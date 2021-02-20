 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Yup, that's a penis   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTA: "I was looking around and it just popped up and I thought 'wow'..."
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
unfortunately-shaped island

Wut?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One of our pilots got dumb last night.

Their supervisor just happened to check the flight radar at the exact worst moment for the kid.

He paid $400 for this flight so he could draw a sky subpoena.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
wp-media.patheos.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
larrybrownsports.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meow listen here....

unilad.co.ukView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: FTA: "I was looking around and it just popped up and I thought 'wow'..."


Story of my adolescent life.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I KNEW Penisland existed!
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you look real close you can see Tom Hanks..
Or Mary Ann and Ginger if you prefer.
Or the Skipper and Gilligan.
Or all of them together, if that's what you're in to.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, and in case if anyone wants to see it themself, 20º37'36"S 166º18'20"E
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
History channel needs to do a series on this... I'm just sure the Templars buried something there

An island?  Shaped like a penis?  Could it be a sign that vast amounts of treasure are buried here?

Marty and Rick Lagina seen booking a flight...
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cman: Penisland


Pen Island is a thing...
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My wife took that picture of me swimming on my back the last time we were on a cruise.
 
