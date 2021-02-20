 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 15)   Most people just call in sick   (abc15.com) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass, Criminal Investigation Department, Coolidge police, Police, Arizona, Surveillance, Automobile, Man, Report  
•       •       •

821 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2021 at 10:41 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
You know what? I admire his willingness to go the extra mile.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
MAGA
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Of all the things you might lie to police about, "I was knocked unconscious" is one of the dumbest. It's actually very difficult to simply "knock someone unconscious" without inflicting serious trauma, and if you don't have the corresponding injuries to accompany that, the police are kinda gonna know you're full of shiat. It's not like action movies where a quick little bop over the head with the butt of a pistol puts the bad guy completely out of action for whatever amount of time the plot requires.

See also, "I had amnesia." Or, for Breaking Bad fans, "I was in a fugue state."
 
real_kibo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's actually very difficult to simply "knock someone unconscious" without inflicting serious trauma


Not if you have a pen that sprays knockout gas!
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Um, if you hate your job that much, you could just quit.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I love it when a plan come together!!

This guy needs to be added to Trump's Strategic Moron Stockpile.
 
ongbok
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Out of sick days
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's actually very difficult to simply "knock someone unconscious" without inflicting serious trauma


|HD| Jeet Kune Do Pressure Point Knock Out ( Kyusho Jitsu- Dim Mak)| Melbourne Ri Chu Kung Fu
Youtube F9wfVH81fkY
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Um, if you hate your job that much, you could just quit.


?

Must be nice to live in a reality, where that is actually possible.
🙄
 
6nome
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Yes sir, they kidnapped me... and they shoved this dildo up my ass too. I'm so naughty, officer."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bslim: You know what? I admire his willingness to go the extra mile.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Pocket Ninja: It's actually very difficult to simply "knock someone unconscious" without inflicting serious trauma

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/F9wfVH81​fkY]


Maybe it's because they're doing instruction, but that looks like "how to defend yourself from a mostly compliant assailant."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Officers say Soules admitted that he made up the story as an excuse to get out of work during an interview.

Geez, I don't think I've ever been that sure of getting the gig.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm playing hockey at two

Why don't you call Randal

Because I'm farking tired!
 
Flincher
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Officers say Soules admitted that he made up the story as an excuse to get out of work during an interview.

Geez, I don't think I've ever been that sure of getting the gig.


I guess he definitely bombed the interview for The Blinker Fluid Dispensary.
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Of all the things you might lie to police about, "I was knocked unconscious" is one of the dumbest. It's actually very difficult to simply "knock someone unconscious" without inflicting serious trauma, and if you don't have the corresponding injuries to accompany that, the police are kinda gonna know you're full of shiat. It's not like action movies where a quick little bop over the head with the butt of a pistol puts the bad guy completely out of action for whatever amount of time the plot requires.

See also, "I had amnesia." Or, for Breaking Bad fans, "I was in a fugue state."


I was chocked unconscious
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm not even supposed to BE HERE today!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Flincher: Billy Liar: Officers say Soules admitted that he made up the story as an excuse to get out of work during an interview.

Geez, I don't think I've ever been that sure of getting the gig.

I guess he definitely bombed the interview for The Blinker Fluid Dispensary.



" I know this is just the interview, but I'm letting you know that I'm absolutely not gonna work here.  Because you're gonna hire me, I know it."
 
acouvis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Pocket Ninja: It's actually very difficult to simply "knock someone unconscious" without inflicting serious trauma

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/F9wfVH81​fkY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


"knocking" someone unconscious is quite a bit different than a blood choke.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Gyrfalcon: Um, if you hate your job that much, you could just quit.

?

Must be nice to live in a reality, where that is actually possible.
🙄


What's stopping you? Are you a slave or an indentured servant?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.