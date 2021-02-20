 Skip to content
 
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 825: "Black and White 5".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Black and White 5

Description: Any subject as long as it is presented in black and white. Color originals converted to b&w are also acceptable.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Manta Ray, Yap, Micronesia
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Manta Ray, Yap, Micronesia
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

White Tip Reef Shark, Yap, Micronesia
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rollei Infrared film, 720nm infrared filter
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Accidental double exposure/album cover
Ilford Delta 100
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Svema Foto 250, expired 1984, shot & developed in 2020
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

St. Louis Botanical Garden
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tip of a flower. St. Louis Botanical Garden
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Not a snowflake... but a projection on concrete. St. Louis Botanical Garden
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
0221202103 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/tern
/Grayton Beach State Park, Florida
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Coastal road, Norway
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Piazza Navona, Rome.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Brandenburger Tor, Berlin.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Took this last night with an Android tablet.
 
FuLinHyu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
B&W Winter Yard with Fisheye Lens
 
DrWhy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Coming and Going - A great blue heron arrives too close for the comfort of a great egret who was already standing there, so as great blue is landing great white is taking off to get a little more social distance.
 
DrWhy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Figs aglow.  This is an older photo I converted to black and white for this contest.  I don't quite remember how I achieved the glowing effect, but I know this was originally taken in low light and was underexposed. The glowing effect just arose naturally and unexpectedly while I was trying to adjust the exposure levels.  The conversion to black and white allowed me to recover some of the fine details of the blooms which were kind of blasted out in the original color version.
 
DrWhy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Anunciation.  The morning sunlight was streaming in through the edge of our blinds in the living room a couple of days ago creating some interesting side lighting of the objects in our glass curio cabinets.  This is one of the angels from our miniature Nativity set (Yes it's still up.  Leave me alone.)
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Shrunken Cactus Fruit Head BW IMGP3733
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Gettysburg Wadsworth Monument IMGP0650
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Gettysburg Mississippi Monument IMGP0694
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
bw_web-008 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
bw_buzzard-006 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
bw_sunbeam-547 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Great Egret monochrome
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Royal Tern.
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Train car
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0802 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/Biltmore, Asheville, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0678 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/detail, old shed
//St Augustine, FL
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Mostly) Frozen Lake by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Show all

