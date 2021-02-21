 Skip to content
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My roommate in college was a fellow TFer.

He started a fire, got 5 gallons of beer wort all over the kitchen, beat me with a cardboard tube, and did lines of powdered chocolate like coke to see what would happen.

Wait...  I did all that to him. I don't know if you're still on fark, bro, but mad props to ya for putting up with me. Hope life's workin out for ya.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There was one roommate...

His method for cooking a steak was

1) Place in broiler
2) Wait for smoke alarm
3) Flip steak
4) Eventually remove leather from broiler
5) Extinguish any smoldering parts with ketchup - lots of ketchup.

He was blond, but his name wasn't Donald.
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My 1st college roommate was an Engineering major from Staten Island.

During our 1st semester he dropped Physics I because he was failing it. He tried to drop Calc I because he was failing that too, but bay would've put him under the threshold for housing. So he just stopped going to class. I think the only class he kept going to (and passed) was a 2 credit drafting class.

Needless to say he was gone the next semester. He came back to visit friends one weekend. Broke into my room while I was at a track meet, poured instant soup into my pillowcase and shiat in my boots.

Not long after that I heard he was in jail.
 
Max Wedge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My first college roommate. He was the conscience of my circle of friends, that nagging voice of reason in the back of the group constantly going "Guys, guys? I don't think this is a good idea..." Shut up, Brock. It's a great idea.

He was an English major, emphasis on the capital E. He wanted to be a playwright. I always wondered why someone would pay out of state tuition to study English and playwrighting at a university known for its science, engineering and agricultural schools but not its English department.

I looked him up a few years ago. Brock is now Brooke. No judgements, but frankly that explains a lot. Not school choice, that still confuses me, but personality and behavior stuff make more sense now. She isn't a playwright. Not even close.
 
Lunakki [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My first roommate when I moved out was someone I didn't know because I moved to a city none of my friends wanted to move to. The guy promptly lost his job and never paid rent after the first month, ate all my food, and stole cash from my purse. When I asked him to sign an agreement saying we'd split the cost of rent, he threw me into a wall, threatened me until I left, then lit the place on fire. They kicked me out too even though it wasn't my fault at all, which they admitted, and of course I lost my deposit and rent for the month and a bunch of my stuff.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I lived in the same rental house for about 3 years during school with a rotating cast of housemates. One fall, one of them was a girl named Feng, a master's student. She was very quiet, studious, kept to herself.

Then her mother came to visit. Things got weird. I didn't see much of it firsthand, but my housemate described hearing big arguments in Chinese, and a strange incident where he came down to make dinner and Feng was sitting there in silence, staring at a cake in front of her, and Feng's mother was standing there, staring at Feng, for the whole 20 minutes Nathan was making his meal.

One night I get home, and Feng's mother runs up to me in tears, grabbing my hands and clasping her own hands in a sort of bow and speaking frantically in Chinese. The woman who ran the tea place up the street was there as well, translating. Feng was missing. I was barely home with my course and lab work, so couldn't offer much intel, but they set off to search the neighborhood and eventually found Feng hiding in the backyard.

She moved out shortly after, and we found what appeared to be a note in Chinese characters. Nathan scanned it and sent it to his buddy in BC, who mid-translated it as "BIG TRAGIC CURSE".

Turns out it was the "Great Compassion Mantra", I.e. may you live a good life, under a good king, never die or starvation, disease, or being killed by an evil wizard, etc., but for a little while we thought our house had been cursed for whatever role we may have played in Feng's misfortunes.

I hope she's doing ok.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

proco: My 1st college roommate was an Engineering major from Staten Island.

During our 1st semester he dropped Physics I because he was failing it. He tried to drop Calc I because he was failing that too, but bay would've put him under the threshold for housing. So he just stopped going to class. I think the only class he kept going to (and passed) was a 2 credit drafting class.

Needless to say he was gone the next semester. He came back to visit friends one weekend. Broke into my room while I was at a track meet, poured instant soup into my pillowcase and shiat in my boots.

Not long after that I heard he was in jail.


