(CNN)   A 'Pineapple Express' is headed for the Northwest. A sequel would be nice   (cnn.com) divider line
    Avalanche, Weather, Tropical cyclone, Water, Storm, United States, Washington  
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice writing.

"Everything is forecast to get high"
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're forecasting it just North of me

/I hope their aim is good
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
oh, i live there. i better go buy milk and bread.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Floods happen. Same shiat, different year.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The scientific term is "Hawai'i's wang"
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or "Rain Geoduck"
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll settle for legalization...
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Phew! Good thing that avalanche warning ends at the US/CDA border!
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ less than a minute ago  
West coast pineapples can be fun.

For values of 'fun' that include 110km/h (70 Freedumb Velocity Units) winds, 150mm (6 Freedumb Small Distance Units) of rain in 12 hours, 14 day power outages, landslides, boil water orders, houses crushed by falling trees, and occasional fatalities.
 
