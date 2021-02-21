 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   The biggest issue facing Britain is apparently whether or not to put a roundabout under the Isle of Man for the Brexit Tunnel (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who knew the Faroe Islands were a tunnel building culture. Need to send Elon there with his Boring Company. Looks like an interesting place to visit and whatever you do, don't get behind an American driver on this roundabout.

cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or in and around the lake?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an Isle of Man roundabout might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My fear is the island would start twirling, twirling, twirling towards freedom!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if they do that, they'll let all the deviants into the Isle of Man.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark: (possible nsfw content on page)

me: looks everytime

Narrator: Sadly, there was never any nsfw content on the page. Ever.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How a batshiart crazy Boris may look
 
TiberiusGracchus44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, Chris Squire has started another trebly bass run in my head and Jon Anderson will not
stop warbling.

I thought a roundabout is 4 way circular intersection and a tunnel is usually one way, so I ask why.

(unfortunately murican, and Joisey type traffic circles, Californian cloverleafs and anything beyond a basic
intersection is annoying)

/oh shiat Tony Kaye is beginning his arpeggio now.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

resident dystopian: I thought a roundabout is 4 way circular intersection and a tunnel is usually one way, so I ask why.


Where you come from are bridges usually one way too?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't stop progress!
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: But if they do that, they'll let all the deviants into the Isle of Man.


my wife is Manx.  i do love that wee island and i'll be damned if i ever wanted to live there year-round.
it is whiter than Finland and lacks much in the way of diverse culture.  Polish house-keepers are the exotics.
i brought Cholula the last time we visited and the SWAT team showed up.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jokerscrowbar: [Fark user image image 425x265]
How a batshiart crazy Boris may look


He looks like he combs his hair with an egg beater.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget the roundabout, EU IS ON THE BRINK!!!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: But if they do that, they'll let all the deviants into the Isle of Man.


Did you tell them about the deviants yet?
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always wonder how these tunnels would hold up under any seismic activity.  I don't like particularly long bridges, the thought of miles long tunnels...
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: Great, Chris Squire has started another trebly bass run in my head and Jon Anderson will not
stop warbling.

I thought a roundabout is 4 way circular intersection and a tunnel is usually one way, so I ask why.

(unfortunately murican, and Joisey type traffic circles, Californian cloverleafs and anything beyond a basic
intersection is annoying)

/oh shiat Tony Kaye is beginning his arpeggio now.


Fark user imageView Full Size

4 tunnels
 
tymothil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ministry - Isle Of Man (Version II) [Higher Quality]
Youtube sZXQCs3rZtU
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Long tunnel of not wanting EU
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: I always wonder how these tunnels would hold up under any seismic activity.  I don't like particularly long bridges, the thought of miles long tunnels...


Britain isn't very seismic. It's not totally inert, but close enough.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think they should install a turn-table so that the rich people who live their can choose what direction the Sun shines on them.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

flamark: Who knew the Faroe Islands were a tunnel building culture. Need to send Elon there with his Boring Company. Looks like an interesting place to visit and whatever you do, don't get behind an American driver on this roundabout.

[cdn.images.express.co.uk image 590x350]


Except for Americans from Massachusetts.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rotarie​s​_in_Massachusetts (sadly the Newton supercollider doesn't technically qualify, but I think deserves an honorary mention).

Until they started repainting them in recent years, a lot of them didn't even have lines separating two or three lanes of in-rotary traffic.  It was like Nascar.  Awesome if you're comfortable with the system -- terrifying for tourists.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

flamark: Who knew the Faroe Islands were a tunnel building culture. Need to send Elon there with his Boring Company. Looks like an interesting place to visit and whatever you do, don't get behind an American driver on this roundabout.

[cdn.images.express.co.uk image 590x350]


Oh I knew, I knew.

As a Dane I know the Faroic Isles well (they're a part of the Kingdom of Denmark, with the same status as Greenland).

Saying they have a tunnel/bridge building nature is an understatement. Look, if they can save 1 minute going from island to the next. Yes, they'll build a 200mill. tunnel.

And they have.

But I guess, now they have the tunnels, so they can drive around as if it wasn't a weird aphigolago [sic] discovered by vikings.


The Faroic Isles were the richest people on Earth. Yeah, really.

They also had a culture where you could go to the bank, and loan money for a trawler. A trawler is easy 3mill. USD.

Ok, 3 mill. USD, no collateral.

But the Faroic Islands had 2 banks. Sjovio Banki and Faroeki Banki. So they'd compete.

What happened is, if you needed 3 mill., you'd get it. But you'd also get 300t extra as walking about money.


That worked fine until the fish disappeared, almost, as if someone with trawlers were very, very, good at catching them.


