(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8 PM ET), Mrs. Davis gets a telegram & won't read it, Liz & Iris are so embarrassed ordering at a French restaurant they take French lessons and Clark & Dr Roebling try to piece together the shattered Voice Machine   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Telegram for Mrs. Davis - 7/10/49 - Mrs Davis gets a telegram and the Western Union boy has to wait for an immediate reply, but Mrs Davis won't read the telegram or let anyone else read it because it might be bad news..

My Favorite Husband - French Lessons - 12/9/49 - .  Liz and Iris are so embarrassed by not being able to read a French restaurant menu that they decide to take French lessons. This episode was the basis of 2 I Love Lucy shows, "The Adagio" where Ricky is challenged to a duel by a Frenchman trying to teach Lucy the Apache Dance, but also has romance on his mind, and "The French Revue" where a waiter at a French restaurant offers Lucy free French lessons if she can get Ricky to give him a spot in his show..

Superman - Dr Roebling and the Voice Machine - Parts 8 - 12  8/13 to 8/22/41.  Dr Roebling is being consoled by Clark after the inventor's angry nephew destroys his revolutionary machine..
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dishes washing, Telefunken warmed up, beer at the ready, Sophie at my side.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And we're off
 
