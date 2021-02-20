 Skip to content
(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   PSA: If you're going to rob a house, you may want to refrain from napping on the couch and watching TV. You know, just in case the home-owners return   (abc3340.com) divider line
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They really don't make the criminal element like they used to
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This guy wanted to go to jail.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
MAGA
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's the plot of Parasite.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby doesn't know the difference between robbery and burglary
 
Chocobo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida man strikes again
 
nytmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who needs a good knee-capping?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You're not my supervisor!
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
During high school I worked with a guy named Chris. One day Chris did not make it in to work. The night before, while walking home from a party, he broke into a house to use the bathroom. He fell asleep (or passed out) while sitting on the toilet. It was the mayor's house. The year before Chris had been dating the mayor's daughter. The mayor did not care too much for Chris. Chris never came back to work.
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nytmare: Who needs a good knee-capping?

[Fark user image image 400x300]


Easy Scooter. He didnt mean nothing by it.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I completely disagree. Please disrobe completely, mix a few whisky sours, and fall asleep on the couch. Much better story later.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: They really don't make the criminal element like they used to


Once the meth starts wearing off, the crash is pretty brutal when you've been up for a week or two...
 
