(BBC-US)   CIA declassifies, releases 13 million pages on streetlights   (bbc.com) divider line
neilix [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Too Bad the URL's from this 2017 story do not work anymore, maybe due to Trump administration information restriction efforts, however, many websites change their layout and URL's regularly, an example is Amazon.com.

Researcher access to the National Archives offices physical records has been prohibited during the Covid-19 Pandemic, like many offices in the USA public & private arena everyone is working from home for safety reasons.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

neilix: Too Bad the URL's from this 2017 story do not work anymore, maybe due to Trump administration information restriction efforts


Yeah, that's just what they *want* you to think...

/s
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Memos detail how Mr Geller was able to partly replicate pictures drawn in another room with varying - but sometimes precise - accuracy, leading the researchers to write that he "demonstrated his paranormal perceptual ability in a convincing and unambiguous manner".

I guess the CIA should have let James Randi know.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
but it's all still fake right? wake up and smell the alien coffee
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hobnail: I guess the CIA should have let James Randi know.


If ever I want to know something's bullshiat, seeing it claim Geller was genuinely psychic is about as subtle a sign as a large nuclear detonation.
 
Esroc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: but it's all still fake right? wake up and smell the alien coffee


Doesn't necessarily have to be aliens though. Another theory spoken about is that black budget projects have tech far beyond anything in the military or civilian sector, and they aren't beholden to normal government channels so all the known Alphabet agencies have no clue what's going on. We may be seeing the results of literal unaccountable mad scientists.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
/obligatory

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Esroc: Another theory spoken about is that black budget projects have tech far beyond anything in the military or civilian sector


Evidence of anything that appears to violate physics - and isn't some cutting edge lab experiment rather than a macroscopic object in the open air - is almost certainly either faked or a record of an interesting optical illusion.

Things that have instant changes in velocity are impossible, for instance.  Objects that break the sound barrier without a sound are another.

The rest... sure.  It wouldn't surprise me at all to find out there are space-capable computer-guided craft by now that can make high g turns that would kill a human pilot.  That would seem like a significant performance goal for missiles avoiding missile shields, for instance.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Excerpt:

████████glare███████████flares████████​██████reflection██████████unknown█████​██████sky lanterns████████████no, you idiot███████████not an extraterrestrial encounter████████████how stupid are you?████████terrestrial laser███████████seriously, though?██████████████
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

snowjack: /obligatory

[pbs.twimg.com image 410x359]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Esroc: some_beer_drinker: but it's all still fake right? wake up and smell the alien coffee

Doesn't necessarily have to be aliens though. Another theory spoken about is that black budget projects have tech far beyond anything in the military or civilian sector, and they aren't beholden to normal government channels so all the known Alphabet agencies have no clue what's going on. We may be seeing the results of literal unaccountable mad scientists.


yeah, it's back engineered alien tech.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That will keep everyone busy for another decade while the do the real alien stuff.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am headed to Dolce, NM to find the alien base. I have a tv hatchet shovel. Who is with me?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hobnail: Memos detail how Mr Geller was able to partly replicate pictures drawn in another room with varying - but sometimes precise - accuracy, leading the researchers to write that he "demonstrated his paranormal perceptual ability in a convincing and unambiguous manner".

I guess the CIA should have let James Randi know.


PROTIP: Always involve a magician to help you construct a truly double-blind experiment when you're testing woo-woo nonsense. It will save you embarrassment later.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

neilix: Too Bad the URL's from this 2017 story do not work anymore, maybe due to Trump administration information restriction efforts, however, many websites change their layout and URL's regularly, an example is Amazon.com.


Did you try them on the Wayback Machine on Archive.org?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: I am headed to Dolce, NM to find the alien base. I have a tv hatchet shovel. Who is with me?


Sitting on porches and talking to locals in Dulce New Mexico is a very interesting experience

they're so nonchalant about what they're saying
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm practicing the Close Encounters "Welcome to Earth" keyboard part on my recorder.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: I am headed to Dolce, NM to find the alien base. I have a tv hatchet shovel. Who is with me?


Let me know when you've found Dolce, NM, which was, of course, founded by the Italian conquistatori.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
where are all the usual idiots who shiat all over the alien stuff? are they starting to finally come around to the obvious?
 
