(ABC 15)   Glow little glow worm, fentanyl, fentanyl
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Police Squad! Strip Search a Lincoln Continental - 1982
Youtube yBkE9_2WC0A
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I read that headline in David Bowie's voice.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, my sister had one of those like 35 years ago.  I had no idea glow worms were still around.  My sister's didn't have happy pills inside.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Growing up I knew a girl whose parents bought her a 70's era Mustang at a police auction. When they went to install a new stereo and run wires they found multiple bricks of cocaine. Probably worth more than what they spent on the car.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get my shopping list from Fark.

I need Frosted Flakes, sandals, and Glow Worm toys.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noice.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: I get my shopping list from Fark.

I need Frosted Flakes, sandals, and Glow Worm toys.


And don't forget the Mustang!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure if that was actually fentanyl that's enough to kill the entire greater NYC area.  So.  Grain of salt.  Also, glow worm:

static3.srcdn.comView Full Size


wherever-i-look.comView Full Size
 
Cutty Black Sow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Climb Mt. Fentanyl, glow worm
But slowly
Slowly
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's enough fentanyl to kill a bazillion people!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a real problem with fentanyl. Yeah, fentanyl all this dick up in there.

Seriously, 5000 big caps full of fentanyl, that could have kept the crew I used to run with high for at least six days.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's where I left it.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice, that ought to keep the rugrats quiet for awhile.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, across town:

Fark user imageView Full Size

"What the hell is this shiat? Where are the drugs!? Wherearethedrugswherearethedrugsohmygo​diamsodead"
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's why you don't use your own product.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Pretty sure if that was actually fentanyl that's enough to kill the entire greater NYC area.


If it's uncut, which it isn't. Uncut fentanyl is a powder, so that's got a binding agent; it's already pre-dosed for whatever the going street hit is supposed to be, I would wager.
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd like to think for every dumbass that calls the popo when they find drugs, 1000 do not.
 
Gramma
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: I'd like to think for every dumbass that calls the popo when they find drugs, 1000 do not.


What would a normal person want with 1000 fentanyl pills?  How the heck else do you get rid of them, besides giving them to the police?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gloworm - Carry Me Home
Youtube GsAJBhafbyo
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gramma: lawd jesus its a fire: I'd like to think for every dumbass that calls the popo when they find drugs, 1000 do not.

What would a normal person want with 1000 fentanyl pills?  How the heck else do you get rid of them, besides giving them to the police?


The question you should be asking is "What would a normal person want with large piles of undocumented  cash?"
A normal person knows enough to give them to a dealer and get themselves paid.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dryad: Gramma: lawd jesus its a fire: I'd like to think for every dumbass that calls the popo when they find drugs, 1000 do not.

What would a normal person want with 1000 fentanyl pills?  How the heck else do you get rid of them, besides giving them to the police?

The question you should be asking is "What would a normal person want with large piles of undocumented  cash?"
A normal person knows enough to give them to a dealer and get themselves paid.


A dealer that the normal person knows right?  Because normal people have casual relationships with dealers that could move 1000 pills of fentanyl...  and if they for some weird reason didn't already knowing a dealer who could move a quantity like that I'm sure you can just find one on craigslist or something that's totally not going to be a cop or someone really nasty.

Honestly, that's the most hilarious thing I've read to day.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I read that headline in David Bowie's voice.


I read it in Iggy Pop's voice.
 
zulius
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is why we need an Arizona tag...
/We're the new Florida...
//well, we're trying to change that...
///at least, isolate the crazy...
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dryad: Gramma: lawd jesus its a fire: I'd like to think for every dumbass that calls the popo when they find drugs, 1000 do not.

What would a normal person want with 1000 fentanyl pills?  How the heck else do you get rid of them, besides giving them to the police?

The question you should be asking is "What would a normal person want with large piles of undocumented  cash?"
A normal person knows enough to give them to a dealer and get themselves paid.


Good plan, doesn't work

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"What would a normal person want with large piles of undocumented  cash?"

True! I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: A dealer that the normal person knows right?


