(Yahoo)   So you've been moved into a work-from-home job because of an ongoing plague, and your company is free-riding your electricity, Internet, and other expenses? Sure would've been nice if you got a tax break for that. Gee, I wonder where that went?   (money.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Income tax, Tax refund, Tax, Saturday Night Live, Taxation in the United States, Telecommuting, Home Office, Andrew Cuomo  
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And you no longer have to spend time, gas, wear and tear on your car to commute.

This is a bit over-the-top. If you needed to upgrade your internet speed specifically to work from home, that's a legitimate work expense. If it's the same you had to stream your netflix binging, it's not the company's issue.

It's a weird psyche that insists on trying to expense everything possible to the company. I've known those who do. I don't get it. If I pick up a coffee on the way to work most mornings, do I expense that coffee because I'm traveling for them? If I stop by a bar for a few beers after work on a normal night, but then I'm traveling for the company and stop by a bar after work for a few beers, do I expense that?

Some seem to feel entitled. I don't get it. Seems republican to me.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Most of those workers have saved money in the wear and tear on a vehicle and/or on gas by not driving a car to work.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Eon a business trip I expense everything until I'm back in my own home. It's the very least the company owes me.

But I am willing to trade the cost of working from for the cost of commuting.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

There are cases where you're just over the eligibility line for some benefit, where you might be motivated to deduct every nickel you can in order to qualify. You'd think there'd be some kind of phase-in/phase-out to the benefits so people are priced out of something important because they got a $0.25/hr. raise, but I am personally familiar with some school districts that... are not that smart. They usually use 2x the Federal Poverty Line as the cutoff, which is right around the earning power of two parents working full time retail gigs, depending on how senior they are and how many kids they have. (That suspiciously specific example was actually a friend of mine.)

So you deduct whatever you can in order to qualify for several thousand in subsidies for school lunches, after school programs, school athletics, etc.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am working from home. work has been trying to send me computer monitors (most people prefer to have two) and ergo chairs. I have been refusing for various reasons. but no, I don't think they are trying to get one over on me when I got a large raise and they are trying to stuff office things at me. I paid for electricity and internet before. nothing has changed.
I can send an email and ask for anything within reason and it shows up two days later. nah, have nothing bad to say about work after they paid me to not work for a few months last year when I had covid.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

It's the pursuit of happiness, for people who mistake money for happiness.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Chuck87: Most of those workers have saved money in the wear and tear on a vehicle and/or on gas by not driving a car to work.


It'll be a year WFH in March for me.  I've put maybe 500 miles on my vehicle in the last year.

Mrs. TheFoz is back in the office but it's a 7 minute commute and she drives our hybrid, which gets 59/57mpg so yeah, our gas bill has been extremely low.

I'm assuming I'll be back in the office at least part time by summer.

For my home office I bought two lamps, a power strip, a chair, a cheap printer/scanner, and a mousepad.  We don't itemize so it wouldn't even matter.  I realize how lucky and fortunate we are to still be working so YMMV and all...
 