Sorry about that, man, I was going through some stuff. What do I owe you for the boots?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The frequent public masturbator.
 
bcostlow [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: There was one roommate...

His method for cooking a steak was

1) Place in broiler
2) Wait for smoke alarm
3) Flip steak
4) Eventually remove leather from broiler
5) Extinguish any smoldering parts with ketchup - lots of ketchup.

He was blond, but his name wasn't Donald.


John Barron?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I had a kid answer an ad for a roommate, and she seemed seemed nice.
I never told her I knew Chinese, having been raised there. I just evesdropped on snippets of random phone conversations in passing. She was quite a good roommate. Quiet, studious. Seemed interested in little more than keeping a low profile. I probably wouldn't even have rememberd her except for that time her psycho mother showed up. Feng, if you are reading this, 生活中的好运.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Max Wedge: My first college roommate. He was the conscience of my circle of friends, that nagging voice of reason in the back of the group constantly going "Guys, guys? I don't think this is a good idea..." Shut up, Brock. It's a great idea.

He was an English major, emphasis on the capital E. He wanted to be a playwright. I always wondered why someone would pay out of state tuition to study English and playwrighting at a university known for its science, engineering and agricultural schools but not its English department.

I looked him up a few years ago. Brock is now Brooke. No judgements, but frankly that explains a lot. Not school choice, that still confuses me, but personality and behavior stuff make more sense now. She isn't a playwright. Not even close.


Some people dream of going to Southeast Missouri State and taking on Broadway
 
thanksagainandagain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lived on vodka, spam, cottage cheese and day-old bread. Bagging groceries at 35. No car in a town without public transportation.

He'd be in his 70s now.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lunakki: My first roommate when I moved out was someone I didn't know because I moved to a city none of my friends wanted to move to. The guy promptly lost his job and never paid rent after the first month, ate all my food, and stole cash from my purse. When I asked him to sign an agreement saying we'd split the cost of rent, he threw me into a wall, threatened me until I left, then lit the place on fire. They kicked me out too even though it wasn't my fault at all, which they admitted, and of course I lost my deposit and rent for the month and a bunch of my stuff.


Hey. I want you to know I have felt badly all these years.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ah. The roommate I'll never forget.

I rent out a couple rooms in my house as well as the basement. Obviously I live there too.

My last roommate would leave her clothes in the dryer, not even dry, for days. Letting them become musty.

She was practically, if nor factually, addicted to weed. My house reeked. Her clothes reeked.

She didn't shower regularly.

I can't even post half of the screenshots of what she said to me. I don't want to get banned.

She called me a Nazi when I told her she needed to stop smoking weed in the house. The lease specifically prohibited smoking in the house.

She regularly insulted me under her breath. I had to buy security cameras to keep her from claiming I did something I wouldn't. She insulted my military service, my friends, and my other roommate.

Fortunately for me, I didn't have to evict her. She quit the lease and I let her leave.

Good riddance to trash.
 
zobear
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Suzie Spacecraft. She was a college roommate and partied every night. I'm not even sure if she was in college. She was lampshade-on-the-head-take-off-your pants crazy. She started bringing over the local news' sportscaster guy, who was married to someone else at the time. The first time I saw him in the house, I was like, "Isn't that...Brian from TV?" After that, when he was there I just called him "sport." How's it going, sport?

She was a nice person otherwise. We did once take her Honda Civic joy riding while tripping on acid and farmed some abandoned field with it. The next day, when she saw it all muddy, she just thought she had done it while wasted.

Yeah, we weren't much better people, I guess.

Sometimes I wonder what happened to Suzy Spacecraft. Brian was the local sports guy for some time after.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It was my house and I was renting out rooms. Roommate wakes me up at 2 am and hands me a note and shushes me with his finger.
Note reads
"spider is in my ear. He can hear you. Don't say this out loud or he says he will kill me. I need help"

I said "you do need help. Go back to sleep. The spider in your ear is not going to kill you."

