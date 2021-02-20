 Skip to content
 
YouTube bans channel for promoting whites capturing blacks and treating them like pawns
28
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hmm I wonder how this song fares then...

Black Is Black
Youtube _CcdzkSlw2s
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who watches chess to begin with?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Who watches chess to begin with?


racists, apparently.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The queens we use would not excite you.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Who watches chess to begin with?


Me?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Who watches chess to begin with?


All chess tournaments should be broadcast like this:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FML. I tried of this lie that they can't hire humans. Just burn it to the ground then. WTF. JFC. Place a hold and have people look, or cease to exist and fark off.
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Who watches chess to begin with?


how many subs YOU got?

check, matey
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Things like this make it seem as though they train their detection systems to classify things pretty bluntly -- basically favoring false alarms over missed detections.  That bumps up their correct detections (e.g. blocking racists, in this case) but at the cost of catching innocuous content like this.

AI is hard to do well, but it does seem like it would be fairly straightforward to give your detector a little more specificity with some content context.  Prioritizing this for channels with large followings like this one would seem worthwhile since an incorrect block has a higher cost by affecting more viewers.  Training your detector with context language (e.g. classifying things like 'attack', 'black', 'white' as harmless for content like chess) seems do-able enough.  The challenge you run into, of course, is what to do with channels that would be something like racist chess.

Anyhow, interesting topic close to my own interests, but it just seems like YT is taking the easy/cheap way out by applying a blunt instrument to a lot of the automod decisions.  I guess not a big surprise given how they handle the copyright claim process.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: kdawg7736: Who watches chess to begin with?

All chess tournaments should be broadcast like this:
[i.imgur.com image 294x233] [View Full Size image _x_]


Always let the Wookiee win.
 
olorin604
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meh, blocked reviewed and restored in 24 hours... Seems like the system works.

Now the fallot 76 facebook militia...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
it's good to be the king...
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Oh. Oh sure. SURE. You're just gonna sit there, bein' all White Knight. White Knight for your Queen."

"Yes." *hops over pawn and takes black Bishop*

*dying gasp* "I bet you only attacked me 'cuz I'm black."

*with glowing red eyes* "YES."

---

Onlooker, watching Queen's Gambit for the first time: "Shiat, this got dark quick..."
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe they can say "tribes vs. klansmen" instead?
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: kdawg7736: Who watches chess to begin with?

All chess tournaments should be broadcast like this:
[i.imgur.com image 294x233] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


The most recent version of chess already does it, the pieces move around on their own and in real-time, you can even split up all the players into two teams, the other chess players will call you a "noob" and tell you to "uninstall your life".  It's lit.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Training your detector with context language (e.g. classifying things like 'attack', 'black', 'white' as harmless for content like chess) seems do-able enough.


They couldn't even keep algorithms from being full-on Bull Connor racists with regards to sentencing AND medical access.  Computers don't understand "context", they apply mathematics to stuff and spit out a number.  Throw enough training data at them and they might disassociate the words from being solely in the "racist" bin, but they won't ever get "chess is a thing that is fundamentally different from a Klan rally".  Or, more precisely, if you can get it to do that, you need to apply for a Nobel Prize and your position as demiurge, because you just made a sentient being.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Who watches chess to begin with?


The kind of person who unironically uses the term "sportsball" and breaks into raucous applause when scientists discover a new pronoun.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I get to use this pic two or three times a month now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is why you can't let AI do all the work like this, or people's livelihoods get cut off by bullshiat. By all means use it to flag potential violations, but then a real person needs to actually dig through what it flags, because while any real person instantly understands that  "attacking black's position to control the area" means something very different in the context of a chess match than it does in the context of some nazi asshole, a script running on keywords and flags does not.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was on a baseball forum that flagged the term "Negro Leagues".   Imagine that.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: kdawg7736: Who watches chess to begin with?

Me?


Is that a question? Wait, you used a question mark.

Okay, I'll answer, no you don't watch chess
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: kdawg7736: Who watches chess to begin with?

All chess tournaments should be broadcast like this:
[i.imgur.com image 294x233]


When I was young I couldn't get enough of battle chess.  I accidentally learned a lot just by trying to set up the different scenarios.  Was rare, but I did get to see pawn take king a couple of times.  Bishop takes knight (or maybe rook) is still my favorite though; pull out a holy hand grenade of antioch from the robes & bat it into the opponent with the scepter.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
austin power
Youtube 7CmLNPOLJl8
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It was automatically detected because technology isn't perfect, and was restored right away.
This is not newsworthy.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to red and black pieces? Or why not use a white stripe on one side or the other, if color blindness is a problem?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mongo only pawn in game of life
Youtube SKRma7PDW10
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: kdawg7736: Who watches chess to begin with?

All chess tournaments should be broadcast like this:
[i.imgur.com image 294x233]


Had to go back & watch all of the fatalities.  The grenade over turned out to be king takes knight.  Still love that one but knight vs knight is great too.  Totally black knight, just missing the "we'll call it a draw".
 
