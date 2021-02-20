 Skip to content
(AP News)   With no crowds, the Louvre gets a rare chance at renovating. Lupin already seen filling out the contractor paperwork   (apnews.com) divider line
9
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm curious if they'll replace the marble stairs that have been obviously eroded by millions of people.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is he the same guy that did Notre Dame?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

teto85: [Fark user image image 571x852]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yes, it is that small, made worse by not being easily approached due to all the crowds that come to see it.

My reaction as a teen was "huh, that's it??" and walked away to more interesting stuff.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
mygeekblasphemy.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lupin is great. If you haven't seen it yet, check it out. In the original French with subtitles.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Making the most of a sad situation
 
