(Yahoo)   Floriduh is using *gasp* SCIENCE in a decision to ban non-native, invasive species -- and (surprisingly) some people have a problem with that   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
60
    More: Florida, Introduced species, Iguanidae, Invasive species, Florida, FWC's new reptile rule reeks, Burmese Python, Green Iguana, Everglades  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'd want to keep folks from New Jersey away as well.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I grew up in Pinellas Park in the late 1970's and had a friend who's house I would go to because in the before internet times that's what kids did.
Anyway it was rural then and we had to play in the house because there were so many pygmy rattlesnakes. Turn over a rock, there was a snake every time. I am not exaggerating.
So the rule about being outside was walking carefully and paying attention.
So one day we found a huge boa constrictor.
Yeah, that horse is gone. Better shut the barn door.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Actually stepped on a pygmy rattlesnake barefooted while running through saw palmetto and longleaf pine forest in Pinellas County back in the mid-1970s myself. Had to kill it as I crushed it in right in the middle.

Wish Florida banned all non-native invasive species, both animal and plants, long ago. Tea trees, air potato vines, walking catfish: the list is huge.

Our moment of Florida zen below.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
However, if the reptile ban goes through, Bandre said he worries about the "significant financial implications" more than any potential ecological fallout that might happen without it.

Of course.

Most of the 16 listed reptiles are tropical species that can't survive north of Florida's Lake Okeechobee, Bandre added, confining them to South Florida. While it's uncertain how long they can survive in more temperate zones, tegus have been found in the wild as far north as Florida's panhandle, FWC says.

That's still a sizeable area, and they (maybe) can't survive north of there right now. That's changing, too. Give it a few years.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

We used to have to keep a snake-killing stick inside the front door because pygmy rattlers would crawl under the door on a regular basis.  I remember watching one wiggling in under the door while we were watching TV.  My father told me to kill it.  I judged I had the time, told him I'd get it at the commercial break.  When the ads started, got up, crushed the little farker in the middle of the living room floor, then opened the door to chunk the corpse outside, and was back on the couch by the time the show started back up.  I do not miss Florida.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I can mock Florida for their incredibly stupid decisions, this is the right thing to do.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Floridaman was created in a lab.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get pet alligators, problems solved.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Florida decision will be to not do this.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, the ban is meaningless.  The invasive species already had large well established breeding populations.  Bans work in areas where they don't have that.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This hurts my freedom right in the liberty. Don't ban esnake because some owners are irresponsible. Just go after the bad ones, and let the rest of us live our lives in peace!

This is the same argument that gets bandied around for guns and marihuana, right?
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was almost sure this was going to be about people.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people would be responsible with these reptiles.....
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now move on to the golf clubs which import seditionists and traitors.  Florida shouldn't actively import those, either.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who keep lots of snakes, especially venomous snakes, are almost always quite weird.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You will have to pry my boa from my cold-blooded hands?
 
Gestalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would have been smart to do this, three generations ago, in the 1950's.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Floridaman was created in a lab.


Probably by Professor Montgomery Weirdo and his assistant Count Kook.
He used too much tincture of stupid.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: We used to have to keep a snake-killing stick inside the front door because pygmy rattlers would crawl under the door on a regular basis.  I remember watching one wiggling in under the door while we were watching TV.  My father told me to kill it.  I judged I had the time, told him I'd get it at the commercial break.  When the ads started, got up, crushed the little farker in the middle of the living room floor, then opened the door to chunk the corpse outside, and was back on the couch by the time the show started back up.  I do not miss Florida.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why? They don't look too dangerous to me:
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With COVID, we obviously have not not been able to do that like we usually do but we still have the option to turn them in and we do try to find it a home with a qualified adopter," Segelson said.

Oh bullshiat! You never closed anything down for covid. Stop lying. Handing in a few snakes is not a super spreader event.
 
aseras
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes ban something long after it has left the barn, established itself into the ecosystem living in the wild for 40 years.

Outright bans never work, someone will always find a way, ask Australia and New Zealand and Hawaii.

Open hunting season for them and kill on sight is a much more viable solution right now. I could spend all day shooting iguanas and agama lizards.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way to stop a bad guy with a poisonous snake is a good guy with a poisonous snake.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh....

