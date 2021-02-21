 Skip to content
 
Texas launches investigation into the price gouging of residents who had electricity during the outage
    Texas, Energy, United States  
posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2021 at 2:20 PM



Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was a deregulated feature, not a bug.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
End findings, it all perfectly legal and there is nothing we can do about it.  Go ahead and pay it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And in six months, after paying the investigators large fees, they will determine they did nothing wrong.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Texas has a law against price gouging; let's see watch as they decide that that wasn't meant to help the poors because reasons.
 
Wholesaler [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong, but the people who's electricity prices went through the roof had actively signed up for a variable rate.

If true...their own fault.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's to investigate, other than who to assign blame to others than high level pols that caused this shiatst orm?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Wholesaler: Correct me if I'm wrong, but the people who's electricity prices went through the roof had actively signed up for a variable rate.

If true...their own fault.


Agreeing to pay market rates doesn't make those rates not price gouging. If that was true, PG laws would be pointless.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: And in six months, after paying the investigators large fees, they will determine they did nothing wrong.


My guess is that the people hit by this get bailed out federally somehow. No punishment for the power companies, though.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Texas is the land of Enron, where failure gets paid 10 times better than success.
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was cooling his home, in Texas, for $100 a month, and never thought that this deal was too good to be true.

I mean, my dude...
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PAY THE GODDAMN BILL AND STFU.

Why is government getting involved? They are the ones who wrote the rules. You voted them in. You assholes elect Rafael Cruz over and over again. You worship Jurrah and you OWE him money and he wants it. Actually, he needs it to pay HIS bills on the excessively fancy stadium that couldn't pull off hosting a super bowl without ripping of a bunch of fans.

A large number of us are paying the bills for all the frivolous lawsuits filed under false pretense in order to put  45traitorman back in the White House. Paid for fatty's golf. Now, pay your bills.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or, you could pay $10 a week for the rest of your life. They won't be able to turn your power off and they'll lose if they take you to court. Or they would in a sensible state.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Or, you could pay $10 a week for the rest of your life. They won't be able to turn your power off and they'll lose if they take you to court. Or they would in a sensible state.



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's individuals on the short end here. The Socialize the Losses ProgramTM is not approved for individual energy consumers.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happens when ever there's a weather event in Texas and the fact that anyone voluntarily signs up with Griddy or those other market rate services astounds me.
 
itsdan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: This happens when ever there's a weather event in Texas and the fact that anyone voluntarily signs up with Griddy or those other market rate services astounds me.


It's amazing to me that Griddy told customers to leave them and signup with someone else, and some of their customers didn't.
 
No1farker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The government will pay the utility bills.  So they still make a killing.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Wholesaler: Correct me if I'm wrong, but the people who's electricity prices went through the roof had actively signed up for a variable rate.

If true...their own fault.

Agreeing to pay market rates doesn't make those rates not price gouging. If that was true, PG laws would be pointless.


The rate limit was set by the state.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Golly, No-Shiat-Sherlock could solve this puzzle in five seconds.

baronm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Wholesaler: Correct me if I'm wrong, but the people who's electricity prices went through the roof had actively signed up for a variable rate.

If true...their own fault.

Agreeing to pay market rates doesn't make those rates not price gouging. If that was true, PG laws would be pointless.


They are pointless in this case - it's not as if Griddy was holding inventory they had acquired at a low price and were making a fortune in mark up.  Their entire agreement was to pass wholesale prices on to their customers.  Griddy had to pay those prices to obtain the electricity.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wholesaler: Correct me if I'm wrong, but the people who's electricity prices went through the roof had actively signed up for a variable rate.

If true...their own fault.


True, but when they were being sold the service they probably should have been warned that the maximum rate could go up to $9000 per megawatt-hour. It's like signing up for the utility equivalent of a short option with unlimited downside, and if the downsides aren't clearly disclosed there could be problems for the utilities.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

itsdan: Shostie: This happens when ever there's a weather event in Texas and the fact that anyone voluntarily signs up with Griddy or those other market rate services astounds me.

It's amazing to me that Griddy told customers to leave them and signup with someone else, and some of their customers didn't.


couldn't
 
pup.socket
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is the jury out, were these the lucky or the unlucky people?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sdd2000: iheartscotch: Or, you could pay $10 a week for the rest of your life. They won't be able to turn your power off and they'll lose if they take you to court. Or they would in a sensible state.


LineNoise
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'll save you the investigation:

We let something that may have an actual use be available to the general public, and forgot that the average person is an idiot and will throw caution to the wind if it saves them 20 bucks a month. Also the ven diagram of people who would choose that option and scream bloody murder when what they didn't read in their contract comes to play is a circle, which is why its a bad idea to let the average idiot have a choice.

Also everyone else will hitch their politics wagon to it and try and justify it in some idioic way to their own personal agenda and pet cause, so why even bother with a study.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

itsdan: Shostie: This happens when ever there's a weather event in Texas and the fact that anyone voluntarily signs up with Griddy or those other market rate services astounds me.

It's amazing to me that Griddy told customers to leave them and signup with someone else, and some of their customers didn't.


That's assuming other electricity providers didn't put a freeze on taking on new customers until the wholesale prices were back to normal. A lot of people may have been faced with a choice between freezing and paying exorbitant rates.

Plus, I'm betting the other utilities who were not charging market rates will jack up their rates significantly to cover their losses during this period.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: cretinbob: And in six months, after paying the investigators large fees, they will determine they did nothing wrong.

My guess is that the people hit by this get bailed out federally somehow. No punishment for the power companies, though.


Can't do that, sounds too much like socialism!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
that is not a spike or a gouge, it is whole numbers...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Khellendros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

psilocyberguy: You worship Jurrah and you OWE him money and he wants it. Actually, he needs it to pay HIS bills on the excessively fancy stadium that couldn't pull off hosting a super bowl without ripping of a bunch of fans.


Why do you keep coming back to this in multiple threads?  No, most people in Texas don't worship Jerry Jones.  The Superbowl flopped here because of a freak ice storm that wrecked transportation around the north half of the state that week.  It sucks, but it happens.

The floating variable price isn't a terrible idea, until absurd price gouging begins.  There was no good reason for the price of electricity to go up 10,000% in a single day.  Double, triple, quadruple?   Fine, whatever.  It got cold, shiat went south.  Price of opting into dumb systems.  But prices going from $50 per MW to $9,000 per MW isn't a reasonable expectation of any electrical system in a modern context.   If they said it went up to $500 per MW, sure, point and laugh.  Two and a half orders of magnitude isn't a reasonable jump for energy outside of literal societal collapse and nuclear war.
 
