MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they didn't just blow it up first.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: At least they didn't just blow it up first.


Not a fan of 
cf.geekdo-images.comView Full Size
?
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: At least they didn't just blow it up first.


That would have been a catastrophe!
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Modern bombs don't tick.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: At least they didn't just blow it up first.


That would have been a catastrophe.
 
DeathBySarcasm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks sunny for not letting the cat out of the bag.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Modern bombs don't tick.

[pbs.twimg.com image 800x450]


I don't think they meow either.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have trouble seeing a 'feel-good' story when the story behind the story is that someone threw a pregnant cat in a bag and dumped it on a church doorstep.

FFS, people, Bob Barker spent more than a generation telling you... spay or neuter your pets, damn it.

And letting your cat out - fixed or not - to kill birds around the neighborhood, shiat in people's gardens (presumably so you don't have to worry about a litter box), and fark other cats is not responsible pet ownership.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UngaBeat: MythDragon: At least they didn't just blow it up first.


That would have been a catastrophe.

Please consider this letter to be notification of intent to sue for theft of intellectual property. That expression was MINE and you did not ask permission to use it or provide a cite to the source of the material.
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RonRon893: MythDragon: At least they didn't just blow it up first.

That would have been a catastrophe!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathBySarcasm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathBySarcasm: Thanks sunny for not letting the cat out of the bag.


*subby
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kittens don't belong in bags. They belong in sweaters.

Who doesn't love sweater kittens?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Kittens don't belong in bags. They belong in sweaters.

Who doesn't love sweater kittens?

[i.pinimg.com image 500x667]


I like sweater-puppies.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Soon
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Still waiting for someone to post up a cat ass trophy
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Because I was reading it on Fark, kittens were the first thing I thought of to be honest.

BTW, those things look like wet rats.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hope they all get related names like dynamite, grenade and C4.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, this is one "Free cat" story which had a happy ending.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So should I post pictures of my Persian cats like I did last time we had this thread?
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Because I was reading it on Fark, kittens were the first thing I thought of to be honest.

BTW, those things look like wet rats.


And you looked like a purple wet thing when you came out too.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
https://m.fark.com/comments/11192984
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

skinink: Well, this is one "Free cat" story which had a happy ending.


You masturbate to pictures of newborn kittens?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: iamskibibitz: Because I was reading it on Fark, kittens were the first thing I thought of to be honest.

BTW, those things look like wet rats.

And you looked like a purple wet thing when you came out too.


I did have a purple wet thing last time I came, it's true...
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Mister Buttons: iamskibibitz: Because I was reading it on Fark, kittens were the first thing I thought of to be honest.

BTW, those things look like wet rats.

And you looked like a purple wet thing when you came out too.

I did have a purple wet thing last time I came, it's true...


You might want to see a doctor.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Soon
[Fark user image 425x328]


They could make a movie of the kittens growing up and then seeking revenge on the person who abandoned them.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Three Little Shedders
Have lost their sweaters
And don't know where to find them!
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pextor: Still waiting for someone to post up a cat ass trophy


Oh alright

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RonRon893: MythDragon: At least they didn't just blow it up first.

That would have been a catastrophe!


Catastrophic even. I'd categorize that kind of thing as something that would leave me catatonic, but only after much caterwauling.
I'd probably, for catharsis, have to take a catamaran to a cathedral for a catnap.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: dittybopper: Mister Buttons: iamskibibitz: Because I was reading it on Fark, kittens were the first thing I thought of to be honest.

BTW, those things look like wet rats.

And you looked like a purple wet thing when you came out too.

I did have a purple wet thing last time I came, it's true...

You might want to see a doctor.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I have seen a doctor, and he has seen me.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RonRon893: UngaBeat: MythDragon: At least they didn't just blow it up first.

That would have been a catastrophe.

Please consider this letter to be notification of intent to sue for theft of intellectual property. That expression was MINE and you did not ask permission to use it or provide a cite to the source of the material.


You can file a claim for any and all Funny votes UngaBeat receives for this comment. There's a form around here somewhere.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hope those kittens all find loving homes.  Who the hell just leaves a sack of kittens someplace?

Someone I know officially became a Crazy Cat Lady when someone abandoned a box of half a dozen kittens on her front lawn.  She kept 3 (in addition to 3 adult cats she already had) and adopted the other 3 out.

/what the fark kind of monster does this
//don't fark with cats
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pextor: Still waiting for someone to post up a cat ass trophy


We had a whole thread on that.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MythDragon: RonRon893: MythDragon: At least they didn't just blow it up first.

That would have been a catastrophe!

Catastrophic even. I'd categorize that kind of thing as something that would leave me catatonic, but only after much caterwauling.
I'd probably, for catharsis, have to take a catamaran to a cathedral for a catnap.


Well, a catamaran might seem ideal but the catabatic winds could drive you into the catenary of a local suspension bridge, resulting in injuries requiring catheterization, possible cataracts, and copious amounts of catarrh.  Therefore, catapulting is categorically the optimum solution, provided you have catchpoles.  Otherwise you might end up in a catacomb.
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SBinRR: You can file a claim for any and all Funny votes UngaBeat receives for this comment. There's a form around here somewhere.


I claim the right of Quantum Superposition! The term was instantaneously generated in both minds and there will be difficulty proving that non-intellectual technical factors delayed my entry and eventual post within the same minute!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dittybopper: So should I post pictures of my Persian cats like I did last time we had this thread?


We do love gratuitous pussy shots.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How a catastrophic assplosion may look
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Someone left a soft-sided pet carrier and the church persons first thought was "bomb".

Seems like a strange place for ones head to be at.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dittybopper: MythDragon: RonRon893: MythDragon: At least they didn't just blow it up first.

That would have been a catastrophe!

Catastrophic even. I'd categorize that kind of thing as something that would leave me catatonic, but only after much caterwauling.
I'd probably, for catharsis, have to take a catamaran to a cathedral for a catnap.

Well, a catamaran might seem ideal but the catabatic winds could drive you into the catenary of a local suspension bridge, resulting in injuries requiring catheterization, possible cataracts, and copious amounts of catarrh.  Therefore, catapulting is categorically the optimum solution, provided you have catchpoles.  Otherwise you might end up in a catacomb.


The catapult is your catch-all solution for everything. The results could be catastrophic. I might in up in a bunch of catbriers. Though maybe a cathouse if I'm lucky.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.