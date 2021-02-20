 Skip to content
 
(CBS News) Water, water everywhere and not a drop to drink
24
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The boil water advisories are due to burst pipes.

After the pipes thaw out, they'll still be broken, so a ton of repair work is needed.

Hopefully Texas is better at maintaining water systems than power grids.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SomeAmerican: Hopefully Texas is better at maintaining water systems than power grids.


TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, about that blue Texas?

Texas Elections:
Governor - Nov '22
Ted Cancruz - Nov '24 :-(
John Cornyn - Nov '26 :-(((

Beto for Governor of Texas.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: The boil water advisories are due to burst pipes.

After the pipes thaw out, they'll still be broken, so a ton of repair work is needed.

Hopefully Texas is better at maintaining water systems than power grids.


Texas is a huge state to the point where it's too large to properly manage. That's why they're so big on privatization for so many services and infrastructures; they can't handle it themselves.

Beautiful state, terrible politicians who keep electing people who act against the interests of the people. Thus they are now reaping what they've sowed.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It boggles the mind how effectively Hillary Clinton has hidden her obvious role in causing all of this.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fun fact - it's actually:

Water, water, every where,
Nor any drop to drink.

https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poem​s​/43997/the-rime-of-the-ancient-mariner​-text-of-1834
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mofa: It boggles the mind how effectively Hillary Clinton has hidden her obvious role in causing all of this.


HC is a master villian beyond all the writers at DC, Marvel and the iNDIES.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
BREAKING NEWS!: Privatized utilities are garbage.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mofa: It boggles the mind how effectively Hillary Clinton has hidden her obvious role in causing all of this.


hotmoonsauce
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We've been without water now for 5 days. I went to 11 stores yesterday trying to find ANY kind of water. I finally found a single jug of "baby" water to at least give my kids. Can you extract water from soda? Stores have mountains of that. :(
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: SomeAmerican: The boil water advisories are due to burst pipes.

After the pipes thaw out, they'll still be broken, so a ton of repair work is needed.

Hopefully Texas is better at maintaining water systems than power grids.

Texas is a huge state to the point where it's too large to properly manage. That's why they're so big on privatization for so many services and infrastructures; they can't handle it themselves.

Beautiful state, terrible politicians who keep electing people who act against the interests of the people. Thus they are now reaping what they've sowed.


Big places have had competent government. Stop supporting Republican lies. Are you going to say it's because it isn't "ethnically homogenous" next?
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pert: Fun fact - it's actually:

Water, water, every where,
Nor any drop to drink.

https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems​/43997/the-rime-of-the-ancient-mariner​-text-of-1834


I came to say this, with the same link and everything. It doesn't bother me when people get it wrong, but I like to take the chance to share a damn hell ass king of a poem if it comes up.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And yet there STILL won't be enough Blue or Purple voters, during the next couple of elections, to force Republican officeholders to face the consequences of their complacent stupidity.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: We've been without water now for 5 days. I went to 11 stores yesterday trying to find ANY kind of water. I finally found a single jug of "baby" water to at least give my kids. Can you extract water from soda? Stores have mountains of that. :(


Have you seen this list for places that are distributing water?
https://www.khou.com/mobile/article/n​e​ws/local/where-to-get-free-bottled-wat​er-in-houston/285-1731637d-582c-4213-a​77a-c15d6b10f250
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No, but it will keep them hydrated.  Just make sure they brush their teeth, um, with more soda.  :(
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kirzania: hotmoonsauce: We've been without water now for 5 days. I went to 11 stores yesterday trying to find ANY kind of water. I finally found a single jug of "baby" water to at least give my kids. Can you extract water from soda? Stores have mountains of that. :(

Have you seen this list for places that are distributing water?
https://www.khou.com/mobile/article/ne​ws/local/where-to-get-free-bottled-wat​er-in-houston/285-1731637d-582c-4213-a​77a-c15d6b10f250


Thank you Kirzania. I wasn't aware. Going to check a couple out that aren't too far away.
Bless you for replying. Seriously, thank you so much.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: We've been without water now for 5 days. I went to 11 stores yesterday trying to find ANY kind of water. I finally found a single jug of "baby" water to at least give my kids. Can you extract water from soda? Stores have mountains of that. :(


Home Depot and Lowes locations had water and were limiting it
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I always quote that line when I need to pee but have a hard time getting it started..

