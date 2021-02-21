 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Lusty Singapore vending machines give people crabs   (bbc.com) divider line
8
•       •       •

phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't do that. Subby's mom gives out crabs for free.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No durian? I'm not buying it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$39/kg for a frozen salmon fillet with skin! Don't make me laugh.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


$26/kg is not unreasonable, I don't get why manufacturers feel the need to jack up a fake, ridiculous price as being discounted from when they're selling their goods at normal market price.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And next door you can get your used panties from other vending machines.
 
Iczer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
While interesting, I have a big reservation buying salmon that costs $2.70...
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: No durian? I'm not buying it

[Fark user image image 425x318]


I have got to try that one of these days, but I ain't paying the 60$ the grocery store wants for one.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Vending machine wagyu? I'll try it.
 
