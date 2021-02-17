 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   I'm sorry, I thought this was America   (sobrosnetwork.com) divider line
9
    More: Sad, Hotel, Walking, Casino, Las Vegas metropolitan area, The Streets, Slot machine, context clues, Roulette  
•       •       •

447 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2021 at 8:05 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LaChanz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like a possible deliberate distraction to me. I wouldn't be surprised if the hotel or casino discovers some thievery later on related to this.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's no way to go through life, son.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, that was something that I read.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meh. It was better last week when they posted the article with her meth mug shot.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So that's the storyline for oceans 14?
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So Bros Network and a repeat?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Apparently, Getting Naked In A Casino And Shutting All The Power Off Is Frowned Upon

Only if the naked person craps.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Sounds like a possible deliberate distraction to me. I wouldn't be surprised if the hotel or casino discovers some thievery later on related to this.


True. It also could be untreated mental illness, which no one involved in the slightest thing to solve until it became too untenable to ignore.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I get it. A lot of women are uncomfortable with the lights on when they get naked.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.