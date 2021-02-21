 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Expect to see some exceptionally large kindergartners this fall   (usatoday.com) divider line
9
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know you can just skip kindergarten (in most places), right?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This seems like a perfect time to dump the whole grade system.
Instead of having people going through grades 1 through 12

Have them have a proficiency level on each subject matter and that's when you are
given a diploma.
This solves a whole laundry list of problems in one sweet move
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She didn't want him to spend his days in front of a computer. She wanted him to enjoy being a kindergartner.

I remember one time in kindergarten that for whatever reason I whipped out a dollar bill that I had on me and was showing the other kids.
The teacher took it from and I never saw it again.
/farking thief.
//This was a Catholic school.
///Maybe she knew just a few years later I'd question shiat and become an atheist.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Heaven forfend that education has to change because of a plague.

This is one reason standardized tests do not work, don't even sort-of-work, don't even have a reason for existing in the first place. Each classroom is its own culture, and maybe reopening after Covid will finally get administrators and politicians to see the obvious. HAHAHAHAAHAHA well I can dream.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
oh, subby

I laughed out loud w/ teary eyes

*golf clap*

Education k through college is beyond borked
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This fall?  Just last month I watched a bunch of them trash the US capitol building.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3:

I remember one time in kindergarten that for whatever reason I whipped out a dollar bill that I had on me and was showing the other kids.
The teacher took it from and I never saw it again.
/farking thief.
//This was a Catholic school.
///Maybe she knew just a few years later I'd question shiat and become an atheist.


Dif she at least give you the lap dance?
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3:

I remember one time in kindergarten that for whatever reason I whipped out a dollar bill that I had on me and was showing the other kids.
The teacher took it from and I never saw it again.
/farking thief.
//This was a Catholic school.
///Maybe she knew just a few years later I'd question shiat and become an atheist.


I remember one time in kindergarten waking up from nap time with a big wad of chewing gum stuck in my waist length hair.
Being taken to the office "in trouble", Mom showing up, picking up a pair of scissors and cutting it out and giving the staff some heat
Turns out hair grows back and whothehelldotheythinktheyareshamingmyk​idyoudontevenchewgum was very invigorating for a five year old

I also remember eating flowers off the bushes that lined the driveway.
We didn't have computers then and entertainment was sparse.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee:


What about Tindergarten?
 
