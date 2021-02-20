 Skip to content
(London Evening Standard)   Britains very dapper 103-year-old Tom Jones will follow in Captain Sir Tom Moore's footsteps to raise money for charities. Of course he'll be wearing a tuxedo and sipping a cocktail while walking the gardens of his care home   (standard.co.uk) divider line
11
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's unusual
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll probably leave his hat on.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He still sounds great for 103.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Britains very dapper 103-year-old Tom Jones will follow in Captain Sir Tom Moore's footsteps

That's not unusual.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'm a bit younger than 103, ya tossers!"
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Old, wears garish clothing, drinks. What's his Fark handle?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sweet telomeres, old boy.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, we know how this ends
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tom Jones at 47
TOM JONES - What I'd Say (1964)
Youtube J-Monp42hqw
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What's new, pussycat? Whoa-a-whoa-a-whoa-a
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

This is a late parrot: He'll probably leave his hat on.


Wait, isn't that Joe Crocker?
 