He panicked, and literally braced himself. Then he whispered "you were right bro thank you"
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Michael  B. Aka. "DUDEMAN". He was an aspiring wook and loved to bum.
Dude would interrupt a conversation to try and bum a smoke all while havgin a pack in his shirt pocket, one on each ear and one lit in his hand.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
First college roommate.
25 year old alcoholic who didn't shower. I opened the windows one day to fix the stench and flies entered but only stayed on his side of the room. He would pass out drunk in the snow. Then his mini me brother started visiting and staying the night.
He never understood why I didn't want his brother in my room and why I moved out.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I had a kid answer an ad for a roommate, and she seemed seemed nice.
I never told her I knew Chinese, having been raised there. I just evesdropped on snippets of random phone conversations in passing. She was quite a good roommate. Quiet, studious. Seemed interested in little more than keeping a low profile. I probably wouldn't even have rememberd her except for that time her psycho mother showed up. Feng, if you are reading this, 生活中的好运.


Diu lei lo mo?

/picked that up from Clavell ...
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I went to college in a small, midwestern town in the '70s. Dorm roommate was Mitch, a big farm kid. Real nice guy. IIRC, he was majoring in agricultural engineering, which is basically civil engineering with more focus on dirt.

We had a mini fridge and the one cooking utensil I brought--a toaster oven. That toaster oven got a lot of use. This was before colleges started cracking down on cooking in dorms.

Just about everybody had some cooking appliance in their dorm. On any given night you could pick up a half dozen cooking smells wafting down the hallway, mixed with the smoke of cigarettes and weed. One guy had a small deep fryer in his room. It's amazing nobody started a fire. Circuit breakers tripped a few times.

I came back to my room one evening, walked in, and WHAT'S THAT SMELL?

Mitch had been hunting earlier that day and was roasting a squirrel in the toaster oven. But he hadn't done the best job of cleaning all the fur off before cooking. The smell of singed fur was everywhere.

But he was generous and shared. I had eaten lots of game before, but this was the first time I had tried roasted squirrel. Not bad.

Some time later Mitch bought a Watta Pizzeria, an electric pizza cooker that was so anemic it would take around 30 minutes to cook a frozen pizza. But it got a lot of use anyway.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The diabetic who gouged himself on sugar regularly despite that not really being a good idea

The self proclaimed anti-capitalist anarchist, who loved to buy the latest cheap plastic shiny thing.

The paranoid-about-IT-security who was in love with talking to his Google Home devices for everything

The self-described mechanic who'd buy a shiatty car and continue to dump money into not-fixing it

The guy who believed asking for forgiveness was easier than asking for permission

The guy who brought in his friend, "B" to live with us under the pretense it was only a short stay, only for him to coerce B into a relationship B wasn't suited for. B lived for nine months glued to our couch watching TV or farking around with his Switch (when he wasn't sleeping in his bed) and wouldn't get a job. B eventually has a mental breakdown due to untreated mental health problems, and my roommate decides he didn't sign up for that, broke up with B then kicks him out of the house.

I should mention these are all the same person
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Twist: The person was no1curr.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For part of the summer I had a female roommate. She was a lifeguard who was very confident.  Unfortunately after a big screw up a previous semester I really had to focus on studying. We both went to the bar the night the semester ended and I ended up picking up a different girl. The roommate ended up dating the other roommate after, what could of been.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
First roommate in college.
He got a Rottweiler puppy, got a decent sized cage, maybe 3x5 feet, 3 feet high and kept him in the bedroom that was empty.
I'm guessing he never trained or even had a dog before.
Filth starts gathering in the soiled cage.
Still feeds and and gives water but not much else.
Up until the point that the whole house smelled of dog poop, including my clothes.
I felt like part boiled frog (as it didn't happen at once), part this is his mistake let him "clean it up" and part in distress because I couldn't articulate how much it was bothering me.

We later on met a friend who helped him find a better home for the pup and helped the roommate clean up the room. He ended up staying there, rent-free. I think subconsciously we both felt that he deserved it.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Started off my college career at a small, southern baptist school. Jim and Tammy Faye country. Lots of evangelical types. There was one openly gay guy. Flamboyant.

Second semester the RA came to me and had a serious sit down. They couldn't find anyone to room with him. My fall semester roommate had dropped out (to tend the family marijuana farm) and the RA practically begged me to take Eric as my roommate. The RA considered it a huge personal favor because Eric was openly "one of those".

