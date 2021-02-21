 Skip to content
(CNN)   Bowling alley shooting strikes down one, spares three with only injuries. Police searching gutters of the town for suspects   (cnn.com) divider line
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was over the line?
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shooter is a real turkey.
I'll split before I use up all of the bowling puns I can think of and leave some for others to pick up.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Should have marked it zero
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Police are searching for a group of nihilists. Reports claim one of them is missing a toe.
[Puts hand to earpiece]
Hold on... a toe... with nailpolish!
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good thing the shooter didn't have a perfect game.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*Cleanup in aisle three
 
