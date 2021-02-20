 Skip to content
(CNN)   Losing parts off my jet plane, hope I can make it back to DIA again   (cnn.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Holly BALLS. These folks should buy some lottery tickets ASAP.
 
The front fell off.
 
Oh no! MY COCK RING!!!
 
The duct tape must have come off.
 
Considering it's Broomfield, Colorado, the plutonium dust from Rocky Flats on the prevailing winds will likely kill you sooner than falling aircraft parts.
 
The rest of the plane landed safely.
https://twitter.com/chrisvanderveen/s​t​atus/1363232875232063493?s=21
 
[Maintenance guy hurriedly hides the extra screws he was wondering about.]
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The most dangerous part of visiting Rocky Flats is the drive there.
 
Well, that could have deescalated quickly.
 
My expert jet engine failure guy, who worked for a jet engine manufacturer for 40 years says the part looks like the inlet lip -- likely a fan failure.
 
Oh no!  MY BUTT PLUG!!
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's some fine emergency management there, Lou
 
I'm surprised the plane wasn't knocked out of the sky by the simultaneous force of every passenger shiatting their pants when the engine exploded.
 
indiewire.comView Full Size
 
I'm trying to figure out how it got there without a heap of tree branches around it or a smashed roof or anything.  The thing looks like it calmly rolled up to the house, rang the doorbell, and leaned over for a rest.
 
Eh. Just the engine. We don't need that.
 
Mr. President?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes, 12 seconds. That is when the world will end.
 
Seen fleeing the scene:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
As always, live CNN brings the insightful commentary: "Many things have fallen off of airplanes, but usually not this much of an engine."
 
I thought they were on instruments!
 
Finders keepers.  They'll have the biatchinest fire pit in the neighborhood.
 
Presumably the tune is the John Denver classic with the refrai, "But I am leaving on a jet plane, don't know when I'll be back again, babe, I hate to go."

Feel free to hum or sing along with me.
 
What kind of plane is it, Johnny?
 
Ridin high, I got tears in my eyes
And poop in my pants
 
Danny Darko reference suppressed despite great temptation.

Wascally wabbit.
 
No problem. It's got another engine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinky swear?
  
How come there are more songs about trains than about airplanes? You'd think the song writers would have caught up with the Blues and R&B by now.

Come ride with me, Lucille, in my something, something Oldsmobile.

But car songs are neither train songs nor airplane songs, at least until we get those flying cars.
 
Nice pic, the right engine looks a little orange, overheating or hydraulic fluid?
 
I'm curious what you know that I don't but I'll just have to wait 28 Days Later.
 
"Engine trouble":

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, "engine trouble":

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It probably did.  That intake lip is pretty light - most engine components have to be, to keep the overall weight down.
 
Dashboard video of engine explosion at about 20sec
https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/02/2​0​/plane-debris-broomfield-136-sheridan/​

Passenger video of window seat on explosion side
https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-​i​nternational/plane-drops-debris-during​-emergency-landing-near-denver/2558824​/
 
DE PLANE! DE PLANE! *thunk*
 
Nice pic, the right engine looks a little orange, overheating or hydraulic fluid?


Kevlar liner for the nacelle duct.
 
UFOs losing parts again.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Better picture of that burning engine here

Good news is no one's hurt, as scary as the situation is
 
Hot Shots Topper Landing
Youtube 6BHeaEat_aI


Lost my radar.
A little more power now.
I'm out of fuel.
Right for lineup.
Lost a wing.
Doin' fine.
There goes the other one.
OK, Topper. Call the ball.
Touchin' down.
 
I could so see that being my house, and having to hear from my wife for the rest of my life "Remember that time I asked you to put the fishing cooler away, and you didn't, and then our house was on worldwide news?"
 
Actually, I get it. If I found a small hunk of metal in the yard, would I normally call? No, I'd just assume someone tossed it there because humans are human.

If I lived in Broomfield, CO and saw a small hunk of metal in the yard, after seeing that tweet, I'd do what it said - called 911 so the police could tell NTBS to stop by.
 
Reminds me of
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Two in one day? Different engine but still.
Accident: Longtail B744 at Maastricht on Feb 20th 2021, rain of engine parts
 
Oops.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
And they are both Pratts.

3 if you count the United engine failure and diversion to New Orleans. Was a Cancun-Houston flight. That one is all on CFM though
 
