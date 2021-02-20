 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Break out the peanut butter, it's National Love Your Pet day
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I need to figure this out. I'll be in my lab.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You should be loving your pet every day.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why would you need peanut butter?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Why would you need peanut butter?


Taint no explanation for the headline
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, no; the peanut butter is for when you want your pet to love you.

Or so I've heard. I only have goldfish and it doesn't really work with them.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From your muzzle to Dog's ears, Subby. :P
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just in time for Snowflake's thawing!
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: No, no; the peanut butter is for when you want your pet to love you.

Or so I've heard. I only have goldfish and it doesn't really work with them.


"Balls deep in carp, he was..." (NSFW)
 
NobleHam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fine. I'll love my pet today, but tomorrow it's back out into snow with no food.
 
yuthinasia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's also caturday. Claws don't go there, subby. Even with the right attitude.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Just in time for Snowflake's thawing!


I got that reference.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Yes, this is Ted Cruz's abandoned dog in a freezing home.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

berylman: FormlessOne: Just in time for Snowflake's thawing!

I got that reference.
[Fark user image image 244x206] Yes, this is Ted Cruz's abandoned dog in a freezing home.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Got nothing, that pic just reminded me of this cat.
 
