(Newschannel 9)   Well, it's not like she was going to use the gun anymore. Just saying   (newschannel9.com) divider line
Airius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB: Example #16549659765449
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another isolated incident...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pardon me officer, is that a Chattanooga pew pew?

/Yeah yeah!
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, here's your problem.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't taking the gun, guys. It was lying about it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her hands were cold and dead.  I believe it's okay.  The bumper sticker said so.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a cop can't steal someone's property in order to fence it, how are they supposed to do their jobs?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These stories should be once a year, not once a week. And they should know that everyone is watching them now. Shouldn't they? And yet...
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they were fine with it being destroyed what's the difference if he pawns it? Either way you wanted it gone and it's gone.
 
zbtop
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: If they were fine with it being destroyed what's the difference if he pawns it? Either way you wanted it gone and it's gone.


Because one family member wanted it destroyed and puy out of circulation. Another than wanted it back. The actions of this officer precluded either wish by the family, and then lied about it to boot.

Also it wasnt the officer's to pawn. Once surrendered, it was the departments property, not his.
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It wasn't taking the gun, guys. It was lying about it.


What is the law-talkin' term for a chicken-egg problem like that?

If he hadn't done something questionable, he wouldn't have felt the need to lie. Unless he's just a compulsive liar.
 
Flincher
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Were his mom and his sister the same person?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: If they were fine with it being destroyed what's the difference if he pawns it? Either way you wanted it gone and it's gone.


This is the problem right here.
People legitimately don't know the difference between right and wrong.
Stealing and lying, what's wrong with that???
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: These stories should be once a year, not once a week. And they should know that everyone is watching them now. Shouldn't they? And yet...


Keep in mind, these were the guys who had trouble maintaining a C average.

People at that level of intelligence are not long on forethought.  Or considering wider rammifications.  The r applying 'the general' to 'the specific'.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The gun is safe.

I need a plan to destroy all my firearms. I don't have many but they are going in the ground.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: The gun is safe.

I need a plan to destroy all my firearms. I don't have many but they are going in the ground.


Sell them to me.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Airius: ACAB


Still seems a bit much to me.

I'll go with MCAB.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: The gun is safe.

I need a plan to destroy all my firearms. I don't have many but they are going in the ground.


The police will dispose of them for you and then you don't need to worry about it.
 
Fissile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: These stories should be once a year, not once a week. And they should know that everyone is watching them now. Shouldn't they? And yet...


https://abcnews.go.com/US/court-oks-b​a​rring-high-iqs-cops/story?id=95836
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: The gun is safe.

I need a plan to destroy all my firearms. I don't have many but they are going in the ground.


Protip: once you die, nothing you want is up to you!

You are better off destroying them when you are alive.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My plan is to have my brother divvy up my firearms amongst the family.  He'll probably take first choice and I don't have a problem with that so long as the rest are divided up fairly to family members who are interested.  I need to put that in writing so it's done properly.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
According to Internal Affairs documents obtained by NewsChannel 9, "Officer Brown committed theft on more than one occasion when he retained for personal use a firearm entrusted to him in his official capacity."

Blue lives matter!!!
 
