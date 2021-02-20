 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Short answer: never. Long answer: never never never never never   (nytimes.com) divider line
abhorrent1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe when all the covidiots die off?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you reach herd immunity it means you're all a bunch of sheep. Seriously, there's enough idiots out there that they should just call it something else.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When employers and institutions require vaccination or kick covidiots out.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whenever the subject of herd immunity comes up, there's always a significant number of commenters who sound like they don't actually want Covid to ever end. Like good news or hopeful signs are Satan trying to trick them.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Whenever the subject of herd immunity comes up, there's always a significant number of commenters who sound like they don't actually want Covid to ever end. Like good news or hopeful signs are Satan trying to trick them.


Because covid strikes down the wicked.
 
Trevt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Maybe when all the covidiots die off?


How many of the rest of us will die before that happens?
Not that I'm suggesting there should be some kind of cull. Nope, not an idea I am increasingly comfortable with.
Na-ah.
No, Honestly no.
Seriously not a thing we could be a part of.
I mean it. Terrible idea.
Yeah.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It won't be complete because viruses evolve.

We MIGHT, however, get to the point where we as a species can tolerate it to a certain extent.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh, well. I have often said that North America was something of a spare tire.

Apart from the 750-odd native peoples, Europe, Asia, Africa and South America are the regular four-wheel drive of the car that is Earth.

If a Giant Meteor wipes us out, there will be very little genetic or cultural loss, don't you think? Well, Black American culture and music maybe. But I imagine there's a lot of that in the Caribbean, South America and the African homelands.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The car that is Earth:

it's a Continental. Four big white-walled tires and a tiny, useless spare in the trunk in case of punctures.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can I insult people en masse or can I insult people?

Weeeeee, just insulted all of North America (except the "First Nations", of course.

I am not sure if Mexicans and Central Americans count as "native peoples" but most of their genes are aboriginal, so I throw them in as a kicker and for $50 you can have the chassis water and salt proofed.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It will probably mutate every year, like the flu.   So we will need booster shots every year, like the flu.

Getting vaccinated will be a requirement soon enough, added to the battery of such protections already required for kids that use the public school system.

We're probably six months out from vaccination being required to board ships and airplanes.

So get over your rebel self and whatever kool-aid got pissed down your neck by the far right.

You're going to need to get vaccinated.    Period.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In my office, I work with five other people. At least two of them have stated they aren't getting the vaccine. So, at least 33% of my office won't be vaccinated, and I know that one of them didn't even feel the need to take my company's free, on-site COVID testing (provided every day the office is open, number of times tested not restricted) because they weren't concerned about catching the virus.

And these people aren't Trumpers or anything like that either. So I am confused why my co-workers aren't so concerned. Especially since someone else in my office having recently contracted COVID. Everything I just typed out sounds like a bad Hollywood plot, but sadly it's all true.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Whenever the subject of herd immunity comes up, there's always a significant number of commenters who sound like they don't actually want Covid to ever end. Like good news or hopeful signs are Satan trying to trick them.


I think it's because some people get to work from home so with Amazon and Netflix this lockdown isn't really much of an inconvenience at all and they are quite willing to keep it up until the virus no longer exists in the wild.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Same time we reach "herd immunity" with the flu, Pinky.
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is just a worse version of the flu.

NO IT'S NOT THE SAME AS THE FLU YOU IDIOT

Ok fine, but after a long difficult situation we are finally approaching herd immunity.

NO WE WON'T BECAUSE IT'S THE SAME AS THE FLU YOU IDIOT
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are we talking about "I'm sorry Ms.Jackson" levels of never ever?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My ex got her vaccination and ordered an Alexa the same day. Coincidence or StarLink?
 
