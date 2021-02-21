 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Headline from the Weekly World News- er, the BBC: "Did nuclear spy devices in the Himalayas trigger India floods?" Then it gets weird   (bbc.com) divider line
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BatBoy.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plutonium in your Ganges, it is more likely than you think !!
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ya India lol,

was it last year that BJP guy was blaming china for pollution in delhi (China is north east of india so downwind )
 
Fano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And the Incredible Frog Boy is on the loose again
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Might be enough material to contaminate the ground water for the next thousand years as it goes through the decay cycle, but thats all a plut 238 battery is going to do.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Might be enough material to contaminate the ground water for the next thousand years as it goes through the decay cycle, but thats all a plut 238 battery is going to do.


Back in the day the Soviets left nuclear batteries all over the place.

https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/bs-​x​pm-2002-02-01-0202010341-story.html
 
Muzzleloader [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I miss that rag.

Headlines were always good for a chuckle at the check out line.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
TFA: The porters who carried up the nuclear luggage were told it was a "treasure of some sort, possibly gold"

Methinks one or two of the porters went back to grab the "treasure" when nobody was looking. I hope it didn't spread around their village too much.
 
