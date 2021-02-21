 Skip to content
(AP News)   ♫ There's people froze in Texas / that we're never gonna see / Nobody else could miss them / not half as much as me ♫   (apnews.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A third world hellhole down there.  Too bad they don't want any help.  I feel bad for the people who didn't choose to live in Texas.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think things balance out in the end with the deaths from summer heat.

/this is really sad, especially as it mostly hits those worse off in age, health or financial situation
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A whole lot of people should go to jail for this. I don't believe they're going to, but they should. All those deaths could have been prevented.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Real estate in Texas is going to be cheap. Still not worth it.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: /this is really sad, especially as it mostly hits those worse off in age, health or financial situation


Unlike the other events that mostly affect young, healthy, rich people?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Human Popsicles
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: All those deaths could have been prevented.


$ure, but at what co$t?
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jesus. An 11 year old boy dying in his bed from cold. In America.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I think things balance out in the end with the deaths from summer heat.

/this is really sad, especially as it mostly hits those worse off in age, health or financial situation


I think if I had to make the choice between dying of extreme cold, or extreme heat, I'd choose cold. Sounds less painful.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: Jesus. An 11 year old boy dying in his bed from cold. In America.


I think that's the one the family is suing the power company for 10+ million now
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: Jesus. An 11 year old boy dying in his bed from cold. In America.


They've already written his eulogy:

"This week is like hitting the jackpot with some of these incredible prices," Burns said during an earnings call on Wednesday.

"Frankly, we were able to sell at super premium prices for a material amount of production."

On Tuesday, Comstock reported fourth-quarter profit of $81.9 million and earnings of 30 cents on a per-share basis.

When adjusted for non-recurring gains, earnings stood at 14 cents per share, comfortably ahead of Wall Street expectations calling for a 9 cents per share figure."
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: A whole lot of people should go to jail for this. I don't believe they're going to, but they should. All those deaths could have been prevented.

We can start with the dickheads at the electric companies who are price-gouging and issuing bills for this month that are greater than what it normally costs a family for a whole year. And it won't just be the electric companies; it will be grocery stores who will jack up prices when it comes time to restock all the water and the food that has spoiled.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: The Irresponsible Captain: All those deaths could have been prevented.

$ure, but at what co$t?


A hell of a lot less than it's going to cost to clean up this mess. But will they learn from this? My money's on no.

I will not be the slightest bit surprised if Texas leadership props up their power grid, still not winterized, and then in 2026 when this happens again, whines that no one could possibly have seen it coming.

Good people of Texas: VOTE. Vote Blue. Flip the state or GTFO because this will happen again.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

born_yesterday: The Irresponsible Captain: All those deaths could have been prevented.

$ure, but at what co$t?


Probably an extra buck oh five a month on everybody's bill, or a 1% reduction in profits for Rick Perry
 
