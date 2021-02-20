 Skip to content
(WOODTV Grand Rapids)   Cars launching off elevated freeways trifecta complete. Bonus round engaged   (woodtv.com) divider line
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It might be trifecta trifecta day on Fark if one more pops up
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, they are 2 for 2 in Milwaukee for launching cars off of overpasses:

https://www.wisn.com/article/video-su​s​pected-drunken-driver-veers-off-marque​tte-interchange/35553707#

Looks like a trifecta with this one in Michigan.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know that stretch of highway in Grand Rapids.  It's scary even when it's warm, dry, and clear.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So... at what point do they fix the road ans/or barriers?
 
Deathfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nemisonic: So... at what point do they fix the road ans/or barriers?


As soon as they finish building aircraft carriers and nuclear warheads.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That will buff right out...
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size

/close enough for fark
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Video (of the event) or gtfo.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Doesn't say whether he was wearing a seatbelt. God was involved so I guess it doesn't matter.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
k43.kn3.netView Full Size
 
zekeburger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was "I Believe I Can Fly" playing on the radio when it happened?

I've driven the S Curve hundreds of times and always wondered if that ever happened.

There's a building right next to the S Curve that was going to be demolished before construction began, but the designers changed it to allow the building to stay. If you walk next to it and look up, there's about 10-20 feet from the corner of the building to the highway wall.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So...it must be the airbags that are saving these people?

The same accident in a car from the '60s would almost certainly end with the driver in multiple pieces.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
