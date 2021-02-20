 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Have one too many drinks on your airline flight, win stupid prizes like a $65k fine   (news.com.au) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
That should be the fine for reclining your seat during a day flight too.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Mr Kumtong's lawyer said his client had suffered from uncontrolled diabetes for years. His medical condition combined with alcohol consumption lead to "severe hypoglycaemia and consequent combativeness,"

Alcohol is pretty much pure sugar, so will jack your blood sugars up.  If his diabetes is uncontrolled, it's  unlikely that he'd have taken any insulin to counter act the alcohol and crashed.  So more than likely just fighting drunk.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A few drinks on board a United Airlines flight bound for Tokyo has cost one passenger more than $65,000, after he lost his temper on board."

No, his being an asshole cost him more than $65,000.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
&65k for causing the plane to make an unscheduled landing? That might be cheap, given the cost per hour to operate a jumbo jet.
 
Sebas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
began acting up shortly after takeoff from LAX, when a crew member observed him "banging on the airport bathroom doors".

That is impressive, he was so drunk that he was able to reach the airport bathrooms after takeoff. No word on how he got there and back on the airplane mid-flight.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've flown American carriers, so while threatening to kill the staff is wrong, I do understand.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
[Ohio man has two beers]

[man then robs a bank]

[man then caught and sentenced to 8 years in prison]

Subby's headline: "Two drinks lead to 8 year prison sentence for Ohio man"
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rule #1 to drinking massive amounts of alcohol during long haul or multi-leg flights:

Don't talk to anyone, ever. Except for saying the words (as clearly as you can manage) "another, please".
With a smile, IF you're still sober enough to pull it off without farking it up.

/is there anything more fun that that wobbly walk back the entire plane for your 4th piss?
 
