(Honolulu Star Advertiser)   Time to move to Hawai'i   (staradvertiser.com) divider line
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For perspective, here are some examples I've found of homes sitting at the $1 million tag. Filtered down to single family homes considering a family of four. There are others beneath that threshold, but I know nothing of the locations, their proximities to schools, etc.

3b-2ba-1600 sq ft-$1.025m
3b-2.5ba-1200 sq ft on 3.9 acres- $1.15m
2b-2ba-2000 sq ft on 1 acre-$1.2m
3b-3ba-1600 sq ft-$1.125m
3b-4ba-3000 sq ft on 2.5 acres-$1.14m
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now let's begin the thread where everyone tears apart my Weeners, talks about how stupid it is and how they'd be just as happy with their 12,000 sq ft compound on 30 acres with its own bomb shelter and fully stocked armory in the middle of northern Idaho.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I planned to retire at 55 and move to Hawaii.

I am now 55 and in an apartment in SoCal.

My plans are delayed, at best.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a trick!  They're trying to lure haole conservatives from the mainland so they can dispose of them for disparaging Obama!
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Now let's begin the thread where everyone tears apart my Weeners, talks about how stupid it is



Done in 2
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Now let's begin the thread where everyone tears apart my Weeners, talks about how stupid it is and how they'd be just as happy with their 12,000 sq ft compound on 30 acres with its own bomb shelter and fully stocked armory in the middle of northern Idaho.


You damn fool! How could you be so stupid? That's the most idiotic thing I've ever not read. Go thee hence, and  vow to sin no more.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i was told in Hawaii you can swear to say the truth in court with your hand on a old vhs copy of "north shore"
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yup, time to move to Hawai'i

Kīlauea Summit Eruption (Feb 11, 2021)
Youtube fOI87LQMg-Y
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bluewave69: i was told in Hawaii you can swear to say the truth in court with your hand on a old vhs copy of "north shore"


That movie was the first time I even heard of the term "haole".
 
