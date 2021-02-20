 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Train versus Auto-transport truck: FIGHT
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That was underwhelming. Glad the driver didn't get nailed.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've seen more devastating collisions in peewee hockey games.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Think they keep that amulance there just for crossing accidents?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*boop*
 
kyleaugustus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smashing automobiles with a train?  I see we're on the right track.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://flatsixes.com/porsche-news/po​r​sche-speedsters-in-train-wreck/
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've lately been hooked on binge watching crash videos on youtube. Trains, planes, ships and automobiles. I think it has made me a more careful driver, especially when I'm piloting my seaplane with the street legal package.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I've seen more devastating collisions in peewee hockey games.


I wouldn't even give that train a minor penalty for that tap.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Given the mass differences, trains are going to win at least 95% of the time.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

scanman61: https://flatsixes.com/porsche-news/po​r​sche-speedsters-in-train-wreck/


Well, that is tragic.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That driver got lucky. He shouldn't have started crossing the tracks until there was enough space for his entire trailer on the other side.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought at first he had gone across a crossing too high for his trailer and was stuck. Nope. He's just impatient.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, that trucker is 100% at fault and probably jobless if he's not an owner operator.
Hell, you're not even supposed to change gears going across tracks encase you stall out.
He's boned no matter how he tries to spin it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that almost no matter what, if you bring a truck to a train fight, you're going to have a bad time.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: That driver got lucky. He shouldn't have started crossing the tracks until there was enough space for his entire trailer on the other side.


Unobtanium: I thought at first he had gone across a crossing too high for his trailer and was stuck. Nope. He's just impatient.


Your first thought was right Unob.  Those transport trailers are stupidly close to the ground and can't tolerate much deviation from level under them.  I'm sure he started over it, got stuck, jockeyed about and moved a bit, got/stayed stuck and so on from before the video starts.  The crossing guard arm had obviously come down on the (cars on the) trailer after the truck was already on the tracks.

Any auto transport driver should already know to stay to very level ground.  Check this stuck transport recovery for reference:

Car Hauler Quagmire... Tator VS Loaded & Bogged Mobile Parking Lot
Youtube 8PWJDqDK460
 
SansNeural
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8PWJDqDK​460?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Sheesh, skip to 8:45 in the above video to get to the good part.
 
Night Train Express
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Hold my beer."  --Oregon

Semi vs Train
Youtube tW6lw0CBjLU
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GoBadgers: I've lately been hooked on binge watching crash videos on youtube. Trains, planes, ships and automobiles. I think it has made me a more careful driver, especially when I'm piloting my seaplane with the street legal package.


Go look up Shriner's parade accidents. What is the deal with those guys and fez hats and tiny cars? It's weird
 
zerkalo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Welp, I know of a trucking company in need of a new driver
 
likwidflame
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Night Train Express
"Hold my beer."  --Oregon


Wow.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Given the mass differences, trains are going to win at least 95% of the time.


Unless you are another train, they are going to win pretty much 100% of the time.

Mass and momentum is a biatch.
 
good_2_go
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Clueless pedestrian almost walks into oncoming train...


Close Call! Nice View of Stack Train CN 120 w/DPU thru Downtown Moncton, NB
Youtube 4h_DFOWUkps
 
