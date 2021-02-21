 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Onion AV Club)   America's first female detective once saved Abraham Lincoln's life. Would you like to know more?   (aux.avclub.com) divider line
26
    More: Interesting, Pinkerton National Detective Agency, George B. McClellan, Allan Pinkerton, American Civil War, Baltimore Plot, Abraham Lincoln, Kate Warne, United States Declaration of Independence  
•       •       •

393 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2021 at 10:45 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drunk History - Allan Pinkerton Protects Abraham Lincoln (ft. Charlie Day and Paget Brewster)
Youtube oVP26Ii9eys
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sport alert.
TFA reveals Lincoln's middle name
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah.

Once.
 
yequalsy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've long wondered why no one has made a movie or series about her.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

puffy999: Yeah.

Once.


What has she done for us recently? Resting on her laurels, that one.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We are going to the theater are you coming?
No I'm fine, you just go have fun with your friends.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Virtually nothing is known of Warne before joining the Pinkertons. The only biographical details Wikipedia...

Well that's a deep dive they did for the article.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Well that's a deep dive they did for the article.


Well please enlighten us with your superior knowledge, then.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
first Pinkerton story I've read where 'muricans weren't being beaten and terrorized by weapon wielding paid thugs.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: RTOGUY: Well that's a deep dive they did for the article.

Well please enlighten us with your superior knowledge, then.


I'll see what I can find.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathBySarcasm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Four score and no one gives a crap ago
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: We are going to the theater are you coming?
No I'm fine, you just go have fun with your friends.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was she hot?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Virtually nothing is known of Warne before joining the Pinkertons. The only biographical details Wikipedia...

Well that's a deep dive they did for the article.


The next Call of Duty takes place in this era, and she is the protagonist.  The reason we don't have much back story is because the guy they hired to write it got a better offer, and went on to write for Monty Python, where he died doodling a dragon.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: first Pinkerton story I've read where 'muricans weren't being beaten and terrorized by weapon wielding paid thugs.


I think this was a marketing move to better their image after the (relatively) recent shooting.
Should have just kept their head down.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: first Pinkerton story I've read where 'muricans weren't being beaten and terrorized by weapon wielding paid thugs.



I know! I was disappointed too.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dryknife: Was she hot?


Even with the fake beard and hat.  I heard studman69 was interested.  It doesn't get any hotter than that.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dryknife: Was she hot?


Well Pinkerton thought so.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Man On A Mission: RTOGUY: Well that's a deep dive they did for the article.

Well please enlighten us with your superior knowledge, then.

I'll see what I can find.

[Fark user image 270x301]


I prefer AltaVista for my research, but to each their own.

images.theconversation.comView Full Size
 
drogg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dryknife: Was she hot?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Man On A Mission: RTOGUY: Well that's a deep dive they did for the article.

Well please enlighten us with your superior knowledge, then.

I'll see what I can find.

[Fark user image 270x301]


3 minutes gave me this (Findagrave.com)
images.findagrave.comView Full Size

Kate Warne
BIRTHc.1833
Erin, Chemung County, New York, USA
DEATH28 Jan 1868 (aged 34-35)
Chicago, Cook County, Illinois, USA
BURIAL
Graceland Cemetery
Chicago, Cook County, Illinois,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

drogg: dryknife: Was she hot?

[Fark user image 350x349]


She has a pleasant look about her where I can see how she could blend in but also with the right clothes and a touch of rouge she could tart it up
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mildly noteworthy was that Warne saved the life of Abraham farking Lincoln

All my years of school and I never learned his middle name until now.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Velma or Daphne?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She Was a Hotel Detective - They Might Be Giants
Youtube VkVHvD-IMbg
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.