Yeah, you're right. It's the smart thing to do so it's not happening.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would've expected a state fulla bioterrorists to universally adore poisonous snakes from around the globe and rush them to front of the vaccine line with the rest of the world's invasive oligarchs.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The best defense against a bad guy with a snake is a good guy with a snake.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: The only way to stop a bad guy with a poisonous snake is a good guy with a poisonous snake.


Then don't eat it.
BTW, it's venomous.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Florida bans poisonous reptiles from out of town, 45** will have to find somewhere else to live, unless he's humanely euthanized by a veterinarian.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Way back when I discovered that FL had giant sloths. I got my kids (about eight at the time involved) and we had a grand time learning about them.

Then the fun part came:

Dad, if one was coming after you what would you do?
How far away is it?
Over there <points at far wall>
Well, I suppose I could sit here for a few days and think about it because that is how long it will take it to get here.

Then we all laughed. Sometimes kids a really fun to be around.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

...must...not...make...trouser...snake​...joke...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keep searching, you'll find it.
 
olorin604
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I remember living in oklahoma as a kid where there were rattlesnake roundups every year where people just went out and killed a shiatload of rattlesnakes, fried them and and ate them at a big ass fair.

/No clue if this actually did anything for the snake population.

//Honestly not even sure if they were wild.

///I'm convinced the theory is sound.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

You are correct but I'm writing insults  at what I hope is a Floridian reading level.

I don't remember venomous apples in the snow white story. Would Ron DeSantis understand that word, venomous?

Pretty sure 45** thinks venomous means penis disease.

/a woman in Texas called opera gloves "Cinderella style gloves" in a Fark link the other day.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

whatshisname: People who keep lots of snakes, especially venomous snakes, are almost always quite weird.


Reptiles aren't pets, they're a lifestyle statement.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So iguanas are bad because they dig holes?

Meet Mr Gopher Tortoise

/tell people there is good eating on an iguana.  They'll go away
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

aseras: Ah yes ban something long after it has left the barn, established itself into the ecosystem living in the wild for 40 years.

Outright bans never work, someone will always find a way, ask Australia and New Zealand and Hawaii.

Open hunting season for them and kill on sight is a much more viable solution right now. I could spend all day shooting iguanas and agama lizards.


Even if the horses left the barn, it's still a good idea to close the door so the cows don't get out.  Why are you pretending they can't impose a ban and do those other things as well?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

...must...not...make...mom...joke...

Point taken.
 
thisispete
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

We have no terrestrial snakes in NZ. The only incidence of any arriving are the occasional one sleeping in a shipping container. They are destroyed immediately. There are some sea snakes that reach the waters of the far north of NZ, but they are highly venomous.

Most of the troubling creatures for our ecosystem were brought here by settlers. The Polynesian rat came with the Maori, and European settlers brought the Norway rat. European settlers and acclimatisation societies brought possums, ferrets, stoats, rabbits, gorse, deer, hedgehogs and, of course, cats.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I mean, that's not even a decision that requires science. It's common sense.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Why do you think they never got established in Louisiana?

They use them as a substitute for gator meat.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

my turtles are pets. people consider aquarium fish pets. turtles have distinct personalities. they are pets.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Are the pythons capable of eating Floridians?  If so, I might not have a problem with them.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I've had all sorts of reptiles and amphibians. The iguana was a pet. Maybe some of the frogs.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mcnguyen: Are the pythons capable of eating Floridians?  If so, I might not have a problem with them.


Have you seen the average Floridian? Even if the snake can dislocate its jaws there's no way around that.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baxterdog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Where'd all the sheep come from then, huh? Just swam over from Ozzie?
/s
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This ban does make sense in Florida but it would be a shame if they were banned nationwide, since Florida is the only area of the lower 48 where such species can establish breeding populations.

The morphs that have already been produced in reticulated pythons are amazing.  These are all the same species of snake

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm obviously a weird snake guy but man do I get turgid over some of these gorgeous snakes.  Burmese pythons get bad press for taking over Florida, but they are very docile in captivity and look sexy AF as well

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'll be in my bunk
 
