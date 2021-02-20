 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Delivery driver nearly hits Texas couple's home, gets stuck in their driveway. So they take her in--for five days. They share Valentine's dinner she delivered, she naps with couple's dogs, bakes cake in thanks. Warmth of this story should end crisis   (cnn.com) divider line
    Valentine's Day, Storm, Valentine's Day dinner  
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A good story.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Did she get a tip?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Happens all the time with my deliveries, all kinds of really stupid reasons they'll get stuck too, icy drive way at the bottom of a hill or one time believe it or not a pretty big tree fell across the road after they'd arrived during a pretty bad storm.  So in they come and we'll hang around for a while after I said I'd called the tow truck or fire department or whatever service is needed.

Sometimes we'll strike up a conversation about my barn full of delivery trucks I restore as a hobby but usually they get really sleepy after the excitement and by the time they've woken from the nap and we're having the valentine dinner its clear they're destined to stay forever.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As the days went on, the group became chummy
Go on ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
After the Lifetime Channel buys the rights to their story, the script will include the delivery driver being taken in by the couple, and despite numerous red flags, she'll stay, and wake up tied to her bed as the couple uses her as a fark muppet for weeks and weeks.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: After the Lifetime Channel buys the rights to their story, the script will include the delivery driver being taken in by the couple, and despite numerous red flags, she'll stay, and wake up tied to her bed as the couple uses her as a fark muppet for weeks and weeks.


Get Out II
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dear Lenthouse...
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thank god nice things happen sometimes.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Luckily the murders did not begin. Glad she made it home.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've seen this porno before.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Luckily the murders did not begin. Glad she made it home.


I've been watching too many mysteries.
 
ifky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Threesome! High-five!
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's nice to hear that sometimes nice things happen when bad stuff happens. This kinda made my my day.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"So here ya go, lady...Here's yer pizza pie."
[unzips]
"An' here's yer 14 inch pepperoni....."
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: Did she get a tip?


Farkenhostile: Did she get a tip?



9 times.
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, that warms my heart.

Also, it's an important reminder that good people do in fact exist among us.

Unlike some people...
Fark user imageView Full Size

People literally freezing to death in their homes, no clean water available, hospitals being evacuated, serious food shortages?
LOL, really not my husband's problem, and definitely not my problem!⛱🍸☀
But rest assured, Texas, Ted and I send our utterly useless thoughts and prayers!🙏

Have fun living this one down, Heidi.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Happens all the time with my deliveries, all kinds of really stupid reasons they'll get stuck too, icy drive way at the bottom of a hill or one time believe it or not a pretty big tree fell across the road after they'd arrived during a pretty bad storm.  So in they come and we'll hang around for a while after I said I'd called the tow truck or fire department or whatever service is needed.

Sometimes we'll strike up a conversation about my barn full of delivery trucks I restore as a hobby but usually they get really sleepy after the excitement and by the time they've woken from the nap and we're having the valentine dinner its clear they're destined to stay forever.


That would make me, as the delivery driver, a little nervous. After you told me about a barn full of delivery trucks, I don't think I would wait around to ask what happened to the other drivers.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: Did she get a tip?


Just the tip.
 
gbv23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well sure when she looks like this:

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/ not
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: bigdog1960: Luckily the murders did not begin. Glad she made it home.

I've been watching too many mysteries.


Been sitting home watching BBC, huh?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: BumpInTheNight: Happens all the time with my deliveries, all kinds of really stupid reasons they'll get stuck too, icy drive way at the bottom of a hill or one time believe it or not a pretty big tree fell across the road after they'd arrived during a pretty bad storm.  So in they come and we'll hang around for a while after I said I'd called the tow truck or fire department or whatever service is needed.

Sometimes we'll strike up a conversation about my barn full of delivery trucks I restore as a hobby but usually they get really sleepy after the excitement and by the time they've woken from the nap and we're having the valentine dinner its clear they're destined to stay forever.

That would make me, as the delivery driver, a little nervous. After you told me about a barn full of delivery trucks, I don't think I would wait around to ask what happened to the other drivers.


Oh I don't boast about the barn, but sometimes a driver asks to use the bathroom and despite my clearest instructions they open the door next to the bathroom and find the valentine room instead.  They get so overwhelmed they'll bolt out the front door and 41/47 times head right to that barn.  By then the relaxer in the drink has really kicked in, so its more like a one-sided conversation sometimes but I'm lonely so I'll take what I get, you know what I mean?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Aw, that's sweet.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: Did she get a tip?


Yes, they told her to invest in snow tires next time.

Seriously though, nice story.
I've been the recipient of strangers' hospitality several times on countless road trips, and have gladly returned the favor as well. Have met awesome people from all over the world. Can't wait for things to open up again.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nice
 
