 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Inland Valley Daily Bulletin)   Cops believe Riverside's Smudge Pot Bandit is finally off the streets   (dailybulletin.com) divider line
8
    More: Murica, Theft, Sheriff, Riverside County, California, San Bernardino County, California, Inland Empire, large supply of smudge pots, Peggy A. Mauk, 29-year-old Calimesa man  
•       •       •

490 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2021 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and yet the Riverbottom Nightmare Band are still at large.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Employees there tried to stop him, but he drove off with 100 heaters.


that's a big truck
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"It's unclear whether UCR's heaters are of the same variety that is still in use at the Mentone farms. Mauk described smudge pots as a "relic of the past" and that a different type of heater is now in use.
UCR heaters are in storage. Mauk said they are "illegal" because they pollute the air. The university still has them, she said, because it has been too expensive to remove the oily residue inside. They are not for sale, she added."

It sounds like he was doing them a favor by stealing them, they can't get rid of them and have to store them forever?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "It's unclear whether UCR's heaters are of the same variety that is still in use at the Mentone farms. Mauk described smudge pots as a "relic of the past" and that a different type of heater is now in use.
UCR heaters are in storage. Mauk said they are "illegal" because they pollute the air. The university still has them, she said, because it has been too expensive to remove the oily residue inside. They are not for sale, she added."

It sounds like he was doing them a favor by stealing them, they can't get rid of them and have to store them forever?


Huh. I have one set all decoratively next to a little orange tree on my back slope that you can see from the side walk.  Mine is a little one. Its real and it was kind of expensive. I bet you could get about 500 a piece for those big ones.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: [Fark user image 532x350]
Employees there tried to stop him, but he drove off with 100 heaters.


that's a big truck


Those look just like the old botany department bongs at UC Santa Cruz.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

macadamnut: whyRpeoplesostupid: [Fark user image 532x350]
Employees there tried to stop him, but he drove off with 100 heaters.


that's a big truck

Those look just like the old botany department bongs at UC Santa Cruz.


Hey, don't drag me into that, we just wanted to get high that's all
 
Obfuscatory_Drivel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lol... I live in Mentone. When I was a kid, we'd wake up on cold mornings to the smell of burnt oil and smoke so thick you could barely see across the street. Orange groves are all gone now, miss the smell of orange blossoms in the spring. Smell of burnt oil...not so much
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.