Hell, I didn't care. I said sure, no problem.

It was awful.

He was a complete slob. He left food out until it grew fur.

Other than that, great guy. RIP Eric. F*ck AIDS.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Psycho Roomate
Youtube MQ-Ix5OcaPQ
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Darryl. Darin. Derek. Something like that.

I transferred to Southern Illinois and rolled the dice letting the school set me up with a random roomie. I got D, the chain smoking stoner burnout with brains. He'd stay up until three or four in the morning studying, watching his little black and white TV, and smoking. He'd sleep until noon. We rarely talked. I don't know what he was studying. He didn't ask what I was studying. He just reappeared from class and then he might go somewhere.  Eventually he'd return to studying, watching his little black and white TV, and smoking.

At the end of the semester, his family/brothers/buddies showed up to help him move his stuff out. They didn't seem like burnout stoner types. They came off as hill country redneck trouble-in-waiting boys. He was gone in 30 minutes.

I took every single article of clothing I had home with me at Christmas for Mom to wash (thanks Mom!).  I grew up around smokers but they only did two packs a day. I had never been exposed to a non-stop cig sucker before. Ick.

Smoking was banned in the dorm by the next year. And I got a really good roommate. Who hangs out on Fark actually, so I've got that going for me, which is nice.
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My roommate in the military was an unremarkable, generally non-descript dude but he was lucky enough to have some family living about an hour from the base where we were stationed.  He invited 18 year old me along on one weekend and I meet his absolutely beautiful cousin in her early 20s.  As I remember it, we stay overnight because we all drank a little too much and she invites me to "crash in her bed" instead of the couch... I decline because I didn't want to impose.

I'm 52 now and only think about this 5 or 6 times a week max.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She was a bleached blonde named Erin. She lived in my dorm suite of 8 girls (all freshmen except for me) during my junior year at USC.

She was from San Diego, and thought that L.A. water was contaminated, so she only drank bottled water and didn't shower. She went home every weekend and cleaned up there.

She didn't begin to get whiffy until Wednesdays. On Thursdays, she smelled pretty bad, and on Fridays, she absolutely reeked. The girl she shared a room with frequently complained about her.

Erin was actually a nice girl, albeit a little weird. She bragged that she had a boyfriend (whom we never saw) who called her "Sauce." One night, she opened the window in our living room/kitchen area, sat on top of the dining table, and began howling like a wolf. Another night, I was cooking a hamburger patty, and she came out of her room and said, "Mmmm...meat. The smell of meat brings out the animal in me."

I remember that after one very rainy day, she hung her wet shoes to dry on one of the towel racks in the windowless bathroom all of us shared, and we had to prop open the bathroom door for a few hours to clear the funk out.

The guys who lived in the suite across the hall from us absolutely detested her. One evening, I returned to the dorm to find Security officers in our suite, trying to get into Erin's room. The guys had pennied her in (with cooperation from her roommate). The pennies were wedged into the door frame so tightly that they couldn't be removed, and Security had to be called. The poor girl was crying by the time they got her out.

Another time, the guys thumbtacked sardines on our suite door and smeared them with chocolate frosting. I'm not sure if this was intended just for her, though.

Her roommate flunked out after the fall semester, and Erin had the room to herself in the spring. I don't know what happened to her after that.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: First college roommate.
25 year old alcoholic who didn't shower. I opened the windows one day to fix the stench and flies entered but only stayed on his side of the room. He would pass out drunk in the snow. Then his mini me brother started visiting and staying the night.
He never understood why I didn't want his brother in my room and why I moved out.


Sorry about that, I was still trying to figure things out.
 
Viatecio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Had one year in college where I didn't get a roommate picked out and Student Life placed an international gal with me. I was actually pretty excited to live with someone new from a different culture. The gal was from Saudi Arabia and considering that we were less than a decade out of 9/11, it would be a nice opportunity to be welcoming toward someone of a maligned culture and religion.

Talk about culture shock because I think MY expectations were just as out of line as her mentality of living in a NON-DESERT ENVIRONMENT with a completely different sociopolitical system.