But..., their banks were Danish, as in mainland Danish, and there were a financial crisis.

So, the Danish government tricked the Faroic government into purchasing their two banks, who then promptly went bust, and then the government went bust.


Now the Faroic Islands is mostly still fishing, still hating Denmark, having a pedophile problem, super Christians, still well off, but not insane rich, and still being a nation that won their first ever football match.


Amusingly enough, they decided to run their own football team, sure why not. UEFA let them in.

In their first match they had to play Austria, who thought the idea of having to play against the Faroic Islands was a joke. Infact they had to play in Sweden because their stadium wasn't legal (Denmark was in the same group, otherwise they could have played in Denmark.).

Austria thought it was such a joke that they refused to play without a Captain.

Ouch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnbZH​N​S4O1k


Anyways, tunnels, lots.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I see this going about as well as Brexit did.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Any one have a photo of a Manx cat riding a Faeroe pony?
 
SpiritualRemains
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Klyukva: resident dystopian: I thought a roundabout is 4 way circular intersection and a tunnel is usually one way, so I ask why.

Where you come from are bridges usually one way too?


I know it came out excessively stupid, (avoiding coffee this morning), but on a bi directional
tube, why a roundabout?

Are there roundabouts on bridges?
 
Commander Lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think the biggest issue facing Britain is the pandemic that's killed more than a 100k people in the nation, not that anyone on Fark would care.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: resident dystopian: Great, Chris Squire has started another trebly bass run in my head and Jon Anderson will not
stop warbling.

I thought a roundabout is 4 way circular intersection and a tunnel is usually one way, so I ask why.

(unfortunately murican, and Joisey type traffic circles, Californian cloverleafs and anything beyond a basic
intersection is annoying)

/oh shiat Tony Kaye is beginning his arpeggio now.

[Fark user image 425x283]
4 tunnels


Thanks, now I can properly visualize it.
/off to spotify, the only way to deal with an earworm.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They added to Express.co.uk: "If the Faroe Islands have idea's like this, then why can't we."

Another case of life imitating The Simpsons?

Also, Bob the Angry Flower would like a word.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I see this going about as well as Brexit did.


Especially coming from Boris's head. If he thinks it's a good idea it's probably not.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
jokerscrowbar:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Are these people idiots? Why on earth would they have dual tunnels over to Great Britain, and why go from Stranraer 'backwards' to the Isle of Man at all? Sweet Jesus.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: jokerscrowbar:

[Fark user image image 403x268]

Are these people idiots? Why on earth would they have dual tunnels over to Great Britain, and why go from Stranraer 'backwards' to the Isle of Man at all? Sweet Jesus.


It would cut hours  of driving from Stranmear to Liverpool. Each of those tunnels is about 3 or 4 hours drive at 55mph, can see the point sort of. Well for truck drivers I can.
 
starsrift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not a thalassophobe, but I've been in far too many tunnels and had a little dirt fall from the ceiling to ever want to take a tunnel under a significant body of water. A river, okay. I could probably hold my breath long enough to get out. The Channel? Nope. The farking Irish Sea? No damn way. Lunacy. One crack somewhere. One bit of tectonic movement, and the whole thing is underwater.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: jokerscrowbar:

[Fark user image 403x268]

Are these people idiots? Why on earth would they have dual tunnels over to Great Britain, and why go from Stranraer 'backwards' to the Isle of Man at all? Sweet Jesus.


It's a roundabout way to can metrication and readopt the Imperial System.
 
mangobunny
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: BigNumber12: jokerscrowbar:

[Fark user image image 403x268]

Are these people idiots? Why on earth would they have dual tunnels over to Great Britain, and why go from Stranraer 'backwards' to the Isle of Man at all? Sweet Jesus.

It would cut hours  of driving from Stranmear to Liverpool. Each of those tunnels is about 3 or 4 hours drive at 55mph, can see the point sort of. Well for truck drivers I can.


I'd be surprised if this gets past the talking stage as the cost would be exhorbitant*, but if they introduced the death penalty for anyone who ran out of fuel in the tunnel I'd be more likely to get behind it

*probably the same was said about the channel tunnel
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There's been talk of a tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland for about as long as they were talking about building the channel one.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I try to never assume stereotypes, but apparently the British like being buttfarked with kippers.
 
malle-herbert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Fast Show - Isle of Man compilation
Youtube 12EeoRTWuXA
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: Fark: (possible nsfw content on page)

me: looks everytime

Narrator: Sadly, there was never any nsfw content on the page. Ever.


I think Subby confused this site with The Mail or The Post, where there are always links to NSFW-ish pictures of alleged celebrities down the right side of the page.
 
