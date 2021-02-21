 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for February 21 is "Cognoscente" as in: "Rooster Cogburn became a cognoscente when he contracted Covid-19 and lost his sense of smell"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The MWWOTD is a curse upon this country.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dryad: The MWWOTD is a curse upon this country.


What isn't?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And it rhymes with condescending.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I get dumberer every time I have to read one of these headlines
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dryad: The MWWOTD is a curse upon this country.


What Q slogan does that stand for?
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
aaaand, no.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not one of the better ones
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's 2022. The world is in flames. The American Way of Life is off the rails. The entire midwest no longer exists.

And it all started with the Word of the Day (tm)......

//History's greatest monsters.
 
Muzzleloader [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anosmia is my 2020 medical word of the year.

Better than my 2008 medical word of the year, hematospermia.

/snip snip
 
