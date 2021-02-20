 Skip to content
(Fox2 Detroit)   Open carry laws are stupid, I present exhibit 1   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"As I watched the video I definitely don't want to blame the victim here, but it's important that we have a perception of the elements in our immediate environment and make sure that we are aware of surroundings, alert to potential threats as well as being ready and able to react to actualized threats," Kenyatta said.As one does IN A FARKING GAS STATION.Mr. SMALL WHITE LIMP PENIS was brandishing (for all practical purposes) to intimidate all with his semi-automatic dildo.This needs to happen to EVERY OPEN CARRY MORON.  And the act recorded and put on World Star Hip Hop for maximum humiliation.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Carrying firearms in populated areas outside combat zones is what's stupid, subby.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

/every area with a person living in it is "populated"
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I like the method Australia used. They paid cash for every gun turned in, no questions asked. They didn't run ballistics or check if they were stolen. The intention was to get illegal guns off the streets and reduce the number of weapons in circulation, not solve crimes. They just took the weapons, handed out the bounty, and destroyed the firearms.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I never understood the issue with open carry if you have a gun in public it should be be required that you open carry it

it's concealed carry of guns in public that I have issues with

this whole line of thinking makes absolutely no sense to me at all
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

This was in Detroit, where there's such a huge problem with robberies of customers at gas stations that they started this program to combat it.  The victim, by the way, wasn't white.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fortunately there are extremely few people that agree with you on that point.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This wouldn't have happened if he was openly carrying two guns on him.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Odds are the gun is in better hands now.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the best irony, and my schadenfreude, is that this guy wouldn't have been targeted if he wasn't carrying a weapon.

I laugh and laugh.  and if the gun gets used in a crime to kill someone, it should be the original owner's fault for allowing his gun to be taken.

as in it's hard, neigh near impossible, to steal a gun from someone who doesnt own one.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Aussie here. If you want a gun because you need one for work, or go hunting, or do target shooting, you can.  But you have to show you're not batshiat crazy, and you have to store it safely, and you can't just wave it around in public.  And they actually check this stuff.
So I don't have to worry about getting shot by some random nutter.

Simple stuff, really.
 
