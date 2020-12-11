 Skip to content
 
(Local10 WPLG)   For most of us, "pouring gasoline on the flames" is just an expression, but some people just have to demonstrate the truth behind the saying
    POLK CITY, Polk County, Florida  
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't these dumbass kids have access to the internet?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dildo tontine: [assets.rebelmouse.io image 850x446]
Don't these dumbass kids have access to the internet?


Experimental results need to be reproducible, and need to be reproduced.
The scientific method demands a blood sacrifice.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dbirchall: dildo tontine: [assets.rebelmouse.io image 850x446]
Don't these dumbass kids have access to the internet?

Experimental results need to be reproducible, and need to be reproduced.
The scientific method demands a blood sacrifice burnt offering.

FTFme.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the best things my grandfather taught me is to always use charcoal starter if you have to pour accelerant on a flame--never gasoline.
 
zez
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Top Secret - Chocolate Mousse - Gasoline!
Youtube mwOL-mhLCWE
 
Zyerne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stupidity should be painful. Far too many people only learn through bitter, first-hand experience.
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
massive bonfire explosion fail!
Youtube IbisRaEfsOY
 
AtomPeepers [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Man blows up his back garden
Youtube LzApW0WsVfs
this one is my favorite.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jerry Lee Lewis - Great Balls Of Fire🔥ᴴᴰ (1957)
Youtube BQa7wOu_I_A
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
NOFX - We Threw Gasoline On The Fire And Now We Have Stumps For Arms And No Eyebrows
Youtube 1POOuPPbCws
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My junior high school history teacher had a full Abe Lincoln beard.  Everyone was shocked when one Monday he came in clean-shaven.  He had been doing yard work, got a pile of scrap wood together, poured on a cup of gasoline, and blew one side of his beard half off.  Unfortunately, 2021's half-beard look wasn't in style 35 years ago, so he had to shave off the other half.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you pour enough gasoline on it you will eventually smother it.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
David Bowie - Cat People (From Serious Moonlight Tour)
Youtube i1O4iZOt23Q
 
jumac
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dbirchall: My junior high school history teacher had a full Abe Lincoln beard.  Everyone was shocked when one Monday he came in clean-shaven.  He had been doing yard work, got a pile of scrap wood together, poured on a cup of gasoline, and blew one side of his beard half off.  Unfortunately, 2021's half-beard look wasn't in style 35 years ago, so he had to shave off the other half.


In high school we had a teacher go looking for a gas leak in one of the labs with a lite match.  he found it but the fireball burn all the hair off his face.  I was a freshman at the time.  gave him trouble all 4 years till I was done.
 
Birnone
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Zyerne: Stupidity should be painful. Far too many people only learn through bitter, first-hand experience.


There's the possibility that of the friends, there was only one stupid one and that's the one who threw gas on the fire. In my group of friends I had as a teenager most of the stupid acts were committed by the one stupidest person in that group that day. I guess you could argue it was stupid to have a stupid friend who did stupid things. The counterargument is that some of the stupid things they did were funny in a stupid kind of way. So it was worth having them around as long as no one got hurt...but even then, if it was funny no one was going to complain, except the people who got hurt.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dbirchall: My junior high school history teacher had a full Abe Lincoln beard.  Everyone was shocked when one Monday he came in clean-shaven.  He had been doing yard work, got a pile of scrap wood together, poured on a cup of gasoline, and blew one side of his beard half off.  Unfortunately, 2021's half-beard look wasn't in style 35 years ago, so he had to shave off the other half.


Gasoline fumes are not to be underestimated. Over the summer I drained about a cup of gas from my chainsaw into the fire pit. I knew what was going to happen so I flicked matches at it from a good distance.

The fireball went a good 30 feet on the air.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When I was about 12 years old, back in the 70s, I was at my buddy's house and his dad sent us out back to light the grill. He was out of lighter fluid. His dad said, "Use some gas."
So my buddy pours it on... a lot. "Glug, glug, glug, glug." You could see the waves of gas vapor completely surrounding us. I was about to say something about it when he lit the match....
The fireball that surrounded us and engulfed the entire deck was impressive, and mercifully brief. No one was hurt, luckily.
I don't recall if the we managed to ignite the charcoal.

/CSB
 
phedex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
my grandfather is famous for many failures.  one being that he drunkenly argued with a buddy that a mossy tree would not catch fire; his buddy disagreed.

he pulled out his lighter and set a fire that required the bradenton fire department in the 1960's.  my dad says that he remembers the firefighter saying "you did WHAT?"
 
AtomPeepers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My friends and I once tried to make a rocket out of a washing machine rotor in high school. We called it the Lady Kenmore. We stuffed 8-D engines into it then put a pointy plastic top on it and let that baby fly! It did not well... not a lot of up, more right into the model rocketry teacher's car door.

I felt so bad. He was a great teacher. He just kept quiet and we fixed it over summer.
 
