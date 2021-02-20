 Skip to content
(History Channel)   Fifty years ago today, a goof by an airman at NORAD had America thinking war was imminent. UPI and AP teletypes rang 20 bells followed by code word "HATEFULNESS" which was a warning to cease broadcasting immediately except for designated stations   (history.com) divider line
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The message that printers spit out:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
norad admitted to carl sagan in the seventies that they track about 10,000 ufo's every month
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was 7, and I don't remember any of this, which is weird, cuz I almost definitely sitting in front of the TV tube, watching Bugs Bunny, and gnawing on my fudgsicle.

\apologies to Warren Oates
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Albert911emt: I was 7, and I don't remember any of this, which is weird, cuz I almost definitely sitting in front of the TV tube, watching Bugs Bunny, and gnawing on my fudgsicle.

\apologies to Warren Oates


That was breakfast? No wonder Trump was elected!
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Brings back memories of days in Germany (early seventies).

In three years there, we came real close to the balloon going up at least four times. CSB: One time when the poop almost hit the fan, I spent most of a night on the line with SAC CG (Cheyenne Mountain). Very long story not going into here or now.

Recently found out the place I worked at got plowed under a few years ago. Life goes on.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Today, we have entire networks dedicated to broadcasting hatefulness in all caps, 24/7
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Four broken arrows in the space of a year and a half. Good goin' America!
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Albert911emt: I was 7, and I don't remember any of this, which is weird, cuz I almost definitely sitting in front of the TV tube, watching Bugs Bunny, and gnawing on my fudgsicle.

\apologies to Warren Oates


Same here. I remember stuff from back then, but that isn't anything I remember.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

casey17: Albert911emt: I was 7, and I don't remember any of this, which is weird, cuz I almost definitely sitting in front of the TV tube, watching Bugs Bunny, and gnawing on my fudgsicle.

\apologies to Warren Oates

Same here. I remember stuff from back then, but that isn't anything I remember.


I was 8, and I don't remember this either.

/do remember the nasty sound of those EBS tones, though
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: casey17: Albert911emt: I was 7, and I don't remember any of this, which is weird, cuz I almost definitely sitting in front of the TV tube, watching Bugs Bunny, and gnawing on my fudgsicle.

\apologies to Warren Oates

Same here. I remember stuff from back then, but that isn't anything I remember.

I was 8, and I don't remember this either.

/do remember the nasty sound of those EBS tones, though


I was 14, I don't recall this either.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a repeat from 2019.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOWO EBS False Alarm: February 20, 1971
Youtube Yu4r79l8P8I
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really is a wonder that we haven't annihilated ourselves yet.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a nice game of chess?
 
metallion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the bomb drills up until third or fourth grade.. Then they suddenly turned into tornado drills....
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"HATEFULNESS" is a great authenticator.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: I was 7, and I don't remember any of this, which is weird, cuz I almost definitely sitting in front of the TV tube, watching Bugs Bunny, and gnawing on my fudgsicle.

\apologies to Warren Oates


I was in the military at the time, but on a month's leave. I don't remember anything about it. I was probably, shall we say, out of it.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Xanadone: casey17: Albert911emt: I was 7, and I don't remember any of this, which is weird, cuz I almost definitely sitting in front of the TV tube, watching Bugs Bunny, and gnawing on my fudgsicle.

\apologies to Warren Oates

Same here. I remember stuff from back then, but that isn't anything I remember.

I was 8, and I don't remember this either.

/do remember the nasty sound of those EBS tones, though

I was 14, I don't recall this either.


I was twelve and I DO remember this. I was watching cartoons when the EBS broke in and advised me so stand by and await further instructions. So I stayed there and awaited further instructions. I don't remember if it occurred to me that I should awaken my parents or even if they were home at the time. I sat there and occupied myself with something else and awaited further instructions until the cartoons came back on. I probably would have sat there awaiting further instructions until the bomb dropped (which might have been less time than it took for the cartoons to come back on).
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Growing up in the 70s and 80s this kind of stuff never surprises me. I was convinced by the age of 10 that I would have to go "Red Dawn" before Red Dawn was a movie. I looked at maps in our Encyclopedia to figure out what direction Russkie bombers would take (of course not realizing the bombers weren't the problem).

