(WDSU New Orleans)   Which guy with a gun is the good one?   (wdsu.com)
12
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hopefully not any of the dead ones.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't it the guy with the white hat? They had to colour code the heroes and villains in Westerns so you could tell the psychopaths apart.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MAGA
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seriously, who brings an unholstered loaded gun into a gun shop?

That's pretty much the standard rules for anytime you're in a place like that.  That being said, no surprise that some moran carrying a gun like that escalated it to the point where three people died.

From another article, it stated the gunman was dead as well as two "innocent bystanders".
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boebert is rubbing herself raw.
 
PopcornJunky [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Boebert is rubbing herself raw.


eEEEEeeewwwwwWWWWwwww.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PopcornJunky [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how to identify the good one with a gun?  The one that you have no idea owns a gun until they draw it in a truly life or death situation.

True good ones with guns never talk about their guns.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They were probably having a learned discussion about the GND and frozen windmills.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Seriously, who brings an unholstered loaded gun into a gun shop?

That's pretty much the standard rules for anytime you're in a place like that.  That being said, no surprise that some moran carrying a gun like that escalated it to the point where three people died.

From another article, it stated the gunman was dead as well as two "innocent bystanders".


Every gun story I've been in has a sign on the front door making it clear that loaded firearms are not to be brought in.  They are to be unloaded and in a proper carrying case of some sort.  And every gun store has a story of someone bringing in a gun to sell on consignment, insisting it isn't loaded, and a round popping out when the clerk cycles it.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is there he gun safe?
 