Also, the Inky Dinky Spider seems to work well.

Blame it on the rain.
 
BinderWoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: Kirzania: hotmoonsauce: We've been without water now for 5 days. I went to 11 stores yesterday trying to find ANY kind of water. I finally found a single jug of "baby" water to at least give my kids. Can you extract water from soda? Stores have mountains of that. :(

Have you seen this list for places that are distributing water?
https://www.khou.com/mobile/article/ne​ws/local/where-to-get-free-bottled-wat​er-in-houston/285-1731637d-582c-4213-a​77a-c15d6b10f250

Thank you Kirzania. I wasn't aware. Going to check a couple out that aren't too far away.
Bless you for replying. Seriously, thank you so much.


Where are you? I'm in Spring (near Louetta Rd/Kuykendahl) & my district is not under a Boil Water directive. If you can't find warmer at the distribution sites, I have a couple gallons of bottled water you can have or you can fill some of your own containers from my kitchen faucet.
 
BinderWoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BinderWoman: hotmoonsauce: Kirzania: hotmoonsauce: We've been without water now for 5 days. I went to 11 stores yesterday trying to find ANY kind of water. I finally found a single jug of "baby" water to at least give my kids. Can you extract water from soda? Stores have mountains of that. :(

Have you seen this list for places that are distributing water?
https://www.khou.com/mobile/article/ne​ws/local/where-to-get-free-bottled-wat​er-in-houston/285-1731637d-582c-4213-a​77a-c15d6b10f250

Thank you Kirzania. I wasn't aware. Going to check a couple out that aren't too far away.
Bless you for replying. Seriously, thank you so much.

Where are you? I'm in Spring (near Louetta Rd/Kuykendahl) & my district is not under a Boil Water directive. If you can't find warmer at the distribution sites, I have a couple gallons of bottled water you can have or you can fill some of your own containers from my kitchen faucet.


Water, not warmer.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: Kirzania: hotmoonsauce: We've been without water now for 5 days. I went to 11 stores yesterday trying to find ANY kind of water. I finally found a single jug of "baby" water to at least give my kids. Can you extract water from soda? Stores have mountains of that. :(

Have you seen this list for places that are distributing water?
https://www.khou.com/mobile/article/ne​ws/local/where-to-get-free-bottled-wat​er-in-houston/285-1731637d-582c-4213-a​77a-c15d6b10f250

Thank you Kirzania. I wasn't aware. Going to check a couple out that aren't too far away.
Bless you for replying. Seriously, thank you so much.


That's what we are here for. ☺
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know not everyone has a couple hundred dollars laying around to buy a couple of these but I've had 2 of them for at least 10 years. It's 110 gallons of water that can sit for 10 years. I live solo with 2 cats so I have in the range of 90 days' worth of water. Everyone with the means should consider some kind of emergency supply.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jmr61: I know not everyone has a couple hundred dollars laying around to buy a couple of these [...] Everyone with the means should consider some kind of emergency supply.


Can't emphasize this enough. I also went ahead and ordered a waterBOB.
waterbob.comView Full Size

We only have one bathroom with a tub and it's in the kid bathroom. You'd better believe I'd prefer to fill some kind of liner in that tub for drinking water instead of having a tub of only toilet flushing water.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BinderWoman: hotmoonsauce: Kirzania: hotmoonsauce: We've been without water now for 5 days. I went to 11 stores yesterday trying to find ANY kind of water. I finally found a single jug of "baby" water to at least give my kids. Can you extract water from soda? Stores have mountains of that. :(

Have you seen this list for places that are distributing water?
https://www.khou.com/mobile/article/ne​ws/local/where-to-get-free-bottled-wat​er-in-houston/285-1731637d-582c-4213-a​77a-c15d6b10f250

Thank you Kirzania. I wasn't aware. Going to check a couple out that aren't too far away.
Bless you for replying. Seriously, thank you so much.

Where are you? I'm in Spring (near Louetta Rd/Kuykendahl) & my district is not under a Boil Water directive. If you can't find warmer at the distribution sites, I have a couple gallons of bottled water you can have or you can fill some of your own containers from my kitchen faucet.


Thank you Binder, we are out in Richmond area. I was able to get two cases of water from none other than Mattress Mac. There is a gallery furniture over here and they were handing water out. That man is awesome. Super nice of you to offer. It's been a real stressful week. :-)
 