My family watched a lot of news (morning, local, network, local, evening) and so I was always up on things. When Poland started heating up it was nerve wracking. Reagan dumping Pershing missiles in Europe. I read a lot of WW3 books as well...I knew where the Fulda gap was before high school.

And of course all the movies of the early 80s. Our history teacher said on a Friday "ok everyone I'm supposed to ask you to watch some movie on Sunday night called The Day After. Just watch it and we will talk Monday."  He couldn't really talk that Monday.

A survey of people who grew up in that era would be very interesting to see the longer lasting impact.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Xanadone:

I was 8, and I don't remember this either.

/do remember the nasty sound of those EBS tones, though

Those annoying tones have now been replaced by the Amber Alerts on cellphones that never fail to startle the crap of of me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men At Work - It's a Mistake (Video)
Youtube I0AxrOUJ62E
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" The red zone is for bombing only, the white zone is for bending over and kissing your arse goodbye."
" This has been a pubic service announcement."
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: Growing up in the 70s and 80s this kind of stuff never surprises me. I was convinced by the age of 10 that I would have to go "Red Dawn" before Red Dawn was a movie. I looked at maps in our Encyclopedia to figure out what direction Russkie bombers would take (of course not realizing the bombers weren't the problem).

My family watched a lot of news (morning, local, network, local, evening) and so I was always up on things. When Poland started heating up it was nerve wracking. Reagan dumping Pershing missiles in Europe. I read a lot of WW3 books as well...I knew where the Fulda gap was before high school.

And of course all the movies of the early 80s. Our history teacher said on a Friday "ok everyone I'm supposed to ask you to watch some movie on Sunday night called The Day After. Just watch it and we will talk Monday."  He couldn't really talk that Monday.

A survey of people who grew up in that era would be very interesting to see the longer lasting impact.


I was a teenager living in Florida in the late 70s and remember reading the book Alas, Babylon, which was set in Florida. It made a big impression on me, since I knew so many of the places in the book.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the multiverse, I joined the Air Force instead of the Army and I'm the tape ape that loaded that tape.

The AF was kind to me. I became a permanent latrine orderly and finished my 20 years cleaning toilets.  Then, I became a GS-11 sanitation expert and worked my way up to GS-12.  My hands are permanent blue and I can tell what kind of urinal cake it is by touch/taste.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Xanadone:I was 8, and I don't remember this either.

/do remember the nasty sound of those EBS tones, though

I do. My childhood memories in one picture:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How embarrassing, GQP! Sounds like QAnon's Emergency Broadcast only prediction missed by a half century.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At 08:35 local, 20 Feb 1971 I was probably flipping back and forth between the Jackson 5ive cartoon and the Hair Bear Bunch.

/I know no one asked
//just came to mind.
///Armageddon, biatches.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Today, we have entire networks dedicated to broadcasting hatefulness in all caps, 24/7


Yep. CNN sucks.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Today, we have entire networks dedicated to broadcasting hatefulness in all caps, 24/7


Enough about Rush, he's gone now.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It was nothing more than a conspiracy by big underwear!

/wake up, people!!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: In the multiverse, I joined the Air Force instead of the Army and I'm the tape ape that loaded that tape.

The AF was kind to me. I became a permanent latrine orderly and finished my 20 years cleaning toilets.  Then, I became a GS-11 sanitation expert and worked my way up to GS-12.  My hands are permanent blue and I can tell what kind of urinal cake it is by touch/taste.


That explains a lot
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: norad admitted to carl sagan in the seventies that they track about 10,000 ufo's every month


They said nothing about aliens
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

valenumr: This is a repeat from 2019.


That may be, but it's the 50th anniversary of this happening on February 20, 1971.
 
darch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: At 08:35 local, 20 Feb 1971 I was probably flipping back and forth between the Jackson 5ive cartoon and the Hair Bear Bunch.

/I know no one asked
//just came to mind.
///Armageddon, biatches.


I was 12 days old.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Four broken arrows in the space of a year and a half. Good goin' America!