She was a literal recluse that never came out of her bedroom except to warm up an instant meal in the microwave. She showered barely once a week and the overwhelming stench from her bedroom permeated the apartment in a not-subtle manner. Almost never talked to me except to quietly say hello when we passed each other coming from or leaving for class, or the one time she asked me to loan her some quarters for the laundry machines. She was a night owl and her parents would call in the middle of the night to talk with her--I know this because this was before cell phones were mainstream and the landline in MY bedroom would sometimes ring because that was the phone number assigned to HER. Her bathroom habits were odd beyond belief: I'd find small pieces of toilet paper rolled into tight wads, pubes in the sink and her toothpaste tube was squished all over her side of the vanity. Any mess she made was left for ME to clean up because apparently wealthy citizens in Saudi Arabia have servants and staff, so she took me for one of them.

Her brother who attended at the same university was a very nice, well-adjusted social man. He laughed, conversed normally, was social and dressed nicely. When he came to visit, it was great being able to socialize with a normal human being in my apartment.

I put up with it all for the 10-week duration of the quarter and the final straw was thankfully close to the end when she was on her period and did her usual traipse from the toilet to the sink, except she dripped on the way over. SHE DID NOT CLEAN IT UP. Neither did I for a day or so. Surely she would notice and wipe it up, except she didn't. So I did, then wrote a letter to Student Life with my list of grievances (and this was not for lack of trying to be social and welcoming BTW) ending with a demand to be moved to a different apartment with someone I knew who was coming back after a term abroad. They thankfully acquiesced and that was that.

I haven't had roommates since leaving college and couldn't be happier.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My sophomore roommate Ben did not bathe for two semesters.  He weighed well over 300 lbs.  His farts were thunder, the stench - staggering.  Neighboring rooms complained about the odor.  He visited home after 6 weeks and his mom did his laundry, but it didn't help much. She cooked his favorite - lima beans in sour cream - stoking more gas attacks.  He never used bed sheets, just a bare mattress covered with a sleeping bag.  Girlfriends refused to enter.

I bought 30 bucks of cheap incense and burned it all at once to give him a hint.  He bought a box of El Producto cigars and declared war.   So I goaded him into drunkenness every night (a party animal, didn't need much coaxing) and he flunked out.  The smell lingered.  It took several weeks of scrubbing before the air in the room resumed a salubrious, breathable state.  Then he got a job on a garbage truck and died in a bad car accident the following year.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sophomore roommate.  Sophomores at my school got the short end of the stick housing wise- a lot of them got shuffled into a dorm that was several miles off campus, so people looked around for other options.  I went into a language house since they had nice digs, but I needed a roommate.  I knew a guy in a couple of my classes who was going to live there- not really well, but he was a decent dude and so we signed up together.

He was the single messiest human that has ever lived.  I met Mrs. Hero that year and we still talk about it sometimes.  This is a guy who slept on a bare vinyl mattress for the first month.  The level of trash on the floor on his side of the room was level with the top of the bed.  I am not exaggerating in any way with that statement- it was literally a wall of trash on his side.  I used to burn incense to cover up the smell, which the rest of the dorm hated.  I told all of them I'd stop it if they'd switch roommates with me.

I asked him to clean up when my parents visited and he somewhat did, although they certainly noticed he left a pair of dirty underwear on top of his turntable.

That said, he actually was a decent guy, and got semi-famous for managing to crash one of the campus' mainframes.  He ended up working for the CS department there at least for a while.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Started off my college career at a small, southern baptist school. Jim and Tammy Faye country. Lots of evangelical types. There was one openly gay guy. Flamboyant.

Second semester the RA came to me and had a serious sit down. They couldn't find anyone to room with him. My fall semester roommate had dropped out (to tend the family marijuana farm) and the RA practically begged me to take Eric as my roommate. The RA considered it a huge personal favor because Eric was openly "one of those".

Hell, I didn't care. I said sure, no problem.

It was awful.

He was a complete slob. He left food out until it grew fur.

Other than that, great guy. RIP Eric. F*ck AIDS.


