stopped him, but before they could restrain him and test him. The worst they can get him for is an open container ticket and maybe a public intoxication charge.

He's done this more than once, but I don't know the total number of times.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
MATH... not even once...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Wait, that means over 3/4 of 1 percent of his blood was alcohol....


Fxt
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
.22 is my record. Sheriff heard loud singing and decided to check on me and the girlfriend. After finding out we were just drunken singing disney songs we asked to be breathalyzed. Our county sheriff and deputies are quite awesome.

/only drink at home
//never drive even buzzed
///three
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: LittleJoeSF: That's not possible. He probably downed the last of his bottle at the end of the pursuit and they immediately put the breathalyzer on him.

I had a friend who got a dui, we had one single beer after work and she left right away after the beer. She was pulled over less than a minute away and figured one beer wouldn't put her over the limit so she submitted to the breathalyzer and blew a high number due to the residual alcohol in the saliva. You are supposed to wait 20 minutes.

I also know a chronic alcoholic who was hit by a drunk driver while he was absolutely hammered behind the wheel himself (The irony is off the charts, but I can say after many crazy nights that this guy was the absolute best drunk driver to ever grace this planet). He had a .320 and was the second highest BAC to leave that hospital alive.

A true .7 is just not possible.

Someone who drinks heavily and constantly builds up quite a tolerance. I've know guys who've blood tested to .6's and higher.


Wow. I am impressed. A true .6 is mind blowing. And without question mind damaging.
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: LittleJoeSF: He probably downed the last of his bottle at the end of the pursuit

You're supposed to do that to get out of DUI convictions.

I know a guy from high school who is a huge loser in every sense of the word. He's the local drunk driving champion with the PD. He constantly skates on DUI charges because he keeps a half pint of cheap scotch in the car. When he gets stopped by police, he jumps out of the car and throws the keys into the front yard of whatever house he is by, and then chugs the scotch in view of the patrol car camera. They can't nail him on a DUI because he is no longer in control of the car (because the keys aren't in his physical possession) and because he drank a bunch of liquor right after police stopped him, but before they could restrain him and test him. The worst they can get him for is an open container ticket and maybe a public intoxication charge.

He's done this more than once, but I don't know the total number of times.


Skills of the trade!
 
Polymerizer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As an ER doc I have to say .77 is very impressive. Not the record but not common. I see .5s regularly. The .6 crowd is pretty rare and .77 doesn't really happen often because most people would just die before I saw them.
 
bottom-dragger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i used to live/work on the Warm Springs Reservation

the first bar off the 'res was closed by the governor as a public nuisance. i think when someone on a hill, across the river, and on the 'res emptied a high powered rifle through the front door.

i was told they would check you for weapons when you went in and if you didn't have one they'd give you one..
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not that he was necessarily sober, but at that reading I'm going to first suspect equipment error or procedural error. Send a sample to a lab for verification.
 
pgh9fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

yuthinasia: He's either eastern european, australian, or a high school principal at lunch...


Or a cop.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Warm springs"...
I bet it was. That much booze...long highway...
 
