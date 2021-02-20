 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   2021: Hold my beer 2020, I raise your SARS-CoV-2 with a new bird flu variant   (bloomberg.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Influenza, Transmission and infection of H5N1, H5N8 strain of avian influenza, world's first cases, World Health Organization, Virus, new H5N8 flu strain, Avian influenza  
•       •       •

563 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2021 at 5:54 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Eh, it's just like Covid-19.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So are Trumpers going to call this one the Russia Flu?

/I already know the answer
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It will be gone by Easter
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Spermbot: Eh, it's just like Covid-19.


Except that because flus are seasonal, we have developed quick turnaround flu vaccine technology

Don't have that for coronaviruses
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just once can we have a virus that causes people to mutate into superheroes? I'd sign up for law school if I could become a Birdman.

/fetch me a cold one, Peanut
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And I already got my shot for this season

/also being in covid lockdown also helps with flu spread.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/progra​m​mes/sunday/audio/2018767843/near-extin​ction-of-influenza-in-nz-as-numbers-dr​op-due-to-lockdown
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Boring! Wake me up when we get mad cow Ebolized flesh-eating bacteria mortgage backed security anal itching.
 
DeathBySarcasm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nice try Russia, but we already have worse stuff in Chicken McNuggets
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We need to get ahead of this one. Ban all travel period. Don't let anyone leave the town they live in much less states and countries. We need to start testing people NOW!!!
We can't let this one get out of hand like Trump did with CoVid-19.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mofa: Boring! Wake me up when we get mad cow Ebolized flesh-eating bacteria mortgage backed security anal itching.


Wake up!

Ted Cruz picked it up in Cancun.  Patient zero.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: It will be gone by Easter


No, that's the bunny flu
 
LineNoise
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fark me all night long: We need to get ahead of this one. Ban all travel period. Don't let anyone leave the town they live in much less states and countries. We need to start testing people NOW!!!
We can't let this one get out of hand like Trump did with CoVid-19.


It bothers me that i don't know if you are kidding on this or not.

That is my biggest fear over this, is an overaction the next time, for something not so serious.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stars CoV-2 Variant with a new bird flu Variant (pause) A la Antoine?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Spermbot: Eh, it's just like Covid-19.


Yep, just triple up on YOUR mask and keep taking you prescription drugs for, who cares, no need to look further into that shiat because it doesn't matter. Oh shiat a new drug commercial, gotta go, so I can talk to my health care professional and be more informed that her, him, or some other pronoun that I am to sexist to ever understand. Hopefully, one day, people like me will have the proper number of hours of training to know how to correctly communicate with people that aren't directly fleecing me for money. Those that fleece don't give an eff about pronouns.its kind of weird. It seems like it should matter to them but they don't give an eff.

Go figure!

Coincidentally, the drug is called is called a line, and I wouldn't mind a line right now. Oh and another drug commercial right after that line. shiat, now I need to talk to my medical professional about another drug that may save my life.

Good thing we have these commercials to teach us what our medical professionals aren't telling us. You would think they would be aware but I guess they are too busy figuring out what public restroom they should use.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Haven't heard from the West Nile Virus in a long time.

Whatever happened to Zika Fever? Are all children born South of the Mason Dixon line literal pinheads yet?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Birds? Those aren't even real things.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I mean one of the things i'd love to see, and think needs to come out of this, is a decision matrix everyone gets on board with ahead of time, for next time.

Something like:
Does this affect people without existing terminal diagnosis in a meaningful manner? Go to A.
Does this affect people with manageable comorbidities in a serious enough manner to potentially overwhelm healthcare for people with issues unrelated to it? Go to B.

etc....

Because i really see a flu season in the near future where you have enough people screaming shut it all down.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spermbot: Eh, it's just like Covid-19.


Oh, now dick pills commercial. Thank the gods. Now we are saved. If there is one means of salvation for humanity, it's dudes that can't get boner with their old wives having a drug that makes their richard stiff for up to 4 hours. Yeah humanity! We are so advanced.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Eli WhiskeyDik: It will be gone by Easter

No, that's the bunny flu


Mysomatosis? It's not going away by Easter. Neither is that banana virus or the disease that nearly wiped out the European vinyards until they imported American root stock and grafter their precious vines on them.

I specialize in disease humour.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Spermbot: Eh, it's just like Covid-19.

Except that because flus are seasonal, we have developed quick turnaround flu vaccine technology

Don't have that for coronaviruses


We pretty much DO have that, we just havent used it for more than one season.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We can prevent spread if everyone just wears a mask!

/Oh fark, that ain't going to happen.
//Wish a plague would only hurt dumb people and republicans. But I repeat myself.
///Three
 
valenumr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No evidence it spreads from person to person.

LoL, I've heard that one before.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.