(Marketwatch)   One... *puts pinkie to corner of mouth* ...TRILLION dollars   (marketwatch.com) divider line
3
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's getting big enough that when it pops, people will get hurt.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So there's this person offering me a blowjob with a mouth made of mink and silk. They've got syphilis, though. I'm not taking that blowjob. I'm looking at you, Lehman Brothers.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you know what you're doing, crypto can be a great opportunity to use volatility to your advantage. Unfortunately, most people have no farking clue how to invest, so yeah, they're going to get owned by their own incompetence, but, to be fair, those people get hosed on the rest of their investments too.
 