Sophomore year I got put with another winner. He couldn't fall asleep unless he had the radio on. Fairly loud. I couldn't get to sleep until after he did so I could turn off the radio.

Anyway, small college in the middle of nowhere. The college store had all our daily requirements, so we were there often. It was a small campus, so the people running the store knew us.

Dipshiat roommate stole my checkbook and wrote some bad checks. At the college store. Where they knew us.

I didn't have to worry about turning off the radio to go to sleep after that, and I'm guessing he learned to sleep without the radio in jail.
 
luddite v2.0 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I had a spare room i rented to a revolving door of roommates, first my best friend who got trapped by a girl looking for a baby daddy (luckily he's now free and has an amazing daughter), then a friend who spiralled into meth and after I threw him out I found an huge duffle full of job applications, pay stubs, and employee records with name, address, SSN, back accounts from a Taco Bell.  Called the cops and the restaurant, they told me to burn it all.  Then I had a couple move in.  They had blow out fights, he moved to Alaska, left his girl, his dog, everything that wouldn't fit in his car. Turned out she was the responsible one with an income, and she was trapped in an abusive relationship.  I let her stay.  That was 15 years ago, we've been married for the last 6 of them.
Best roommate ever, I'll never ever forget her.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dennysgod: [YouTube video: Psycho Roomate]


Saw Wally in concert a few times.  Rite of passage in college
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I had a roommate who was an interesting guy. He played mandolin and introduced me to Bluegrass music, but his taste was very eclectic. He was also a history buff. He worked as a maintenance guy at the apartment complex where we lived. He smoked a lot of weed and was willing to share. The thing I remember the most was he would drink a 30 pack of Budweiser a day. It was said that he used beer as a volume control, but the more he drank, the quieter he got.

Yes, a 30 pack a day. He died in his sleep while in his mid 40's. Heart gave out.

RIP "Sparky"
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Por que tan serioso: Twist: The person was no1curr.


Lol, no. That roommate moved out in December

Last I heard about B, he's sleeping on someone else's couch (and has been for the past 2 years), got covid and is still unemployed
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mister Buttons: FarkaDark: First college roommate.
25 year old alcoholic who didn't shower. I opened the windows one day to fix the stench and flies entered but only stayed on his side of the room. He would pass out drunk in the snow. Then his mini me brother started visiting and staying the night.
He never understood why I didn't want his brother in my room and why I moved out.

Sorry about that, I was still trying to figure things out.


All's good. Do you still have that soap we gave you?
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was 18 and found a listing for a roommate needed at an apartment complex a two minute walk from where I worked. Since I don't drive, this was a vast improvement over my then current 35 minute walk.

The only issue was that I would be sharing it with a used car salesman in his late 30s. And it was a 1 bedroom. And he had his kids ever-other weekend. But I could go home to smoke during my 15 minute breaks!

He had his waterbed in the living room and I took the lower bunk bed in the bedroom.

The other odd thing was every month he would buy the new issue of Cosmopolitan and carefully cut off the cover and hang it on the wall in the hallway that leads to the bathroom. He had at least 5 years worth wallpapering almost the entire side of the hallway. When I asked him about it, he told me that he hangs them up so that when he brings women over, they see them and know that he expect women to look heir best always or something like that. In the 3 months I lived there, I never saw him go out with a woman once. (No surprise.)

One Saturday night, he had his chubby kids over. Son around 8 and daughter 7 or so. Two friends & I were drinking in my room before going out. We hear laughing from the livingroom and don't think much of it.

As we're leaving, we pass through the living room and see all 3 of them in their underwear, nothing else. The chubby son was lying on the floor, on his back. His father was on top of him, holding his (the son's) ample bosoms, licking his nipples. The son is laughing and the daughter (in her underwear and a tank top, remember) is on the waterbed giggling and clapping.

We went out of the apartment. After I closed the door, Chris looked at us and asked if we just saw what he did. We answered in the affirmative. I moved out at the end of that month, which luckily was 4 or so days away.

I sincerely regret not calling CPS, but I was young and just found it creepy. I was not mature enough to realize the damage he was doing to his kids.
 
