(The Daily Beast)   It's like getting your tonsils out except it's your testicles and you're in a motel room   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Gender, Transgender, Genderqueer, gender neutrois male, underground surgeries, binary identity, Eunuch Maker, gender diversity  
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTA: "William, who learned at 17 that he was born with XXY chromosomes and has intersex characteristics, identifies as a gender neutrois male, a non-binary identity, and uses he/him pronouns."

Nope ... don't you dare call this a mental illness. William is living his truth.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No kink shaming, subby
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: FTA: "William, who learned at 17 that he was born with XXY chromosomes and has intersex characteristics, identifies as a gender neutrois male, a non-binary identity, and uses he/him pronouns."

Nope ... don't you dare call this a mental illness. William is living his truth.


Mm hm.

And where did you go to medical school?
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HedlessChickn: Chain Smokes Freely: FTA: "William, who learned at 17 that he was born with XXY chromosomes and has intersex characteristics, identifies as a gender neutrois male, a non-binary identity, and uses he/him pronouns."

Nope ... don't you dare call this a mental illness. William is living his truth.

Mm hm.

And where did you go to medical school?


I actually wasn't dumb enough to go to medical school. I learned calculus and went to engineering school. Doctors, for the most part, are incompetent idiots. Just google "botched plastic surgeries" and take a look ... the person that did that graduated from medical school. Ask an idiot doctor next time you visit one how affordable malpractice insurance is. B-b-but "the lawyers!" ... Nya-huh ... doctors are morons.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Zach, a cis male who is comfortable with the gender he was assigned at birth, cut off his own glans about two years back with some lidocaine to numb his member, a sharp blade to make a cut, and rapid blood clotting agents, sterilizing gauze, and surgical staples to stop the ample bleeding and close the wound. He now regularly posts pictures of his anatomy on NSFW forums online"

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: HedlessChickn: Chain Smokes Freely: FTA: "William, who learned at 17 that he was born with XXY chromosomes and has intersex characteristics, identifies as a gender neutrois male, a non-binary identity, and uses he/him pronouns."

Nope ... don't you dare call this a mental illness. William is living his truth.

Mm hm.

And where did you go to medical school?

I actually wasn't dumb enough to go to medical school. I learned calculus and went to engineering school. Doctors, for the most part, are incompetent idiots. Just google "botched plastic surgeries" and take a look ... the person that did that graduated from medical school. Ask an idiot doctor next time you visit one how affordable malpractice insurance is. B-b-but "the lawyers!" ... Nya-huh ... doctors are morons.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: "Zach, a cis male who is comfortable with the gender he was assigned at birth, cut off his own glans about two years back with some lidocaine to numb his member, a sharp blade to make a cut, and rapid blood clotting agents, sterilizing gauze, and surgical staples to stop the ample bleeding and close the wound. He now regularly posts pictures of his anatomy on NSFW forums online"

[media.tenor.com image 220x164] [View Full Size image _x_]


That doesn't sound like being comfortable.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The ice cream is a lie
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
>It's like getting your tonsils out except it's your testicles and you're in a motel room

Do you still get ice cream after?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: "Zach, a cis male who is comfortable with the gender he was assigned at birth, cut off his own glans about two years back with some lidocaine to numb his member, a sharp blade to make a cut, and rapid blood clotting agents, sterilizing gauze, and surgical staples to stop the ample bleeding and close the wound. He now regularly posts pictures of his anatomy on NSFW forums online"

[media.tenor.com image 220x164]


Well, let's not go off half-cocked.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Those are lyrics from the extended version of "Ironic".
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: "Zach, a cis male who is comfortable with the gender he was assigned at birth, cut off his own glans about two years back with some lidocaine to numb his member, a sharp blade to make a cut, and rapid blood clotting agents, sterilizing gauze, and surgical staples to stop the ample bleeding and close the wound. He now regularly posts pictures of his anatomy on NSFW forums online"

[media.tenor.com image 220x164]


I didn't click. The link information was enough to make me feel physically assaulted in my nether region.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Would make for a great film starring James Corden
 
1funguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"...after the operation, he stated that now that he actually could lick his own balls, he found the act overrated and unsatisfying..."

/ someone had to say it
// surprised it took this long
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just wait until the Repo man comes to take what they gave you!
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's like getting your tonsils out except it's your testicles and you're in a motel room

That's nuts.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: "Zach, a cis male who is comfortable with the gender he was assigned at birth, cut off his own glans about two years back with some lidocaine to numb his member, a sharp blade to make a cut, and rapid blood clotting agents, sterilizing gauze, and surgical staples to stop the ample bleeding and close the wound. He now regularly posts pictures of his anatomy on NSFW forums online"

[media.tenor.com image 220x164]


First thought: GAAAH!
2nd: I laughed because indeed that's enough internet for today
3rd: I wonder if this guy is trolling gore websites with a zoomed picture of a hotdog.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I see no mention of a bathtub filled with ice.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now that I read this, my genitals are going to hurt the rest of the day.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That takes balls.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: HedlessChickn: Chain Smokes Freely: FTA: "William, who learned at 17 that he was born with XXY chromosomes and has intersex characteristics, identifies as a gender neutrois male, a non-binary identity, and uses he/him pronouns."

Nope ... don't you dare call this a mental illness. William is living his truth.

Mm hm.

And where did you go to medical school?

I actually wasn't dumb enough to go to medical school. I learned calculus and went to engineering school. Doctors, for the most part, are incompetent idiots. Just google "botched plastic surgeries" and take a look ... the person that did that graduated from medical school. Ask an idiot doctor next time you visit one how affordable malpractice insurance is. B-b-but "the lawyers!" ... Nya-huh ... doctors are morons.


Anti-VAXxers, Anti-maskers, raw milk drinkers, homeopaths, ear candlers, homosexual conversion therapists,

These are all people who claim "doctors are morons"

Is this really the side you wanna pick?

And do you really want to put an international consortium of leaders in their fields in the same class as someone with a revoked licence preying on poor people?

/These surgeries would've been covered in a civilized nation.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gender neutrois?
How many genders are there now?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.