Its clear you don't know a whole lot of 'normal' Americans.
Ever since the opiate floodgates opened, everyone knows at least one dealer.
If not, ask grandma.  Old people know the best dealers. You likely can't find a retirement community in the entire midwest where at least some reasonable fraction of the residents depend on dealers buying oxy prescriptions from the pensioners so they can make their assisted living payments.
 
mtrac
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mills Brothers - The Glow-Worm (1952)
Youtube 2zOoAPn3OjQ
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Robot Chicken - Glo Worm
Youtube IcqtoqGVyjA
 
rjakobi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LewDux: [YouTube video: Gloworm - Carry Me Home]


Spike Jones The Glow Worm
Youtube Hhh1_d7Nhb8
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SometimesItsTuesday: LowbrowDeluxe: Pretty sure if that was actually fentanyl that's enough to kill the entire greater NYC area.

If it's uncut, which it isn't. Uncut fentanyl is a powder, so that's got a binding agent; it's already pre-dosed for whatever the going street hit is supposed to be, I would wager.


Okay, so precut for a maintenance dose (you don't want to kill your customer base).

At $10 a pill (and you could probably get $20), that's $50k.

I'd have to think long and hard about whether to call the cops, or the guy who sells me my weed (since I'm assuming he knows a guy who knows a guy..).

Just have to worry about that guy being the one who owned the pills in the first place.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dryad: BumpInTheNight: A dealer that the normal person knows right?

Its clear you don't know a whole lot of 'normal' Americans.
Ever since the opiate floodgates opened, everyone knows at least one dealer.
If not, ask grandma.  Old people know the best dealers. You likely can't find a retirement community in the entire midwest where at least some reasonable fraction of the residents depend on dealers buying oxy prescriptions from the pensioners so they can make their assisted living payments.


Yah huh, maybe put down the bong bud.  But good luck with your plot to sell 5000 pills of fentanyl without it blowing back very badly, if you ever have such an opportunity.

/for starters, if they originated from a local thrift shop that means the real owner is also local and if they caught wind of it turning up they will definitely find their way back to you
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dryad: BumpInTheNight: A dealer that the normal person knows right?

Its clear you don't know a whole lot of 'normal' Americans.
Ever since the opiate floodgates opened, everyone knows at least one dealer.
If not, ask grandma.  Old people know the best dealers. You likely can't find a retirement community in the entire midwest where at least some reasonable fraction of the residents depend on dealers buying oxy prescriptions from the pensioners so they can make their assisted living payments.


30 minutes in Appalachia and you could hold an open-air auction in a town square, with 90% of the cops there to bid ( have to keep some of them on patrol), along with the dealers and users.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These were white, had the M stamp, divider impression, and the 30 stamp on one side of the divider impression.  Which is one of the forms of Oxycodone and NOT fentanyl.   I did an image search of fentanyl pills and all of the pics that matched this type of description are from news sources about police busts that found fentanyl.  Meanwhile, if you search any of the descriptions on PillFinder you'll find actual fentanyl pills are very different in design.

While the find may have happened, my B.S. detector is beeping.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Dryad: BumpInTheNight: A dealer that the normal person knows right?

Its clear you don't know a whole lot of 'normal' Americans.
Ever since the opiate floodgates opened, everyone knows at least one dealer.
If not, ask grandma.  Old people know the best dealers. You likely can't find a retirement community in the entire midwest where at least some reasonable fraction of the residents depend on dealers buying oxy prescriptions from the pensioners so they can make their assisted living payments.

30 minutes in Appalachia and you could hold an open-air auction in a town square, with 90% of the cops there to bid ( have to keep some of them on patrol), along with the dealers and users.


In W Va. you wouldn't get the city cops bidding. Since the county sheriffs run all the drugs, the muni cops know better than to try to horn in on that action.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BumpInTheNight: Dryad: BumpInTheNight: A dealer that the normal person knows right?

Its clear you don't know a whole lot of 'normal' Americans.
Ever since the opiate floodgates opened, everyone knows at least one dealer.
If not, ask grandma.  Old people know the best dealers. You likely can't find a retirement community in the entire midwest where at least some reasonable fraction of the residents depend on dealers buying oxy prescriptions from the pensioners so they can make their assisted living payments.

Yah huh, maybe put down the bong bud.  But good luck with your plot to sell 5000 pills of fentanyl without it blowing back very badly, if you ever have such an opportunity.

/for starters, if they originated from a local thrift shop that means the real owner is also local and if they caught wind of it turning up they will definitely find their way back to you


Dude, get real. The person who lost 5000 pills is either dead or split town as soon as he figured out he lost them.

Also, you don't make a deal for all 5k at once. Call your weed dealer and tell him you can do 25 a week for 4 years. The local dealer will sell the amount to users he knows. Pretty minimal risk, unless your local dealer starts getting ideas.
 