Our military has long been a socialist employment program for the kids who dun goof for a living.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For those who don't rtfa and thereby miss this little linkied gem:
EBS Jingle
Youtube 6YRHAro1iTE
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

darch: KRSESQ: At 08:35 local, 20 Feb 1971 I was probably flipping back and forth between the Jackson 5ive cartoon and the Hair Bear Bunch.

/I know no one asked
//just came to mind.
///Armageddon, biatches.

I was 12 days old.


My parents were 12 or somewhere there abouts, and I was 15 years in the queue.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Guy was a goddamned superhero. His power was patience and deliberation. Uncanny.
 
soupafi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder if anyone got court-martialed for that
 
Valiente
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: It really is a wonder that we haven't annihilated ourselves yet.


The process is actually fairly advanced.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Brings back memories of days in Germany (early seventies).

In three years there, we came real close to the balloon going up at least four times. CSB: One time when the poop almost hit the fan, I spent most of a night on the line with SAC CG (Cheyenne Mountain). Very long story not going into here or now.

Recently found out the place I worked at got plowed under a few years ago. Life goes on.


I spent '71 and '72 at Patch Barracks, Germany.  We had (among other things) the command/control communications center for land based nukes over a vast number and area of probably still classified places.  I worked in a very nervous section there and from my experiences inside the belly of the beast, I'd say this list of near misses is short.  No further comments.
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was about 13 at the time and an avid watcher of the news, especially the "body count" from the Vietnam war to see who won that day (yeah, that was the way the government gaged the "war").  I don't remember any of this and I was getting close enough I thought I might be drafted when the time came.  Thankfully it ended before I became of age.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: some_beer_drinker: norad admitted to carl sagan in the seventies that they track about 10,000 ufo's every month

They said nothing about aliens


Indeed.  However, it does counter the oft made argument that UFO sightings are rare, and then only made by crackpots, and that we have been recording thousands of incidents before the existence of cell phones.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: some_beer_drinker: norad admitted to carl sagan in the seventies that they track about 10,000 ufo's every month

They said nothing about aliens


must have been private planes coming in from low earth orbit.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Xanadone: casey17: Albert911emt: I was 7, and I don't remember any of this, which is weird, cuz I almost definitely sitting in front of the TV tube, watching Bugs Bunny, and gnawing on my fudgsicle.

\apologies to Warren Oates

Same here. I remember stuff from back then, but that isn't anything I remember.

I was 8, and I don't remember this either.

/do remember the nasty sound of those EBS tones, though

I was 14, I don't recall this either.


I was 13 and probably was in the basement doing dangerous things with electricity.  I'm surprised my parents didn't hear it.  Dad's reaction would have been memorable.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: johnny_vegas: some_beer_drinker: norad admitted to carl sagan in the seventies that they track about 10,000 ufo's every month

They said nothing about aliens

must have been private planes coming in from low earth orbit.


Well at least your not as idiotic as the Farker who keeps on chirping about extra dimensional beings.
 
Meatloaf Baby
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Coincidentally this is exactly 9 months before I was born.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

freakay: Growing up in the 70s and 80s this kind of stuff never surprises me. I was convinced by the age of 10 that I would have to go "Red Dawn" before Red Dawn was a movie. I looked at maps in our Encyclopedia to figure out what direction Russkie bombers would take (of course not realizing the bombers weren't the problem).

My family watched a lot of news (morning, local, network, local, evening) and so I was always up on things. When Poland started heating up it was nerve wracking. Reagan dumping Pershing missiles in Europe. I read a lot of WW3 books as well...I knew where the Fulda gap was before high school.

And of course all the movies of the early 80s. Our history teacher said on a Friday "ok everyone I'm supposed to ask you to watch some movie on Sunday night called The Day After. Just watch it and we will talk Monday."  He couldn't really talk that Monday.

A survey of people who grew up in that era would be very interesting to see the longer lasting impact.


From about age 14 on I assumed I would die in a nuclear war before I reached age 30.  That kind of farks with a teenager's perspective on life.  I didn't see any point in doing anything to prepare for the future.  When I got to be 24 or so I decided I might live and I'd better get busy.
 
